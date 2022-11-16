Digital Realty Recognized by Nareit with the "Leader in the Light" Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

Achieves five-star GRESB ranking and #1 ranking in industry category for second consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) "Leader in the Light" award for data center sustainability for the sixth consecutive year. The award honors Nareit member companies that have demonstrated exemplary sustainability practices.

"We are honored to receive this award from Nareit for the sixth consecutive year. Sustainability is a core focus at Digital Realty, and this award is a reflection of our commitment to that goal," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This year's global energy issues have highlighted the importance of using energy as efficiently as possible. Digital Realty seeks to lead the global data center industry in sustainable environmental performance, and we are proud of our long track record as a sustainability leader."

This award highlights the Company's continued commitment to renewable energy, energy efficiency and supply chain sustainability initiatives. It follows Digital Realty's #1 ranking in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) in the Technology Sciences category for the second consecutive year, together with a five-star ranking, the highest designation. GRESB also ranked Digital Realty in the top 20 among all listed companies in the Americas for 2022. Additionally, Digital Realty maintained its 'A' score for the GRESB Public Disclosure rating.

In May 2022, Digital Realty announced that it had contracted for 158 megawatts of new solar power in California and Georgia, advancing the Company's progress towards achieving 100% renewable electricity and its 1.5 degree C-aligned carbon reduction target.

"Our environmental, social and governance program is aligned with global best practices and strives to address the issues most important to our business," said Digital Realty Vice President, Sustainability Aaron Binkley. "Our principal objectives are to continue to: 1) provide data center solutions that deliver industry-leading energy productivity and resource efficiency, increase client value, and lower cost of ownership; 2) empower employees and clients to improve resource efficiency in areas such as energy, water, waste, and carbon; 3) communicate our performance regularly and transparently with stakeholders."

