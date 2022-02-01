Digital Publishing Market: Segmentation by Type (text content, video content, and audio content) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital publishing market as a part of the global media & entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Digital Publishing Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of digital publishing is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Content development

Product development

Content formatting

Product design

Printing and binding

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., Xerox Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Adobe Inc. - Features engaging slideshows, audio, video, scrolling, 360-degree rotation, pan and zoom, hyperlinks, and HTML5 animation that enables users to customize app layouts.

Features engaging slideshows, audio, video, scrolling, 360-degree rotation, pan and zoom, hyperlinks, and HTML5 animation that enables users to customize app layouts. Alphabet Inc. - Offers a range of digital publishing solutions which includes Google AdSense, Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP), and Google AdMob.

Offers a range of digital publishing solutions which includes Google AdSense, Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP), and Google AdMob. Amazon.com Inc. - Enables authors and publishers to self-publish eBooks and paperbacks.

Geographical Highlights

The digital publishing market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for digital publishing in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC is one of the most profitable regions for digital publishing, which is why it has the highest CAGR in the world and the fastest year-over-year growth rate over the forecast period. Between 2020 and 2025, pay-tv and subscription TV will expand in APAC. The market for pay television is projected to be dominated by China, with India gaining traction over time. India is likely to contribute significantly to the market, which is now dominated by vendors such as the 21st Fox Century, Sony, and Viacom.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, UK, India, France, and Germany are the key market for the digital publishing market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Digital Publishing Key Market Drivers:

Increase in Internet penetration and speed

The digitalization of cable television is one of the primary elements driving growth in the digital publishing business. Transparency is provided via digitization, which has resulted in a rise in subscription income. Furthermore, digitization provides customers with several advantages, including the availability of additional channels with higher quality and a much-improved viewing experience. As a result of the digitalization mandate, the number of set-top boxes has increased, creating a demand for high-quality content as well as video-on-demand and streaming capabilities.

Digital Publishing Key Market Trends:

Scope for varied players to enter the market

Vendors are striving to expand their product lines and enter new areas like digital publishing. The key reason for these companies' entry into the market is the rapid adoption and growth of digital content across product segments, including video, audio, and text formats. With companies like Amazon expanding and entering the digitized content business, there's room for more diverse market players to enter the low-capital digital publishing sector. During the forecast period, this tendency is expected to continue.

Digital Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 65.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones & Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Guardian News & Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., MARCOA Media LLC, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

