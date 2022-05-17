Digital Publishing Market to Record 14.03% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Digitization of Paperback Books to boost market growth| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our Sample Report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Digital Publishing Market size is expected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.34%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 42% among the other regions. China and India are the key markets for the digital publishing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download our latest Sample Report: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Digital Publishing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers digital publishing that includes folios, a set of tools, and hosting services that let publishers create and distribute publications on tablet devices.

- The company offers digital publishing that includes folios, a set of tools, and hosting services that let publishers create and distribute publications on tablet devices. Abc.xyz - The company offers digital publishing that includes Google Marketing Platform, Google Ads, Google AdSense, Google AdMob, and Google Cloud for a better understanding of your audience with robust reporting tools and integrations with Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Data Studio.

- The company offers digital publishing that includes Google Marketing Platform, Google Ads, Google AdSense, Google AdMob, and Google Cloud for a better understanding of your audience with robust reporting tools and integrations with Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Data Studio. Amazon.com - The company offers digital publishing that provides web services business including renting data storage and computing resources called cloud computing.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 42 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for digital publishing. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, pay-TV and subscription TV will aid the growth of the digital publishing industry in APAC. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical prospects for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Download our Sample Report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Digital Publishing Market Driver:

Digitization of paperback books:

Key vendors such as Quad/Graphics, LSC Communications, Cimpress , and Cenveo have claimed that developments in technology, such as electronic substitution and transfer of paper-based documents to digital data formats, pose a risk to their businesses. E-books have become increasingly popular in recent years, resulting in greater use of specialized e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindles, which are popular e-reading gadgets. Though electronic books will continue to play an essential role in the industry, paperback books have been steadily increasing in popularity. As a result, the digital publishing sector will rise in the coming years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our latest Sample Report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 105.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Digitization of paperback books

8.1.2 Mandate on cable TV digitization

8.1.3 Strategic partnerships among various vendors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High subscription costs

8.2.2 Privacy and cybersecurity issues

8.2.3 Piracy-related challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Proliferation of mobile applications

8.4.2 Collaboration with network providers

8.4.3 Adoption of OTT standards

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio