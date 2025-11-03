Digital Realty Advances AI Infrastructure Innovation Supporting NVIDIA AI Factory Research Center and NVIDIA DSX Blueprint

Collaboration Focuses on Next-Generation Design, Efficiency, and Scalability for AI Computing Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced a further collaboration with NVIDIA focused on advancing the design and deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure at Digital Realty's campus in Manassas, Northern Virginia.

The site is home to NVIDIA's newly announced AI Factory Research Center, which supports several key initiatives, including the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint for AI factories and digital twin for gigascale AI facilities, implementation of advanced liquid cooling technologies, and exploration of innovative approaches to power management and energy efficiency. These efforts are designed to benefit individual deployments and support best practices that advance the broader industry.

Digital Realty's global infrastructure expertise addresses the unique challenges of AI workload deployment at scale. Through active engagement across multiple facilities and design initiatives, the teamwork is helping to define new standards for AI-optimized data center infrastructure.

"The infrastructure requirements for AI are fundamentally different from traditional data center workloads, and meeting these demands requires deep collaboration between infrastructure providers and technology innovators," said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty. "Our work with NVIDIA represents a shared commitment to solving the complex technical challenges that enable AI deployment at scale, from advanced cooling solutions to power optimization and network architecture."

Digital Realty's portfolio includes key markets like Northern Virginia, where the company operates advanced, AI-ready infrastructure designed to support the most demanding computational workloads. These facilities feature high-density power capabilities, sophisticated cooling systems, and robust connectivity that aligns with the requirements of modern AI applications.

Digital Realty's approach emphasizes flexibility and customer collaboration, working closely with leading technology companies to optimize infrastructure for specific workload requirements while maintaining the reliability and efficiency that enterprise customers demand.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

