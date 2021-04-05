Digital Publishing Market to Grow by USD 65.31 billion|9.75% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Digital Publishing Market: Increase in internet penetration and speed to drive growth.

Internet penetration has increased globally at a rapid rate. Developing countries witnessed a drastic increase compared with developed countries. With the surge in Internet penetration and speed, the need for digital content is also increasing. Earlier, consumers had to spend a significant amount to get an Internet connection at home. However, network providers worldwide are providing low-priced, monthly, or weekly Internet packages. These schemes benefit consumers and allow them to connect to the Internet at an affordable cost. The low-cost or economic data plans offered by network providers have boosted the number of Internet users. This has had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital publishing market, as consumers can easily access the Internet across mediums.

As per Technavio, the digitization of paperback books will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Digital Publishing Market: Digitization of paperback books

Commercial printers have faced several challenges over the last few years due to the wide-scale adoption of digital technology. With the launch of smart electronics, the content and media are delivered over the digital platform rather than on paper. E-books have gained popularity over the last few years, which has led to the increased adoption of specialized e-reading devices. Though the digitized form of books would continue to remain an important part of the industry, paperback books have been witnessing a steady increase since 2017. Owing to the trend of publishing books online, rather than printing and publishing the same, there will be an increase in the demand for e-books during the forecast period.

"The growing digital text market and the fierce competition among the vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Publishing Market: Major Vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Digital Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital publishing market by type (Text content, Video content, and Audio content) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the digital publishing market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the digitization of paperback books.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

