Digital Realty Enhances European Colocation Capabilities with Acquisition of Data Center Campus in Slough

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the acquisition of a highly connected colocation data center in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million. The acquisition marks the company's entry into the west London submarket and complements existing colocation capabilities in the City and Docklands.

The newly acquired campus features two individual data centers with a combined capacity of 15-megawatts (MW), excellent connectivity, and room for future expansion. The Slough data center campus is an established hub for a community of 150+ customers, including a broad array of connectivity providers, technology companies, and financial services firms, utilizing over 2,000 cross connects.

In addition to being integrated into Digital Realty's existing Metro Connect solution, enabling seamless connectivity between its six campuses located throughout Greater London, customers will also benefit from access to ServiceFabric™, Digital Realty's open interconnection and orchestration platform. These enhancements will provide customers with unparalleled access to a global, secure, and dynamic data exchange network, further empowering them to effectively manage and scale their digital operations.

Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Digital Realty in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, commented on the acquisition, "This expansion into Slough is a significant step for Digital Realty, reinforcing our commitment to supporting digital transformation in the UK and across Europe. As the UK solidifies its position as Europe's premier technology hub, this acquisition enhances our ability to support customers as they grow and scale, further establishing our presence in this vital market."

This acquisition not only strengthens Digital Realty's presence in a key market but also supports the company's sustainability goals. Consistent with Digital Realty's commitment to sustainability, the Slough data center campus will be powered entirely by renewable energy, aligning with the company's practice of matching 100% of the energy used in its European portfolio with renewable sources and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality for its European portfolio by 2030.

This strategic acquisition is part of Digital Realty's ongoing commitment to enhancing its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the United Kingdom and European markets and the Slough data center campus, development plans in the United Kingdom, projections regarding the company's strategy and customer demand and the company's sustainability program, goals and achievements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

