Digital Realty Achieves 'Five Nines' of Uptime for 12th Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions announced today it has achieved "five nines" of uptime for the 12th consecutive year, exceeding 99.999 percent availability throughout 2018.

"Delivering 'five nines' of uptime for the 12th straight year demonstrates our commitment to resiliency and to serving as a true business partner to all our customers, from enterprises to telecommunications customers to leading cloud service providers," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are especially proud of this milestone given our rapid growth, and we remain focused on ensuring that all of our facilities around the world meet the same rigorous standards for design, construction and operations."

Digital Realty recently surpassed 2.1 billion operating minutes across its 214 data centers, encompassing approximately 30 million square feet across 35 metropolitan areas globally. Over the past 12 years, the number of data center suites operated by Digital Realty has grown from 74 suites at the start of 2007 to more than 800 by the end of 2018.

"I am proud of our industry record on resiliency, which serves as the bedrock for all of our offerings, from interconnected scale, with options ranging from a single rack up to multiple megawatts, to the ability to connect directly, privately and securely to any combination of public, private and hybrid cloud offerings," said Digital Realty Executive Vice President, Operations, Erich Sanchack.

Uptime metrics are based on a comprehensive evaluation of data center suites owned and operated by Digital Realty worldwide, using standard industry methodology. Total operational minutes were prorated per year for each data center suite, beginning on the commissioning date, from the start of 2007 through 2018.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. www.digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our uptime statistics and product offerings. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending; decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates; increased competition or available supply of data center space; the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services; our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers; breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers; our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties; the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions; our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties; difficulties managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas; our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions; our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments; risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements; our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital; financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates; adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our inability to manage our growth effectively; losses in excess of our insurance coverage; environmental liabilities and risks related to natural disasters; our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our Company; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; our operating partnership's failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes; restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities; and changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

