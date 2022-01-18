Digital Publishing Market size to grow by USD 65.31 billion | Market Research Insights Mandate on Cable TV Digitization as Key Driver | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Netflix Inc.

RELX Plc

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the digital publishing market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and India are the key countries for the digital publishing market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing digital text market will drive the digital publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By type, the text content segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The text content segment will witness steady growth during the forecast period. The global publishing market has adopted the digital platform to provide consumers with reading materials.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The digitization of cable TV is one of the key factors driving growth in the digital publishing market. Digitization provides transparency, which leads to an increase in subscription revenues. In addition, digitization offers various benefits to consumers, including the availability of more channels with higher quality and significantly improved viewing experience. There has been an increase in set-top boxes with the digitization mandate. This is leading to a demand for quality content and video-on-demand and streaming functionalities.

The high subscription costs is a major hindrance for the growth of the digital publishing market. Vendors such as Netflix primarily target the high-income segment with premium shows and high-quality videos. However, the majority of the population belongs to the middle-class segment, which may be reluctant to adopt paid formats of streaming.

