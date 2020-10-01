Digital Realty Develops Next-Generation Hybrid IT Solutions for Enterprises for AWS Outposts

The Data Gravity Index™ projects accelerating growth across all regions globally as data stewardship drives global enterprises to expand their digital infrastructure capacity to aggregate, store and manage the majority of the world's data, illustrating the importance of deploying hybrid IT infrastructure for local processing and storage requirements to improve performance while reducing cost.

Digital Realty, an AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Partner, developed the pre-configured Data Hub solution based on typical customer deployment scenarios for AWS Outposts. The Digital Realty Data Hub for AWS Outposts solution provides critical infrastructure that enables enterprises to integrate public and private data sources and achieve data compliance and control.

"We are excited about this collaboration because digital transformation is forcing enterprise IT to re-architect towards a decentralized infrastructure delivery model," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "Deploying AWS Outposts on PlatformDIGITAL enables customers to place hybrid IT workloads at centers of data exchange globally to reduce latency and improve performance on a single platform."

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premise facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. AWS Outposts is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premise systems, local data processing, or local data storage. AWS Outposts are connected to the nearest AWS region to provide the same management and control plane services on premises for a truly consistent operational experience across on-premise and cloud environments. AWS Outposts infrastructure and AWS services are managed, monitored, and updated by AWS just like in the cloud.

PlatformDIGITAL enables low-latency access to both the nearest AWS region as well as a wide array of options to connect edge deployments or devices. Customers can securely connect to their desired AWS region using both physical and virtual connectivity options. In EMEA, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, provides customers with physical access to 11 AWS Direct Connect locations, and globally, Digital Realty offers more than 40 AWS Direct Connect locations. The solution is part of PlatformDIGITAL's robust and expanding partner community that solves hybrid IT challenges for the enterprise.

