Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2020 taxable dividend of $3.705774 per share includes a portion (21%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2019 and paid in January 2020, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2020, and a portion (10%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2020 and paid in January 2021. Digital Realty's 2020 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $2.667711 per share (72%) as ordinary income and $1.038063 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates (1) Cash Distribution ($ per share) (1) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) (1) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Un-Recaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) (2) Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain ($ per share) (3) Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain ($ per share) (3) 12/15/2019 01/15/2020 $1.080000 $0.232062 $0.167057 $0.065005 $0.017064 $0.167057 $0.011886 $0 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $1.120000 $1.120000 $0.806265 $0.313735 $0.082354 $0.806265 $0.057366 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $1.120000 $1.120000 $0.806265 $0.313735 $0.082354 $0.806265 $0.057366 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $1.120000 $1.120000 $0.806265 $0.313735 $0.082354 $0.806265 $0.057366 $0 12/15/2020 01/15/2021 $1.120000 $0.113712 $0.081859 $0.031853 $0.008361 $0.081859 $0.005824 $0



$5.560000 $3.705774 $2.667711 $1.038063 $0.272485 $2.667711 $0.189808 $0





(1) Please note that of the $1.12 quarterly distribution paid in January 2021, $0.113712 is included in the 2020 taxable dividend and $1.006288 will be considered as 2021 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes. (2) Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV). (3) For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein.

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868848

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRC

The 2020 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is $1.656252 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.192300 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1009-DIV as ordinary income and $0.463952per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.298075 $0.115988 $0.030446 $0.298075 $0.021208 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.298075 $0.115988 $0.030446 $0.298075 $0.021208 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.298075 $0.115988 $0.030446 $0.298075 $0.021208 $0 12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.298075 $0.115988 $0.030446 $0.298075 $0.021208 $0



$1.656252 $1.656252 $1.192300 $0.463952 $0.121784 $1.192300 $0.084832 $0

Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868889

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRG

The 2020 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.158682 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.834111 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.324571 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.264331 $0.102857 $0.026999 $0.264331 $0.018807 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.264331 $0.102857 $0.026999 $0.264331 $0.018807 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.264331 $0.102857 $0.026999 $0.264331 $0.018807 $0 10/15/2020 10/15/2020 $0.057118 $0.057118 $0.041118 $0.016000 $0.004200 $0.041118 $0.002926 $0



$1.158682 $1.158682 $0.834111 $0.324571 $0.085197 $0.834111 $0.059347 $0

Digital Realty's Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock was redeemed in full on October 15, 2020.

Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868863

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRI

The 2020 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.089200 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.784092 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.305108 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.285702 $0.111173 $0.029182 $0.285702 $0.020328 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.285702 $0.111173 $0.029182 $0.285702 $0.020328 $0 09/08/2020 09/08/2020 $0.295450 $0.295450 $0.212688 $0.082762 $0.021724 $0.212688 $0.015133 $0



$1.089200 $1.089200 $0.784092 $0.305108 $0.080088 $0.784092 $0.055789 $0

Digital Realty's Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock was redeemed in full on September 8, 2020.

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868855

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2020 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.944840 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.367660 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.236210 $0.091915 $0.024127 $0.236210 $0.016807 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.236210 $0.091915 $0.024127 $0.236210 $0.016807 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.236210 $0.091915 $0.024127 $0.236210 $0.016807 $0 12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.236210 $0.091915 $0.024127 $0.236210 $0.016807 $0



$1.312500 $1.312500 $0.944840 $0.367660 $0.096508 $0.944840 $0.067228 $0

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868830

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2020 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.052824 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.409676per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.263206 $0.102419 $0.026884 $0.263206 $0.018727 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.263206 $0.102419 $0.026884 $0.263206 $0.018727 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.263206 $0.102419 $0.026884 $0.263206 $0.018727 $0 12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.263206 $0.102419 $0.026884 $0.263206 $0.018727 $0



$1.462500 $1.462500 $1.052824 $0.409676 $0.107536 $1.052824 $0.074908 $0

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868822

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2020 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.935844 per share (72%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.364156 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.233961 $0.091039 $0.023897 $0.233961 $0.016646 $0 06/15/2020 06/30/2020 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.233961 $0.091039 $0.023897 $0.233961 $0.016646 $0 09/15/2020 09/30/2020 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.233961 $0.091039 $0.023897 $0.233961 $0.016646 $0 12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.233961 $0.091039 $0.023897 $0.233961 $0.016646 $0



$1.300000 $1.300000 $0.935844 $0.364156 $0.095588 $0.935844 $0.066584 $0

Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

