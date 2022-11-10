Digital Publishing Market Size to Grow by USD 105.96 Bn, Proliferation of Mobile Applications to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital publishing market size is expected to grow by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Publishing Market 2022-2026

The digital publishing market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers digital publishing, which includes folios, a set of tools and hosted services that let publishers create and distribute publications on tablet devices.

Market Dynamics

One of the key trends in the digital publishing market is the proliferation of mobile applications. The growth of mobile apps will be over 18% during the forecast period across the world. As mobile web browsing is becoming popular, apps play a key role in the consumer experience. Two-thirds of smartphone users use music, news, entertainment, or sports apps, apart from social applications. Thus, with the increasing number of downloads, the proliferation of mobile applications is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Factors such as the digitization of paperback books, the proliferation of mobile applications, and mandate on cable TV digitization will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high subscription costs and privacy and cybersecurity issues will restrict the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the digital publishing market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on several performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into text content, video content, and audio content. The text content segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are driving market growth. The major digital education content publishers are implementing innovative marketing strategies. These publishers are promoting the adoption of digital textbooks and content and eliminating the need to purchase textbooks.

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets is driving the magazine publishing market growth. With the growing number of smartphone and tablet users globally, the demand for mobile applications is increasing. This encourages magazine publishers to create mobile applications to enhance consumer engagement.

Digital Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Apple Inc.

10.7 Comcast Corp.

10.8 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 Netflix Inc.

10.10 RELX Plc

10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.

10.12 Xerox Holdings Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

