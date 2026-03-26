Yourway Earns 93% Privacy Rating from Common Sense Media

Independent Evaluation Recognizes Strong Student Data Protections and Responsible AI Practices in K–12 Education

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. , March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning today announced that Yourway, its AI platform for K–12 schools, has earned a 93% student privacy rating from Common Sense Media, placing it among the highest-rated edtech platforms independently evaluated for student data privacy. The rating was awarded through Common Sense Media's Privacy Program, a recognized third-party standard widely used by district leaders and technology administrators.

Common Sense Privacy Seal

As schools face growing pressure to adopt AI solutions while safeguarding student data, independent privacy evaluations have become a critical signal for district leaders evaluating edtech products. Yourway Learning's 93% rating demonstrates that schools and districts can embrace innovative AI — without compromising student privacy, safety, or trust.

How Common Sense Media Evaluates Student Data Privacy

Common Sense Media's Privacy Program conducts comprehensive, independent reviews of edtech products across key categories: data collection practices, data sharing policies, data security, user control, and advertising practices. Yourway's top-rated evaluation reflects strong performance across all categories, including:

End-to-end encryption for all data in transit and at rest

A strict no-sell, no-rent policy for all personal information

Zero sharing of student data for advertising or marketing purposes

No traditional or contextual advertising within the platform

Built-in protections preventing student interaction with untrusted users

District leaders and administrators can review the full independent evaluation at privacy.commonsense.org/evaluation/Yourway-Learning.

Student Data Privacy Built Into AI for K–12 from Day One

Unlike platforms that retrofit privacy compliance after launch, Yourway Learning was designed from the ground up to meet the rigorous data governance expectations of K–12 schools and districts. The platform continuously monitors and refines its AI systems to detect and mitigate bias, supporting equitable and responsible AI use in classrooms.

"As educators ourselves, we believe schools should benefit from AI while maintaining transparency and the highest standards of privacy, security, and trust for students and teachers. Yourway was built with a human-in-the-loop design that ensures educators review and guide AI outputs before they reach students. Guided by responsible AI governance and the principles of Common Sense Media and the EdSAFE AI Alliance, we will continue to build on the cutting edge of technology while taking care of our users."

— Hollin Wakefield, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Yourway Learning

Learn more about Yourway Learning's privacy practices and responsible AI approach at yourwaylearning.com/resources/safety-and-privacy.

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning empowers joyful, limitless learning through educator-first, research-backed AI solutions. Visit yourwaylearning.com and follow Yourway Learning on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Yourway Learning