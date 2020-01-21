Digital Realty Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Colocation and Interconnection Services 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated several major colocation and interconnection providers around the world and identified leading providers from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. According to the report, the colocation and interconnection sector has experienced steady growth over the past year, driven by several key factors, including:

Hyperscale demand for third-party facilities

The consolidation and downsizing of enterprise data centers continue to push traffic to colocation providers

The colocation market is in transition, representing a significant market opportunity for colocation and interconnection services

Ancillary services such as access to virtualized workloads, security services, and on-demand server capabilities will become increasingly important to colocation providers

"Digital Realty has done an impressive job of transforming itself to a differentiated company that is well positioned to support the growing demands of its customers across hyperscale, cloud and interconnection," said Courtney Munroe, Group Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC. "The company has outlined a global scalable solution designed to enable digital transformation in a consistent modular basis."

In November 2019, Digital Realty unveiled PlatformDIGITAL™, a first of its kind global data center platform designed to enable customers to scale digital business. The company also announced its Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) approach, a step-by-step strategy to help the implementation of a new IT architecture required for digital businesses to scale. Together, PlatformDIGITAL™ and PDx address the shifting IT paradigm by providing customers with access to new centers of data exchange within 210 data centers across 36 metro areas in 15 countries.

In addition to PlatformDIGITAL™ and the company's pervasive North American presence, the IDC report highlighted Digital Realty's intuitive road map for both hyperscale entities and geographically distributed global enterprises, along with the company's expansion into the retail colocation sector as well as the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions.

"As digital transformation continues to shape the future of our industry, we're uniquely enabling our customers to deploy their IT infrastructure at the centers of data exchange around the world, bringing users, things, applications, clouds and networks to the data," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape, and we look forward to continuing to support our customers' digital ambitions in 2020 and beyond."

Learn more about Digital Realty and the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45717419, December 2019) here.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the MarketScape report, the colocation and interconnection sectors, PlatformDIGITAL™ and the Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) approach. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

