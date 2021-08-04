Digital Publishing Market to grow by USD 65.31 billion - COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The mandate on cable TV digitization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Publishing Market is segmented as below:

Type

o Text Content

o Video Content

o Audio Content



o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o MEA

o South America

Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital publishing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xerox Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Publishing Market size

Digital Publishing Market trends

Digital Publishing Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital publishing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on communication services

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Netflix Inc.

RELX Plc

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

