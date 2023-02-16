Digital publishing market size to increase by USD 105.96 billion; APAC to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 105.96 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 13.01%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Publishing Market 2022-2026

By region, the global digital publishing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Pay TV and subscription TV is driving the growth of the digital publishing market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The digital publishing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers digital publishing that includes folios, a set of tools and hosted services that lets publishers create and distribute publications on tablet devices.

- The company offers digital publishing that includes folios, a set of tools and hosted services that lets publishers create and distribute publications on tablet devices. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital publishing that includes Google Marketing Platform, Google Ads, Google AdSense, Google AdMob, Google Cloud for better understanding of your audience with robust reporting tools and integrations with Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Data Studio.

- The company offers digital publishing that includes Google Marketing Platform, Google Ads, Google AdSense, Google AdMob, Google Cloud for better understanding of your audience with robust reporting tools and integrations with Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Data Studio. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital publishing that provides web services business includes renting data storage and computing resources called cloud computing.

- The company offers digital publishing that provides web services business includes renting data storage and computing resources called cloud computing. Apple Inc. - The company offers digital publishing that includes elegant layouts, beautiful typography, photo galleries, videos, and animations which will optimize for iPhone, iPad, and mac.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the digitization of paperback books, the mandate on cable TV digitization, and strategic partnerships among various vendors. However, high subscription costs are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into text content, video content, and audio content. The text content segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The music publishing market size is expected to increase by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The growth of the global music industry is one of the key drivers supporting the music publishing market growth. Lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration is one of the factors hampering the music publishing market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The growth of the global music industry is one of the key drivers supporting the music publishing market growth. Lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration is one of the factors hampering the music publishing market growth. The digital educational publishing market 's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57% and the market share will increase to about USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. The innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers is notably driving the digital educational publishing market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open-source materials may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the digital publishing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , the and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital publishing market vendors.

Digital Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Digitization of paperback books

8.1.2 Mandate on cable TV digitization

8.1.3 Strategic partnerships among various vendors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High subscription costs

8.2.2 Privacy and cybersecurity issues

8.2.3 Piracy-related challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Proliferation of mobile applications

8.4.2 Collaboration with network providers

8.4.3 Adoption of OTT standards

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio