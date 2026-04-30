Digital Railway Market worth $136.49 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Railway Market is projected to reach USD 136.49 billion by 2031, from USD 90.98 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.5%.

Browse 218 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital Railway Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Digital Railway Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 90.98 billion

USD 90.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 136.49 billion

USD 136.49 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.5%

Digital Railway Market Trends & Insights:

The Digital Railway Market is driven by global urbanization and a shift toward smart infrastructure. Key factors include the use of AI-powered signaling and IoT diagnostics, which optimize track capacity and improve safety.

The predictive maintenance segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

The PIS segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Digital Railway Market.

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The Digital Railway Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by a surge in demand for heightened safety and operational resilience. Operators are increasingly adopting connected systems to replace outdated manual processes, driving a revolution in transit management. This evolution presents massive opportunities for predictive maintenance, enabling networks to identify and resolve issues before they disrupt service. The impact of this shift is transformative, ensuring trains run on time and passengers remain safe. By embracing digital solutions, the railway sector is paving the way for a responsive, efficient, and future-proof transportation network that communities can rely on.

The managed services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of managed services in the Digital Railway Market can be attributed to the rising complexity of integrating AI, IoT, and cloud analytics into aging infrastructure. Drivers include the global push for autonomous operations and the need to mitigate high implementation costs through OPEX-based models. This shift allows operators to leverage expert-led predictive maintenance and cybersecurity, significantly reducing downtime. The resulting impact is an optimized, high-capacity rail network that enhances safety and passenger experience while bridging the technical skill gaps currently facing traditional railway authorities.

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The system integration & deployment segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The system integration & deployment segment is dominant because operators must seamlessly bridge legacy infrastructure and advanced digital technologies like IoT and communications-based train control (CBTC). Driven by the critical need for operational efficiency, stringent safety mandates, and the modernization of aging rail networks, authorities prioritize unified ecosystems over fragmented, standalone upgrades. Integrating complex, disparate subsystems, such as signaling, telecommunications, and rolling stock, eliminates operational silos and enables real-time data continuity. The ultimate impact is a reliable network that facilitates predictive maintenance, drastically reduces lifecycle costs, ensures seamless interoperability, and provides centralized control for safer, highly scalable railway operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region leads growth in the Digital Railway Market, fueled by elevated passenger demand and rapid infrastructure upgrades. India, China, and Japan are heavily investing in AI, IoT, and advanced signaling to ease congestion, enhance safety, and enable predictive maintenance. Backed by government smart mobility initiatives, digital rail technologies are now essential for ensuring operational efficiency and long-term cost control. Highlighting this rapid regional modernization, Indian Railways took a major step forward in January 2026 by rolling out new automated services and expanding its "Kavach" Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system across more than 3,100 route kilometers.

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Top Companies in Digital Railway Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Railway Market include Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec (US), Alstom (France), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei (China), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (US), Honeywell (US), Indra (Spain), Nokia (Finland), Atkins (UK), Toshiba (Japan), Televic (Belgium), Advantech (Taiwan), ZEDAS (Germany), R2P (Germany), Simpleway (Czech Republic), Tego (US), Passio Technologies (US), Delphisonic (US), Konux (Germany), Machines With Vision (UK), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Aitek S.P.A. (Italy), CloudMoyo (US), and RailTel (India). These companies have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Digital Railway Market.s

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