Yourway Learning Named FETC PitchFest Finalist for Pedagogy-First AI Innovation

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning has been selected as a finalist in the FETC PitchFest at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), one of the nation's premier gatherings of education leaders and innovators.

PitchFest 2.0 brought together cutting-edge EdTech companies to compete live at FETC in a new interactive format where attendees voted on emerging solutions shaping the future of teaching and learning. Finalists were selected based on their potential to deliver meaningful, measurable impact in K–12 classrooms and districts nationwide.

Yourway Learning earned its finalist position for its district-ready, customizable suite of AI services designed to strengthen instructional coherence, enable personalized learning, and empower educators as the primary decision-makers in instruction.

The company's PitchFest presentation was delivered by Carolyn Hanser during the live finalist session before an audience of education leaders and industry experts.

"The response we saw at PitchFest validated what we're hearing from districts across the country: educators want AI solutions that work with them, not around them," said Stephanie Spiritoso, Director of Marketing at Yourway Learning. "Within minutes of our pitch, we had district leaders at our booth asking how quickly they could pilot our platform. They're hungry for AI that integrates seamlessly into existing instructional workflows, respects educator expertise, and delivers the kind of practical, trustworthy impact that translates directly to student outcomes."

Yourway Learning partners with schools and districts to deliver research-informed, standards-aligned, and ethically designed AI tools, assistants, and activities that bring clarity and coherence, and so much more than time savings.

For more information about Yourway Learning, visit yourwaylearning.com.

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning, the leader in AI-powered K–12 education, empowers joyful, limitless learning through educator-first, research-backed AI solutions. Visit yourwaylearning.com and follow Yourway Learning on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

