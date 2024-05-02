Digital Realty and Oracle Further Strengthen Collaboration to Enable the Next Generation of Cloud Native and AI Enterprise Workloads

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced a collaboration with Oracle to accelerate the growth and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among enterprises. The strategic collaboration aims to develop hybrid integrated solutions that address Data Gravity challenges, expedite time to market for enterprises deploying next-generation AI services, and unlock data and AI-based business outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, Oracle will deploy critical GPU-based infrastructure in a dedicated Digital Realty data center in Northern Virginia. This deployment, which leverages Digital Realty's open, purpose-built global data center solution PlatformDIGITAL®, will cater to a wide range of enterprises and AI customers, helping them to address critical infrastructure challenges, including those experienced with NVIDIA and AMD deployments. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both Oracle and Digital Realty, customers with mixed requirements can benefit from a tailored and efficient solution that meets their specific needs for GPU-based infrastructure.

This announcement further strengthens Digital Realty's existing partnership with Oracle, which currently encompasses multiple deployments across the globe, 11 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect points of presence, a global ServiceFabric™ presence, and a recent Oracle Solution Center deployment in one of Digital Realty's Frankfurt data centers. In the fourth quarter of last year, Digital Realty successfully implemented an OCI Dedicated Region deployment for a major financial services customer, showcasing the potential of the collaboration between Oracle and Digital Realty in meeting enterprise customers' hybrid cloud requirements.

Patrick Cyril, Global Vice President, Technical Sales & Customer Excellence – Revenue Operations, Oracle: "We're excited to be working with Digital Realty to bring innovative solutions to the market that empower our enterprise customers workloads and their ecosystems to harness the boundless possibilities of AI. Together, we're not just pioneering technology; we're unlocking a future where every challenge is met with unparalleled innovation and every opportunity is maximized."

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty: "We're delighted to build upon our relationship with Oracle and enable the next generation of hybrid and private AI adoption among enterprises. Together, we're bringing the extensive capabilities of the cloud to enterprises' private data sets through secure interconnection, unlocking new data-driven business outcomes."

This collaboration between Digital Realty and Oracle signifies a significant step forward in the advancement of AI technologies. By combining their expertise and resources, these industry leaders are poised to revolutionize the AI landscape and empower enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's partnership with Oracle, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, ServiceFabric™, expected benefits, the company's strategy and expected growth in digital transformation. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

