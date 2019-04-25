Digital Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2019. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.46 per share in 1Q19, compared to $0.42 in 1Q18

per share in 1Q19, compared to in 1Q18 Reported FFO per share of $1.92 in 1Q19, compared to $1.61 in 1Q18

in 1Q19, compared to in 1Q18 Reported core FFO per share of $1.73 in 1Q19, compared to $1.63 in 1Q18

in 1Q19, compared to in 1Q18 Signed total bookings during 1Q19 expected to generate $50 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $9 million from Ascenty (at 100% share) and a $7 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including from Ascenty (at 100% share) and a contribution from interconnection Reiterated 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the first quarter of 2019 of $815 million, a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 9% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered first quarter of 2019 net income of $121 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $96 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $0.15 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.42 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated first quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $483 million, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 6% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported first quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $417 million, or $1.92 per share, compared to $1.54 per share in the previous quarter and $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered first quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.73, a 3% increase from $1.68 per share in the previous quarter, and a 6% increase from $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

"In the first quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $50 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $9 million from Ascenty along with a $7 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We delivered solid execution against our strategic plan, extending our global platform, strengthening our balance sheet and capitalizing on our competitive advantages to capture robust and diverse enterprise demand across geographic regions. Given the resiliency of our business and our balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth for customers, shareholders and employees, into the second half of 2019 and beyond."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the first quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was two months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $116 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the first quarter of 2019 rolled down 6.9% on a cash basis and up 7.1% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the first quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:



Annualized GAAP



















Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent







GAAP Base Rent North America (in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt Turn-Key Flex $13,578



109,551



$124



11.3





$100

Powered Base Building 4,854



51,615



94



—





—

Colocation 5,322



22,743



234



1.7





261

Non-Technical 206



69,486



3



—





—

Total $23,960



253,395



$95



13.0





$121























Europe (1)



















Turn-Key Flex $5,168



34,461



$150



3.2





$136

Colocation 1,264



2,261



559



0.3





314

Non-Technical 32



369



86



—





—

Total $6,464



37,091



$174



3.5





$153























Asia Pacific (1)



















Turn-Key Flex $3,196



15,716



$203



1.5





$178

Non-Technical 83



1,646



50



—





—

Total $3,279



17,362



$189



1.5





$178























South America (1) $8,622



N/A



N/A



N/A





N/A























Interconnection $7,460



N/A



N/A



N/A





N/A























Grand Total $49,785



307,848



$109



18.0





$132







Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Investment Activity

During the first quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed the previously announced joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest owners and operators of infrastructure assets globally. Brookfield invested approximately $700 million in exchange for approximately 49% of the total equity interests in the joint venture which owns and operates Ascenty, the leading data center provider in Brazil.

During the first quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed the previously announced 30-year ground lease with Jurong Town Council for two adjacent land parcels in Singapore totaling three acres for an upfront payment of approximately $6 million. These parcels are located less than one block from the company's existing Loyang Way data center, and are expected to support the development of up to 40 megawatts of critical power. Commencement of development will be subject to market demand and delivery will be phased to meet future growth requirements upon build-out and lease-up of the company's existing Loyang Way data center.

As previously disclosed, MC Digital Realty, a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty, reached an agreement during the first quarter of 2019 to acquire a five-acre land parcel in Tokyo. The site is located at the center of the Inzai data center cluster, one of the highest-density areas in Japan with a well-established utility and connectivity infrastructure, and home to leading global cloud providers and financial institutions. Demolition of the existing structure on the site will begin immediately after closing and data center development is expected to commence in 2020, subject to planning approvals. The initial facility is expected to deliver up to 35.6 megawatts of total IT capacity. The Tokyo land parcel acquisition is expected to close later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Digital Realty participated in Megaport's March 2019 equity offering, investing approximately $2.6 million to maintain a 7.3% ownership stake.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $10.3 billion of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2019, comprised of $10.2 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 31.2% and fixed charge coverage was 3.6x. Pro forma for de-consolidation of the Ascenty joint venture with Brookfield and settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.1x and fixed charge coverage was 4.1x.

During the first quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed an €850 million (approximately $970 million) Euro-denominated green bond offering of seven-year senior unsecured notes at 2.500%. In February 2019, Digital Realty raised an additional €225 million (approximately $256 million) of Euro-denominated green bonds due 2026.

During the first quarter of 2019, Digital Realty redeemed all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2020. Approximately 70% of the notes were purchased through a tender offer at a tender price of $1,022.81 per $1,000 principal amount, while the remaining 30% were redeemed through a call notice delivered in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the notes.

During the first quarter of 2019, Digital Realty also issued £150 million (approximately $200 million) of pounds sterling-denominated 3.750% guaranteed notes due 2030 as additional notes under the indenture dated October 17, 2018, under which Digital Realty previously issued £400,000,000 (approximately $530 million) of its 3.750% guaranteed notes due 2030.

Separately, Digital Realty closed an offering of 8,400,000 shares of 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (including 400,000 shares from the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) at a price of $25.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $210 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty redeemed all 14.6 million shares of its 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

2019 Outlook

Digital Realty reiterated its 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.



As of As of As of Top-Line and Cost Structure January 8, 2019 February 5, 2019 April 25, 2019 Total revenue $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% G&A margin 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0%







Internal Growth





Rental rates on renewal leases





Cash basis Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits GAAP basis Slightly positive Slightly positive Slightly positive Year-end portfolio occupancy +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2) +/- 2.0% +/- 2.0% -2.0% to -4.0%







Foreign Exchange Rates





U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20







External Growth





Development





CapEx $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion Average stabilized yields 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3) $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4) $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million







Balance Sheet





Long-term debt issuance





Dollar amount $0.5 - $1.0 billion $1.0 - $1.5 billion $1.5 - $2.0 billion Pricing 3.50% - 5.00% 2.50% - 5.00% 2.75% - 3.75% Timing Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019















Net income per diluted share $1.40 - $1.45 $1.40 - $1.45 $1.65 - $1.70 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale $5.15 - $5.15 $5.15 - $5.15 $5.00 - $5.10 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $6.55 - $6.60 $6.55 - $6.60 $6.65 - $6.80 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 ($0.05 - $0.10) Core Funds From Operations / share $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 Foreign currency translation adjustments $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 Constant-Currency Core FFO / share $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (4) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on April 25, 2019, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's first quarter of 2019 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 3463240 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until May 31, 2019. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10129308. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 Rental revenues $585,425

$555,816

$541,073

$534,556

$530,925

Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 102,569

102,641

105,822

100,084

98,576

Tenant reimbursements - Other 55,868

53,090

57,282

55,639

51,503

Interconnection & other 68,168

63,803

62,760

61,770

61,373

Fee income 1,921

2,896

1,469

2,343

1,133

Other 564

21

518

527

858

Total Operating Revenues $814,515

$778,267

$768,924

$754,919

$744,368













Utilities $124,334

$122,108

$127,239

$115,470

$112,230

Rental property operating 130,620

133,024

118,732

114,852

113,410

Property taxes 37,315

32,098

34,871

27,284

35,263

Insurance 2,991

2,412

2,653

2,606

3,731

Depreciation & amortization 311,486

299,362

293,957

298,788

294,789

General & administration 51,976

38,801

40,997

44,277

36,289

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 1,483

602

645

1,822

234

Transaction and integration expenses 2,494

25,917

9,626

5,606

4,178

Impairment of investments in real estate 5,351

—

—

—

—

Other expenses 4,922

1,096

1,139

152

431

Total Operating Expenses $672,972

$655,420

$629,859

$610,857

$600,555













Operating Income $141,543

$122,847

$139,065

$144,062

$143,813













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture $9,217

$9,245

$8,886

$7,438

$7,410

Gain on sale / deconsolidation 67,497

7

26,577

14,192

39,273

Interest and other income 21,444

1,106

(981)

3,398

(42)

Interest (expense) (101,552)

(84,883)

(80,851)

(78,810)

(76,985)

Tax benefit (expense) (4,266)

5,843

(2,432)

(2,121)

(3,374)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt (12,886)

(1,568)

—

—

—

Net Income $120,997

$52,597

$90,264

$88,159

$110,095













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,185)

(1,038)

(2,667)

(2,696)

(3,468)

Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $116,812

$51,559

$87,597

$85,463

$106,627













Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends (20,943)

(20,329)

(20,329)

(20,329)

(20,329)













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$65,134

$86,298













Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 207,809,383

206,345,138

206,118,472

205,956,005

205,714,173

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 208,526,249

207,113,100

206,766,256

206,563,079

206,507,476

Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 217,756,161

215,417,085

214,937,168

214,895,273

214,802,763













Net income per share - basic $0.46

$0.15

$0.33

$0.32

$0.42

Net income per share - diluted $0.46

$0.15

$0.33

$0.32

$0.42



Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$65,134

$86,298

Adjustments:









Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 4,300

1,300

2,700

2,700

3,480

Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1) 307,864

295,724

290,757

295,750

291,686

Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization 3,851

3,615

3,775

3,722

3,476

(Gain) on real estate transactions —

(7)

(26,577)

(14,192)

(39,273)

Impairment of investments in real estate 5,351

—

—

—

—

Funds From Operations $417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114

$345,667













Funds From Operations - diluted $417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114

$345,667













Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288

214,009

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895

214,803













Funds From Operations per share - basic $1.92

$1.55

$1.58

$1.65

$1.62













Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.92

$1.54

$1.57

$1.64

$1.61

















Three Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18











Funds From Operations - diluted $417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114

$345,667

Adjustments:









Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3) (14,445)

(21)

(518)

(3,663)

(858)

Transaction and integration expenses 2,494

25,917

9,626

5,606

4,178

Loss from early extinguishment of debt 12,886

1,568

—

—

—

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4) 1,483

602

645

1,822

234

Loss on FX revaluation 9,604

—

—

—

—

Gain on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax (58,497)

—

—

—

—

Other non-core expense adjustments 4,922

1,471

2,269

152

431

Core Funds From Operations - diluted $375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$357,031

$349,652













Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895

214,803













Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.73

$1.68

$1.63

$1.66

$1.63

















(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization: Three Months Ended

31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18











Depreciation & amortization per income statement $311,486

$299,362

$293,957

$298,788

$294,789

Non-real estate depreciation (3,622)

(3,638)

(3,200)

(3,038)

(3,103)













Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $307,864

$295,724

$290,757

$295,750

$291,686







(2) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. (3) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. (4) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18











Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$357,031

$349,652

Adjustments:









Non-real estate depreciation 3,622

3,638

3,200

3,038

3,103

Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,493

3,128

3,066

2,953

3,060

Amortization of debt discount/premium 760

971

902

882

875

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,592

5,609

5,823

8,419

5,497

Straight-line rental revenue (15,979)

(11,157)

(10,511)

(8,489)

(10,266)

Straight-line rental expense 1,235

2,052

2,482

2,669

2,547

Above- and below-market rent amortization 6,210

6,521

6,552

6,794

6,666

Deferred tax expense (15,397)

(8,835)

(1,783)

(1,137)

(216)

Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions (1) 3,581

(5,160)

(5,153)

(5,647)

(5,047)

Recurring capital expenditures (2) (38,059)

(47,951)

(22,500)

(34,447)

(27,328)













AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3) $333,740

$310,215

$332,023

$332,066

$328,543













Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288

214,009

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4) 217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895

214,803













AFFO per share - diluted (4) $1.53

$1.44

$1.54

$1.55

$1.53













Dividends per share and common unit $1.08

$1.01

$1.01

$1.01

$1.01













Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio 70.5 % 70.1 % 65.4 % 65.4 % 66.0 %



































Three Months Ended Share Count Detail 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18











Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding 217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288

214,009

Add: Effect of dilutive securities 717

768

648

607

794













Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted 217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895

214,803







(1) The company adopted ASC 842 in the first quarter of 2019. (2) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (3) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (4) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.