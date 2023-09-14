Digital Realty Ranks No. 9 on EPA's National Top 100 List of Green Power Users

Digital Realty also ranked no. 7 on EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom List

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announces that it ranks ninth on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). The company also ranked seventh on EPA's list across technology and telecommunication providers.

EPA's Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. Digital Realty is proud to have been signed up to the Partnership since 2016 as its values are in line with its efforts to design and build more sustainable data centers, find new ways to power them, and drive improvements in how it operates them.

Digital Realty has featured on this list as it is using more than 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of additional solar and wind power in the U.S. annually. Its use of green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of renewable energy sources.

As a leading purchaser of renewable energy in the industry, Digital Realty is working hard to make the switch to renewable power across its entire portfolio. In 2022, the company's global renewable energy sourcing programs avoided 1.8 million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions (mTCO2e), comparable to the carbon emissions from 361,800 U.S. homes annually.

Digital Realty also reached a cumulative one gigawatt (GW) of new renewables under contract in 2022 – a 9.8% increase from 2021. Globally, the company matched 126 global data centers with renewable energy and achieved 100% renewable energy for its North American colocation and European portfolios. The company also boosted its on-site power generation in 2022, adding 1.2 megawatt (MW) of solar carports in New Jersey. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Digital Realty and other GPP members are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

"We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. EPA as a national green power leader," said Andy Power, President & CEO at Digital Realty. "As the world's largest data center provider, we are committed to minimizing our impact on the environment – and we are working alongside our customers, investors, employees, and the communities where we operate to achieve this goal. By making the choice to use green power, our company reduces its emissions footprint, while also sending a message to others across the United States that using green power is smart business."

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's GPP. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the GPP's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

Digital Realty was the first data center organization of its size and scale to set aggressive science-based carbon emissions targets with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi). The company has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions (direct and indirect company emissions) by 68% and Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions in its value chain) by 24% by 2030 from 2020 levels.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2021, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using more than 85 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our sustainability goals, certifications and strategy and potential impact from sustainability initiatives and our sustainability program and achievements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

