Digital Realty Appoints Susan Swanezy to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that Susan Swanezy, a 30-year veteran of institutional real estate and infrastructure private capital raising, has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective April 23, 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Susan to our Board of Directors," said Mary Hogan Preusse, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Susan brings invaluable experience and relationships in capital formation that should prove particularly helpful as we further evolve the strategic private capital funding model that we architected and accelerated last year."

Ms. Swanezy began her 30-plus year career as a real estate investment banker and later focused on real estate investment management. She recently retired from her role as a Partner of Hodes Weill & Associates where she led the firm's Infrastructure and other Real Assets initiatives, raised capital for real estate strategies, and was a member of the firm's Operating Committee. Previously, Ms. Swanezy was an executive at Credit Suisse, Stockbridge Capital Partners and Deutsche Bank, where she played a leading role in the firm's acquisition of RREEF and worked with institutional investors across a variety of real estate investment strategies and vehicles following the acquisition.

Ms. Swanezy serves on the Board of Directors of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. and is the Chair of its Nominating, Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee. She is also a current member of the Pension Real Estate Association and WX Women Executives in Real Estate. Ms. Swanezy joins Digital Realty's Board following the departure of Alexis Black Bjorlin last year, returning the Board to nine directors.

"It's a privilege to join the Digital Realty Board," said Swanezy. "Digital Realty is a global leader in the dynamic and expanding data center sector. I'm excited to help PlatformDIGITAL® capitalize on the large and growing opportunity that lies ahead."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

