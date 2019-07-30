Digital Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2019. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.15 per share in 2Q19, compared to $0.32 in 2Q18

per share in 2Q19, compared to in 2Q18 Reported FFO per share of $1.53 in 2Q19, compared to $1.64 in 2Q18

in 2Q19, compared to in 2Q18 Reported core FFO per share of $1.64 in 2Q19, compared to $1.66 in 2Q18

in 2Q19, compared to in 2Q18 Signed total bookings during 2Q19 expected to generate $62 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $9 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a contribution from interconnection Reiterated 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2019 of $801 million, a 2% decrease from the previous quarter and a 6% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered second quarter of 2019 net income of $61 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $32 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.32 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated second quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $468 million, a 3% decrease from the previous quarter and a 1% increase over the same quarter last year (reflecting the January 1, 2019 adoption of FASB Accounting Standard Codification Topic 842, Leases).

The company reported second quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $334 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to $1.92 per share in the previous quarter and $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered second quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.64, a 5% decrease from $1.73 per share in the previous quarter, and a 1% decrease from $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

"In the second quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $62 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $9 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This positive momentum is a direct reflection of the durability of our diversified global platform and customer base, with strong demand across regions and verticals. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the resiliency of our business, and we will continue to prudently invest in the expansion of our global platform to support our customers' growth."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was eight months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $125 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 rolled down 5.8% on a cash basis and down 3.7% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:





Annualized GAAP





















Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent







GAAP Base Rent The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt Turn-Key Flex

$16,133



86,943



$186



9.7





$139

Powered Base Building

4,036



116,998



34



—





—

Colocation

6,540



23,365



280



1.9





289

Non-Technical

257



12,239



21



—





—

Total

$26,966



239,545



$113



11.6





$163

























Europe (1)





















Turn-Key Flex

$19,987



187,907



$106



16.8





$99

Colocation

1,142



2,256



506



0.2





387

Non-Technical

146



4,497



33



—





—

Total

$21,275



194,660



$109



17.0





$103

























Asia Pacific (1)





















Turn-Key Flex

$4,351



18,686



$233



2.1





$172

Colocation

164



60



2,737



—





547

Non-Technical

73



1,249



58



—





—

Total

$4,588



19,995



$229



2.1





$177

























Interconnection

$8,937



N/A



N/A



N/A





N/A

























Grand Total

$61,766



454,200



$116



30.7





$131







Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Investment Activity

During the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed on the acquisition of 22.5 acres of land in the Tokyo, Paris and Northern Virginia metro areas for approximately $49 million. Commencement of development on these parcels will be subject to market demand, and delivery will be phased to meet future customer growth requirements.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $10.8 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2019, comprised of $10.7 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 31.8% and fixed charge coverage was 4.2x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x and fixed charge coverage was 4.4x.

Early in the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty also completed the previously announced redemption of all 14.6 million shares of its 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

During the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed a $900 million bond offering of 10-year senior unsecured notes at 3.600% and concurrently commenced an any-and-all cash tender offer for its outstanding 3.400% Notes due 2020 and 5.25% Notes due 2021. Approximately 81% of the Notes were validly tendered and purchased through the tender offer during the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty settled the redemption of the remaining balance, in accordance with the terms of the indentures governing the Notes.

2019 Outlook

Digital Realty reiterated its 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.



As of As of As of As of Top-Line and Cost Structure January 8, 2019 February 5, 2019 April 25, 2019 July 30, 2019 Total revenue $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% G&A margin 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0%









Internal Growth







Rental rates on renewal leases







Cash basis Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits Down mid-single-digits GAAP basis Slightly positive Slightly positive Slightly positive Slightly positive Year-end portfolio occupancy +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2) +/- 2.0% +/- 2.0% -2.0% to -4.0% -2.0% to -4.0%









Foreign Exchange Rates







U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20









External Growth







Development







CapEx $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion Average stabilized yields 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3) $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4) $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million $160 - $170 million









Balance Sheet







Long-term debt issuance







Dollar amount $0.5 - $1.0 billion $1.0 - $1.5 billion $1.5 - $2.0 billion $2.3 billion Pricing 3.50% - 5.00% 2.50% - 5.00% 2.75% - 3.75% 3.03% Timing Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019



















Net income per diluted share $1.40 - $1.45 $1.40 - $1.45 $1.65 - $1.70 $1.50 - $1.55 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale $5.15 - $5.15 $5.15 - $5.15 $5.00 - $5.10 $5.10 - $5.10 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $6.55 - $6.60 $6.55 - $6.60 $6.65 - $6.80 $6.60 - $6.65 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 ($0.05 - $0.10) $0.00 - $0.05 Core Funds From Operations / share $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 Foreign currency translation adjustments $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 Constant-Currency Core FFO / share $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (4) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 Rental revenues $565,925

$585,425

$555,816

$541,073

$534,556



$1,151,349

$1,065,481

Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 106,409

102,569

102,641

105,822

100,084



208,978

198,660

Tenant reimbursements - Other 62,820

55,868

53,090

57,282

55,639



118,688

107,142

Interconnection & other 64,232

68,168

63,803

62,760

61,770



132,400

123,143

Fee income 925

1,921

2,896

1,469

2,343



2,845

3,476

Other 486

564

21

518

527



1,051

1,385

Total Operating Revenues $800,797

$814,515

$778,267

$768,924

$754,919



$1,615,311

$1,499,287



















Utilities $123,398

$124,334

$122,108

$127,239

$115,470



$247,732

$227,700

Rental property operating 128,634

130,620

133,024

118,732

114,852



259,254

228,262

Property taxes 41,482

37,315

32,098

34,871

27,284



78,797

62,547

Insurance 3,441

2,991

2,412

2,653

2,606



6,432

6,337

Depreciation & amortization 290,562

311,486

299,362

293,957

298,788



602,048

593,577

General & administration 52,318

51,976

38,801

40,997

44,277



104,294

80,566

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 665

1,483

602

645

1,822



2,148

2,056

Transaction and integration expenses 4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626

5,606



6,704

9,784

Impairment of investments in real estate —

5,351

—

—

—



5,351

—

Other expenses 7,115

4,922

1,096

1,139

152



12,037

583

Total Operating Expenses $651,825

$672,972

$655,420

$629,859

$610,857



$1,324,797

$1,211,412



















Operating Income $148,972

$141,543

$122,847

$139,065

$144,062



$290,514

$287,875



















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures $6,962

$9,217

$9,245

$8,886

$7,438



$16,180

$14,848

Gain on sale / deconsolidation —

67,497

7

26,577

14,192



67,497

53,465

Interest and other income 16,980

21,444

1,106

(981)

3,398



38,424

3,356

Interest (expense) (86,051)

(101,552)

(84,883)

(80,851)

(78,810)



(187,603)

(155,795)

Tax benefit (expense) (4,634)

(4,266)

5,843

(2,432)

(2,121)



(8,900)

(5,495)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt (20,905)

(12,886)

(1,568)

—

—



(33,791)

—

Net Income $61,324

$120,997

$52,597

$90,264

$88,159



$182,321

$198,254



















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,156)

(4,185)

(1,038)

(2,667)

(2,696)



(5,341)

(6,164)

Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $60,168

$116,812

$51,559

$87,597

$85,463



$176,980

$192,090



















Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends (16,670)

(20,943)

(20,329)

(20,329)

(20,329)



(37,613)

(40,658)

Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock (11,760)

—

—

—

—



(11,760)

—



















Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$65,134



$127,607

$151,432



















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 208,284,407

207,809,383

206,345,138

206,118,472

205,956,005



208,048,207

205,835,757

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 209,435,572

208,526,249

207,113,100

206,766,256

206,563,079



208,894,294

206,460,170

Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 218,497,318

217,756,161

215,417,085

214,937,168

214,895,273



218,039,658

214,773,601



















Net income per share - basic $0.15 $0.46 $0.15 $0.33 $0.32

$0.61 $0.74 Net income per share - diluted $0.15 $0.46 $0.15 $0.33 $0.32

$0.61 $0.73

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18

















Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$65,134



$127,607

$151,432

Adjustments:















Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 1,400

4,300

1,300

2,700

2,700



5,700

6,180

Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1) 286,915

307,864

295,724

290,757

295,750



594,779

587,436

Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization 13,623

3,851

3,615

3,775

3,722



17,474

7,198

(Gain) on real estate transactions —

—

(7)

(26,577)

(14,192)



—

(53,465)

Impairment of investments in real estate —

5,351

—

—

—



5,351

—

Funds From Operations $333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114



$750,911

$698,781



















Funds From Operations - diluted $333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114



$750,911

$698,781



















Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 217,346

217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288



217,194

214,149

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895



218,040

214,774



















Funds From Operations per share - basic $1.54

$1.92

$1.55

$1.58

$1.65



$3.46

$3.26



















Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.53

$1.92

$1.54

$1.57

$1.64



$3.44

$3.25





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18

















Funds From Operations - diluted $333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$353,114



$750,911

$698,781

Adjustments:















Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3) (16,826)

(14,445)

(21)

(518)

(3,663)



(31,271)

(4,521)

Transaction and integration expenses 4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626

5,606



6,704

9,784

Loss from early extinguishment of debt 20,905

12,886

1,568

—

—



33,791

—

Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock 11,760

—

—

—

—



11,760

—

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4) 665

1,483

602

645

1,822



2,148

2,056

(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation (4,251)

9,604

—

—

—



5,353

—

(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax —

(58,497)

—

—

—



(58,497)

—

Other non-core expense adjustments 7,115

4,922

1,471

2,269

152



12,037

583

Core Funds From Operations - diluted $357,254

$375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$357,031



$732,936

$706,683



















Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895



218,040

214,774



















Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.64

$1.73

$1.68

$1.63

$1.66



$3.36

$3.29





















(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization: Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18

















Depreciation & amortization per income statement $290,562

$311,486

$299,362

$293,957

$298,788



$602,048

$593,577

Non-real estate depreciation (3,647)

(3,622)

(3,638)

(3,200)

(3,038)



(7,269)

(6,141)



















Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $286,915

$307,864

$295,724

$290,757

$295,750



$594,779

$587,436







(2) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. (3) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. (4) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18

















Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $357,254

$375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$357,031



$732,936

$706,683

Adjustments:















Non-real estate depreciation 3,647

3,622

3,638

3,200

3,038



7,269

6,141

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,905

4,493

3,128

3,066

2,953



7,398

6,013

Amortization of debt discount/premium 515

760

971

902

882



1,275

1,757

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 9,468

7,592

5,609

5,823

8,419



17,060

13,916

Straight-line rental revenue (13,033)

(15,979)

(11,157)

(10,511)

(8,489)



(29,013)

(18,755)

Straight-line rental expense 318

1,235

2,052

2,482

2,669



1,552

5,216

Above- and below-market rent amortization 3,954

6,210

6,521

6,552

6,794



10,163

13,460

Deferred tax expense (979)

(15,397)

(8,835)

(1,783)

(1,137)



(16,376)

(1,353)

Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions (1) 4,025

3,581

(5,160)

(5,153)

(5,647)



7,606

(10,694)

Recurring capital expenditures (2) (39,515)

(38,059)

(47,951)

(22,500)

(34,447)



(77,574)

(61,775)



















AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3) $328,559

$333,740

$310,215

$332,023

$332,066



$662,296

$660,609



















Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 217,346

217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288



217,194

214,149

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4) 218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895



218,040

214,774



















AFFO per share - diluted (4) $1.50

$1.53

$1.44

$1.54

$1.55



$3.04

$3.08



















Dividends per share and common unit $1.08

$1.08

$1.01

$1.01

$1.01



$2.16

$2.02



















Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio 71.8 % 70.5 % 70.1 % 65.4 % 65.4 %

71.1 % 65.7 %





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Share Count Detail 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18

















Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding 217,346

217,039

214,649

214,289

214,288



217,194

214,149

Add: Effect of dilutive securities 1,151

717

768

648

607



846

625



















Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted 218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

214,895



218,040

214,774







(1) The company adopted ASC 842 in the first quarter of 2019. (2) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (3) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (4) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.