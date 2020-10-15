Digital Reality Platform Hosts First Ever Interactive Virtual Event of its Kind: Burning Man

"When we started exploring the idea of using Unreal for virtual events I was blown away by the possibilities," Says Helix Wolfson, co-founder of Infinite Playa. "We riff for hours on what this type of technology can do for live events of all kinds – conferences, festivals, training and education." Combined with PureWeb's tech, which makes accessing these files as simple as going to a website, we see the events industry going through an evolution.

Once users create an avatar, they're transported to the digital desert where they can ride bicycles, meet friends, and visit stages to watch live streamed performances by artists like Diplo and Big Gigantic.

An interactive experience like this is much more complex than streaming a movie over Netflix. It requires instant computing in a huge game file that is constantly building a unique experience around every user at once. That's where PureWeb comes in, with technology built specifically to deploy these digital realities to users anywhere, at scale, no matter the device they're using. For the first time ever, anyone with an internet connection could get a taste of Burning Man.

About PureWeb

PureWeb makes interactive 3D a reality for all. Through it's scalable cloud streaming platform, PureWeb enables companies across industries like entertainment, automotive, manufacturing, and real-estate to invite fans and customers to their customized digital experiences. Visit PureWeb.com for more information.

SOURCE PureWeb Inc.