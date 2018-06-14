Digital Realty Commences Offering of Senior Notes

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facility, to acquire additional properties or businesses, to fund development opportunities, to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of debt or the repurchase, redemption or retirement of outstanding debt or equity securities.

The offering of the notes will be made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

Attn: Prospectus Department

200 North College Street

NC1-004-03-43

Charlotte, NC 28255

(800) 294-1322

dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10179

Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk

Fax: (212) 834-6081

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

277 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10172

Attention: Debt Capital Markets

(888) 868-6856

prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com

U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.

214 N. Tryon St., 26th Floor

Charlotte, NC 28202

Attention: Credit Fixed Income

(877) 558-2607

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart / Maria S. Lukens

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the offering of the notes and the expected use of the net proceeds therefrom. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. The company and the operating partnership can provide no assurances that it will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company and the operating partnership with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company and the operating partnership disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

