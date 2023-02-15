Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitization of Books and Educational Content Fuels 10% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital publishing market will grow from $41.35 billion in 2022 to $45.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The digital publishing market is expected to grow to $67.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



North America was the largest region in the digital publishing market in 2022. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital publishing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing digitization of books and educational information is contributing to the growth of the digital publishing market. Conversion of the information into digital format contributed to the change in learning methods like the shift from traditional printed textbooks to digital modes such as e-readers, smartphones, and tablets.

For instance, due to COVID 19 lockdown in mid-2020 across the globe, the sale of physical books has gone down as most of the publishing houses and bookstores were closed and readers spent most of their time reading e-books. In India, the sale of physical books went down by 80% and sales of e-books had almost doubled during the lockdown.

Earlier pre-COVID 19, e-books or online newspapers and journals were popular among Generation Z or Millennials but during COVID 19 even Gen X and baby boomers too got aligned to this. Therefore, this trend is expected to be continued post-COVID 19 also, thus driving the market for digital publishing during the period.



The threat from open educational resources and alternative textbook sources is one of the biggest challenges faced by the digital publishing market. The market growth may be hindered by the availability and accessibility of either free or affordable resources on the web. The revenue generated will be affected owing to the emergence of no-cost access, adaption, and use of the content available online with limited or no restrictions.

For instance, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced $8 million funding for the Open Educational Resources Initiative at SUNY and CUNY colleges in New York. The initiative was taken to cut down the cost of textbooks which was around $1,200 a year. Also, customers prefer nowadays less use of journals and resources which require subscription since there are a large number of resources available on online platforms for free. Therefore, such factors are expected to restrain the market growth of digital publishing during the forecast period.



Consumers are increasingly using internet-based set-top boxes for high-quality video content and audio content. The global android set-top boxes market size is expected to reach $695.9 million by 2025 according to market analysis. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to completely shut down analog TV transmission by 2023 and recommended the introduction of digital broadcast transmission. The rising adoption of Android STBs with the integration of OTT apps in place of analog TVs is further expected to drive the digital publishing market.



