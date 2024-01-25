Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

News provided by

Digital Realty

25 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends for common stock and preferred stock.  The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date.  Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2023 has not yet been filed.  Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return.  Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules.  Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends. 

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868103
Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2023 taxable dividend of $5.264529 per share includes one quarterly distribution declared in 2022 and paid in January 2023, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2023, and a portion (32%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2023 and paid in January 2024.  Digital Realty's 2023 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:  $2.085936 per share (40%) as ordinary income and $3.178593 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis: 

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates (1)

Cash

Distribution

($ per share) (1)

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) (1)

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

 Long-Term
Capital Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2f
Section 897
Capital Gain
($ per share)
(2)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)
(3)

Section 1061

One-Year
Capital Gain
($ per share)
(4)

Section 1061

Three-Year
Capital Gain
($ per share)
(4)

12/15/2022

01/13/2023

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.483394

$0.032350

$0.736606

$0.148736

$0.763829

$0.451044

$0.013545

$0.013545

03/15/2023

03/31/2023

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.483394

$0.032350

$0.736606

$0.148736

$0.763829

$0.451044

$0.013545

$0.013545

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.483394

$0.032350

$0.736606

$0.148736

$0.763829

$0.451044

$0.013545

$0.013545

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.483394

$0.032350

$0.736606

$0.148736

$0.763829

$0.451044

$0.013545

$0.013545

12/15/2023

01/19/2024

$1.220000

$0.384529

$0.152360

$0.010196

$0.232169

$0.046880

$0.240749

$0.142164

$0.004269

$0.004269


$6.10000

$5.264529

$2.085936

$0.139596

$3.178593

$0.641824

$3.296065

$1.946340

$0.058449

$0.058449


(1)

Please note that of the $1.22 quarterly distribution paid in January 2024, $0.384529 is included in the 2023 taxable dividend and $0.835471 will be considered as 2024 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.   


(2)

Represents Section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain. Section 897 is applicable to nonresident alien individuals and foreign corporations.


(3)

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income.  Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV). 


(4)

For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories.  Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."  Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein. 

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868855
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share.  For tax reporting purposes, $0.520044 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.792456 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution. 

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:  

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash
Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a
Long-Term
Capital Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2f Section
897 Capital
Gain
($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

 ($ per share)

03/15/2023

03/31/2023

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.130011

$0.008701

$0.198114

$0.040003

$0.205436

$0.121310

$0.003643

$0.003643

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.130011

$0.008701

$0.198114

$0.040003

$0.205436

$0.121310

$0.003643

$0.003643

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.130011

$0.008701

$0.198114

$0.040003

$0.205436

$0.121310

$0.003643

$0.003643

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.130011

$0.008701

$0.198114

$0.040003

$0.205436

$0.121310

$0.003643

$0.003643


$1.312500

$1.312500

$0.520044

$0.034804

$0.792456

$0.160012

$0.821744

$0.485240

$0.014572

$0.014572

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868830
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share.  For tax reporting purposes, $0.579480 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.883020 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution. 

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:  

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash
Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a
Long-Term
Capital Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2f Section
897 Capital
Gain

($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure
($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

03/15/2023

03/31/2023

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.144870

$0.009695

$0.220755

$0.044575

$0.228914

$0.135175

$0.004059

$0.004059

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.144870

$0.009695

$0.220755

$0.044575

$0.228914

$0.135175

$0.004059

$0.004059

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.144870

$0.009695

$0.220755

$0.044575

$0.228914

$0.135175

$0.004059

$0.004059

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.144870

$0.009695

$0.220755

$0.044575

$0.228914

$0.135175

$0.004059

$0.004059


$1.462500

$1.462500

$0.579480

$0.038780

$0.883020

$0.178300

$0.915656

$0.540700

$0.016236

$0.016236

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868822
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2023 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share.  For tax reporting purposes, $0.515092 per share (40%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.784908 per share (60%) as capital gain distribution. 

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:  

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash
Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a
Long-Term
Capital Gain

 ($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
($ per share)

Box 2f
Section 897
Capital
Gain ($ per
share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

03/15/2023

03/31/2023

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.128773

$0.008618

$0.196227

$0.039622

$0.203479

$0.120155

$0.003608

$0.003608

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.128773

$0.008618

$0.196227

$0.039622

$0.203479

$0.120155

$0.003608

$0.003608

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.128773

$0.008618

$0.196227

$0.039622

$0.203479

$0.120155

$0.003608

$0.003608

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.128773

$0.008618

$0.196227

$0.039622

$0.203479

$0.120155

$0.003608

$0.003608


$1.300000

$1.300000

$0.515092

$0.034472

$0.784908

$0.158488

$0.813916

$0.480620

$0.014432

$0.014432

Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider. 

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock.  For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

For Additional Information

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
(737) 281-0101
[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Realty

Also from this source

Digital Realty Announces the Expansion of ServiceFabric™

Digital Realty Announces the Expansion of ServiceFabric™

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today...
Digital Realty Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Digital Realty Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.