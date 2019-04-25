Digital Realty And Ascenty Win Multi-Megawatt Cloud Deployment To Launch Inaugural Facility In Chile

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Ascenty, a market leader in data center services in Latin America, announced today a long-term, multi-megawatt agreement with a leading global cloud provider to build a new facility in Santiago, Chile. Construction commenced immediately upon signing the agreement, and the new facility, which is expected to deliver up to 6.3 megawatts of total IT capacity, is scheduled to open in 2020.

The new data center will be connected via an underground dark fiber network to facilitate interconnection between the data center, critical networks, cloud, and connectivity providers in a single, secure environment.

"We are pleased to support the growth of a strategic customer as they expand into a new market," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Chile is one of Latin America's most developed countries, with the highest GDP per capita in Latin America, and we are well-positioned to power our customers' digital ambitions in a region poised for rapid growth."

Ascenty Chief Executive Officer Chris Torto added, "This is an important milestone in our expansion as the leading provider of data center solutions in Latin America. Chile is positioned to emerge as a leading technology hub in the region, and the development of our first facility in the country will enhance our ability to meet the growing customer demand for comprehensive data center and colocation solutions in Latin America."

Ascenty, a joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure, delivers high-speed connectivity and availability and offers new alternatives to meet corporate connectivity requirements in Latin America. Ascenty's dedicated 4,500-kilometer fiber optic network connects all the company's facilities, located in major cities in the Brazilian states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as Fortaleza, to leading cloud service providers, building a wide-ranging and secure interconnection platform.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia and South America. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. www.digitalrealty.com

About Ascenty

Ascenty is Latin America's largest data center provider with 17 data centers currently in operation or under construction. The company was founded in 2010 and focuses on building and operating world-class data centers, serving some of the world's largest technology companies. The company's data centers are linked by approximately 4,500 kilometers of proprietary fiber-optic network. www.ascenty.com

