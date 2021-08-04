Digital Publishing Market to grow by USD 65.31 billion - COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 04, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 65.31 billion is expected in the digital publishing market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the digital publishing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download Free Sample Report
The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The mandate on cable TV digitization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital Publishing Market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Text Content
o Video Content
o Audio Content
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40619
Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the digital publishing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xerox Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital Publishing Market size
- Digital Publishing Market trends
- Digital Publishing Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Publishing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital publishing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital publishing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital publishing market vendors
Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Digital Educational Publishing Market- The digital educational publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Magazine Publishing Market- The magazine publishing market is segmented by type (print and digital) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on communication services
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG
- Netflix Inc.
- RELX Plc
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]hnavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-publishing-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article