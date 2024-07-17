Digital Radar Market worth $13.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156613842

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Radar Market"

100 – Tables

60 – Figures

240 – Pages

Digital Radar Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 5.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 13.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Dimension, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Electromagnetic jamming and interface issue Key Market Opportunities Growth of unmanned aerial vehicles Key Market Drivers Rising demand of digital radar for enhanced weather detection and monitoring



Active digital radar market is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Active segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the digital radar market. Due to their groundbreaking functionality, active radars are receiving high public demand. These functions include border security, air traffic control, and military operations. Moreover, the application of active radars has been boosted by improvement in radar technology which include better signal processing and increased detection range as well as higher resolution.

The 2D & 3D segment in the digital radar market is expected to capture a higher share during the forecast period.

2D & 3D radars have experienced rapid growth due to a few important features such as less complicated design, comprehensive detection, and improved accuracy. Such features contribute to their use within safety control, monitoring systems and military machinery. In order to enhance competitiveness within the market; some participants in the 2D & 3D digital radar ecosystem have taken up organic growth strategies such as product developments and partnerships.

Automotive is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the digital radar market during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the digital radar market during the forecast period. 4D radars in autonomous vehicles produces higher-resolution images from which more detailed speed, range, height, and depth information can be obtained. Consequently, the improved performances enable the sensor to enhance its object detection and classification under adverse atmospheric conditions, such as fog, rain or darkness. The market is expanding quickly because of the rising need for ADAS and autonomous driving features of cars. The increase is due to greater attention paid to vehicle safety as well as an improved self-driving technology.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the digital radar market during the forecast period.

North America dominates in the digital radar industry driven by substantial investments in military & defense advancement, and rapid adoption of new motorcar safety technologies. These factors help promote the development of the region's main players like defense giants and in technical innovations. Leading companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and RTX (US) are pivotal in driving this market in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the digital radar companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales (France), Indra (Spain), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Magna International Inc. (Canada), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Saab AB (Sweden), and Uhnder (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Vayyar (Israel), Arbe (Israel), Ainstein Radar Systems (US), Oculii (US), Spartan Radar, Inc. (US), Cubtek Inc. (Taiwan), ASELSAN A.S. (Turkiye), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Echodyne Corp (US) Bitsensing (South Korea), RFISee (Israel), Gapwaves AB (Sweden) are few other key companies operating in the digital radar market.

