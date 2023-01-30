Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2022 taxable dividend of $4.497873 per share includes a portion (72%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2021 and paid in January 2022 and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2022. Digital Realty's 2022 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $2.638084 per share (59%) as ordinary income, $0.747632 per share (16%) as capital gain distribution and $1.112157 per share (25%) as nondividend distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates (1) Cash Distribution ($ per share) (1) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) (1) Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend ($ per

share) Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend ($ per

share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Un-

Recaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital

Gain ($ per

share) (2) Box 3 Nondividend

Distribution ($ per share) Box 5 Section

199A

Dividend ($ per

share) (3) Section

1061 One-Year

Capital

Gain ($ per

share) (4) Section

1061 Three-Year

Capital

Gain ($ per

share) (4) 12/15/2021 01/14/2022 $1.160000 $0.837873 $0.491428 $0.015398 $0.139271 $0.016395 $0.101620 $0.207174 $0.476030 $0.000218 $0.000218 03/15/2022 03/31/2022 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.715552 $0.022420 $0.202787 $0.023872 $0.147965 $0.301661 $0.693132 $0.000318 $0.000318 06/15/2022 06/30/2022 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.715552 $0.022420 $0.202787 $0.023872 $0.147965 $0.301661 $0.693132 $0.000318 $0.000318 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.715552 $0.022420 $0.202787 $0.023872 $0.147965 $0.301661 $0.693132 $0.000318 $0.000318



$4.820000 $4.497873 $2.638084 $0.082658 $0.747632 $0.088011 $0.545515 $1.112157 $2.555426 $0.001172 $0.001172





(1) Please note that of the $1.16 quarterly distribution paid in January 2022, $0.322127 was included in the 2021 taxable dividend and $0.837873 will be considered as 2022 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes. The $1.22 quarterly cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 and paid in January 2023 will be treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes and will not be included on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV and will be reported on your 2023 Form 1099-DIV.



(2) Represents Section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain. Section 897 is applicable to nonresident alien individuals and foreign corporations.



(3) Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).



(4) For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein.





Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868855

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.022676 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.289824 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per

share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per

share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital Gain

($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2022 03/31/2022 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.255669 $0.008011 $0.072456 $0.008529 $0.052868 $0.247658 $0.000114 $0.000114 06/15/2022 06/30/2022 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.255669 $0.008011 $0.072456 $0.008529 $0.052868 $0.247658 $0.000114 $0.000114 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.255669 $0.008011 $0.072456 $0.008529 $0.052868 $0.247658 $0.000114 $0.000114 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.255669 $0.008011 $0.072456 $0.008529 $0.052868 $0.247658 $0.000114 $0.000114



$1.312500 $1.312500 $1.022676 $0.032044 $0.289824 $0.034116 $0.211472 $0.990632 $0.000456 $0.000456



Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868830

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.139552 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.322948 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f Section

897 Capital

Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2022 03/31/2022 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.284888 $0.008926 $0.080737 $0.009504 $0.058911 $0.275962 $0.000127 $0.000127 06/15/2022 06/30/2022 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.284888 $0.008926 $0.080737 $0.009504 $0.058911 $0.275962 $0.000127 $0.000127 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.284888 $0.008926 $0.080737 $0.009504 $0.058911 $0.275962 $0.000127 $0.000127 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.284888 $0.008926 $0.080737 $0.009504 $0.058911 $0.275962 $0.000127 $0.000127



$1.462500 $1.462500 $1.139552 $0.035704 $0.322948 $0.038016 $0.235644 $1.103848 $0.000508 $0.000508



Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868822

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.012936 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.287064 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital

Gain ($ per

share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2022 03/31/2022 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.253234 $0.007935 $0.071766 $0.008448 $0.052365 $0.245299 $0.000113 $0.000113 06/15/2022 06/30/2022 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.253234 $0.007935 $0.071766 $0.008448 $0.052365 $0.245299 $0.000113 $0.000113 09/15/2022 09/30/2022 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.253234 $0.007935 $0.071766 $0.008448 $0.052365 $0.245299 $0.000113 $0.000113 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.253234 $0.007935 $0.071766 $0.008448 $0.052365 $0.245299 $0.000113 $0.000113



$1.300000 $1.300000 $1.012936 $0.031740 $0.287064 $0.033792 $0.209460 $0.981196 $0.000452 $0.000452



Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

