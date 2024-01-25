Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2023 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2023 taxable dividend of $5.264529 per share includes one quarterly distribution declared in 2022 and paid in January 2023, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2023, and a portion (32%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2023 and paid in January 2024. Digital Realty's 2023 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $2.085936 per share (40%) as ordinary income and $3.178593 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates (1) Cash Distribution ($ per share) (1) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) (1) Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital Gain

($ per share)

(2) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share)

(3) Section 1061 One-Year

Capital Gain

($ per share)

(4) Section 1061 Three-Year

Capital Gain

($ per share)

(4) 12/15/2022 01/13/2023 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.483394 $0.032350 $0.736606 $0.148736 $0.763829 $0.451044 $0.013545 $0.013545 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.483394 $0.032350 $0.736606 $0.148736 $0.763829 $0.451044 $0.013545 $0.013545 06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.483394 $0.032350 $0.736606 $0.148736 $0.763829 $0.451044 $0.013545 $0.013545 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $1.220000 $1.220000 $0.483394 $0.032350 $0.736606 $0.148736 $0.763829 $0.451044 $0.013545 $0.013545 12/15/2023 01/19/2024 $1.220000 $0.384529 $0.152360 $0.010196 $0.232169 $0.046880 $0.240749 $0.142164 $0.004269 $0.004269



$6.10000 $5.264529 $2.085936 $0.139596 $3.178593 $0.641824 $3.296065 $1.946340 $0.058449 $0.058449





(1) Please note that of the $1.22 quarterly distribution paid in January 2024, $0.384529 is included in the 2023 taxable dividend and $0.835471 will be considered as 2024 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.



(2) Represents Section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain. Section 897 is applicable to nonresident alien individuals and foreign corporations.



(3) Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).



(4) For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein.

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868855

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.520044 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.792456 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a

Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f Section

897 Capital

Gain

($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.130011 $0.008701 $0.198114 $0.040003 $0.205436 $0.121310 $0.003643 $0.003643 06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.130011 $0.008701 $0.198114 $0.040003 $0.205436 $0.121310 $0.003643 $0.003643 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.130011 $0.008701 $0.198114 $0.040003 $0.205436 $0.121310 $0.003643 $0.003643 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.130011 $0.008701 $0.198114 $0.040003 $0.205436 $0.121310 $0.003643 $0.003643



$1.312500 $1.312500 $0.520044 $0.034804 $0.792456 $0.160012 $0.821744 $0.485240 $0.014572 $0.014572

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868830

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.579480 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.883020 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a

Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain ($ per share) Box 2f Section

897 Capital

Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure

($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.144870 $0.009695 $0.220755 $0.044575 $0.228914 $0.135175 $0.004059 $0.004059 06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.144870 $0.009695 $0.220755 $0.044575 $0.228914 $0.135175 $0.004059 $0.004059 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.144870 $0.009695 $0.220755 $0.044575 $0.228914 $0.135175 $0.004059 $0.004059 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.144870 $0.009695 $0.220755 $0.044575 $0.228914 $0.135175 $0.004059 $0.004059



$1.462500 $1.462500 $0.579480 $0.038780 $0.883020 $0.178300 $0.915656 $0.540700 $0.016236 $0.016236

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868822

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.515092 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.784908 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1b Qualified

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a

Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain

($ per share) Box 2f

Section 897

Capital

Gain ($ per

share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure ($ per share) 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.128773 $0.008618 $0.196227 $0.039622 $0.203479 $0.120155 $0.003608 $0.003608 06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.128773 $0.008618 $0.196227 $0.039622 $0.203479 $0.120155 $0.003608 $0.003608 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.128773 $0.008618 $0.196227 $0.039622 $0.203479 $0.120155 $0.003608 $0.003608 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.325000 $0.325000 $0.128773 $0.008618 $0.196227 $0.039622 $0.203479 $0.120155 $0.003608 $0.003608



$1.300000 $1.300000 $0.515092 $0.034472 $0.784908 $0.158488 $0.813916 $0.480620 $0.014432 $0.014432

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

