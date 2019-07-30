Digital Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Jul 30, 2019, 16:20 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2019. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.
Highlights
- Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.15 per share in 2Q19, compared to $0.32 in 2Q18
- Reported FFO per share of $1.53 in 2Q19, compared to $1.64 in 2Q18
- Reported core FFO per share of $1.64 in 2Q19, compared to $1.66 in 2Q18
- Signed total bookings during 2Q19 expected to generate $62 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $9 million contribution from interconnection
- Reiterated 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2019 of $801 million, a 2% decrease from the previous quarter and a 6% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered second quarter of 2019 net income of $61 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $32 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.32 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated second quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $468 million, a 3% decrease from the previous quarter and a 1% increase over the same quarter last year (reflecting the January 1, 2019 adoption of FASB Accounting Standard Codification Topic 842, Leases).
The company reported second quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $334 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to $1.92 per share in the previous quarter and $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered second quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.64, a 5% decrease from $1.73 per share in the previous quarter, and a 1% decrease from $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year.
Leasing Activity
"In the second quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $62 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $9 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This positive momentum is a direct reflection of the durability of our diversified global platform and customer base, with strong demand across regions and verticals. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the resiliency of our business, and we will continue to prudently invest in the expansion of our global platform to support our customers' growth."
The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was eight months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $125 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 rolled down 5.8% on a cash basis and down 3.7% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the second quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:
|
Annualized GAAP
|
Base Rent
|
GAAP Base Rent
|
GAAP Base Rent
|
The Americas
|
(in thousands)
|
Square Feet
|
per Square Foot
|
Megawatts
|
per Kilowatt
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$16,133
|
86,943
|
$186
|
9.7
|
$139
|
Powered Base Building
|
4,036
|
116,998
|
34
|
—
|
—
|
Colocation
|
6,540
|
23,365
|
280
|
1.9
|
289
|
Non-Technical
|
257
|
12,239
|
21
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$26,966
|
239,545
|
$113
|
11.6
|
$163
|
Europe (1)
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$19,987
|
187,907
|
$106
|
16.8
|
$99
|
Colocation
|
1,142
|
2,256
|
506
|
0.2
|
387
|
Non-Technical
|
146
|
4,497
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$21,275
|
194,660
|
$109
|
17.0
|
$103
|
Asia Pacific (1)
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$4,351
|
18,686
|
$233
|
2.1
|
$172
|
Colocation
|
164
|
60
|
2,737
|
—
|
547
|
Non-Technical
|
73
|
1,249
|
58
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$4,588
|
19,995
|
$229
|
2.1
|
$177
|
Interconnection
|
$8,937
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Grand Total
|
$61,766
|
454,200
|
$116
|
30.7
|
$131
|
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
|
(1)
|
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Investment Activity
During the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed on the acquisition of 22.5 acres of land in the Tokyo, Paris and Northern Virginia metro areas for approximately $49 million. Commencement of development on these parcels will be subject to market demand, and delivery will be phased to meet future customer growth requirements.
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty had approximately $10.8 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2019, comprised of $10.7 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 31.8% and fixed charge coverage was 4.2x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.5x and fixed charge coverage was 4.4x.
Early in the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty also completed the previously announced redemption of all 14.6 million shares of its 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
During the second quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed a $900 million bond offering of 10-year senior unsecured notes at 3.600% and concurrently commenced an any-and-all cash tender offer for its outstanding 3.400% Notes due 2020 and 5.25% Notes due 2021. Approximately 81% of the Notes were validly tendered and purchased through the tender offer during the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty settled the redemption of the remaining balance, in accordance with the terms of the indentures governing the Notes.
2019 Outlook
Digital Realty reiterated its 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.70. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
Top-Line and Cost Structure
|
January 8, 2019
|
February 5, 2019
|
April 25, 2019
|
July 30, 2019
|
Total revenue
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
G&A margin
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
Internal Growth
|
Rental rates on renewal leases
|
Cash basis
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down mid-single-digits
|
GAAP basis
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Year-end portfolio occupancy
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)
|
+/- 2.0%
|
+/- 2.0%
|
-2.0% to -4.0%
|
-2.0% to -4.0%
|
Foreign Exchange Rates
|
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
U.S. Dollar / Euro
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
External Growth
|
Development
|
CapEx
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
Average stabilized yields
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3)
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4)
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$160 - $170 million
|
Balance Sheet
|
Long-term debt issuance
|
Dollar amount
|
$0.5 - $1.0 billion
|
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
|
$1.5 - $2.0 billion
|
$2.3 billion
|
Pricing
|
3.50% - 5.00%
|
2.50% - 5.00%
|
2.75% - 3.75%
|
3.03%
|
Timing
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$1.40 - $1.45
|
$1.40 - $1.45
|
$1.65 - $1.70
|
$1.50 - $1.55
|
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
|
$5.15 - $5.15
|
$5.15 - $5.15
|
$5.00 - $5.10
|
$5.10 - $5.10
|
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
|
$6.55 - $6.60
|
$6.55 - $6.60
|
$6.65 - $6.80
|
$6.60 - $6.65
|
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
|
$0.05 - $0.10
|
$0.05 - $0.10
|
($0.05 - $0.10)
|
$0.00 - $0.05
|
Core Funds From Operations / share
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
Constant-Currency Core FFO / share
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
(1)
|
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments).
|
(2)
|
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
|
(3)
|
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
|
(4)
|
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
Investor Conference Call
Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on July 30, 2019, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's second quarter 2019 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.
To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 7733535 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.
Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until August 30, 2019. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10132534. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.
|
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Rental revenues
|
$565,925
|
$585,425
|
$555,816
|
$541,073
|
$534,556
|
$1,151,349
|
$1,065,481
|
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
|
106,409
|
102,569
|
102,641
|
105,822
|
100,084
|
208,978
|
198,660
|
Tenant reimbursements - Other
|
62,820
|
55,868
|
53,090
|
57,282
|
55,639
|
118,688
|
107,142
|
Interconnection & other
|
64,232
|
68,168
|
63,803
|
62,760
|
61,770
|
132,400
|
123,143
|
Fee income
|
925
|
1,921
|
2,896
|
1,469
|
2,343
|
2,845
|
3,476
|
Other
|
486
|
564
|
21
|
518
|
527
|
1,051
|
1,385
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
$800,797
|
$814,515
|
$778,267
|
$768,924
|
$754,919
|
$1,615,311
|
$1,499,287
|
Utilities
|
$123,398
|
$124,334
|
$122,108
|
$127,239
|
$115,470
|
$247,732
|
$227,700
|
Rental property operating
|
128,634
|
130,620
|
133,024
|
118,732
|
114,852
|
259,254
|
228,262
|
Property taxes
|
41,482
|
37,315
|
32,098
|
34,871
|
27,284
|
78,797
|
62,547
|
Insurance
|
3,441
|
2,991
|
2,412
|
2,653
|
2,606
|
6,432
|
6,337
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
290,562
|
311,486
|
299,362
|
293,957
|
298,788
|
602,048
|
593,577
|
General & administration
|
52,318
|
51,976
|
38,801
|
40,997
|
44,277
|
104,294
|
80,566
|
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
|
665
|
1,483
|
602
|
645
|
1,822
|
2,148
|
2,056
|
Transaction and integration expenses
|
4,210
|
2,494
|
25,917
|
9,626
|
5,606
|
6,704
|
9,784
|
Impairment of investments in real estate
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
Other expenses
|
7,115
|
4,922
|
1,096
|
1,139
|
152
|
12,037
|
583
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$651,825
|
$672,972
|
$655,420
|
$629,859
|
$610,857
|
$1,324,797
|
$1,211,412
|
Operating Income
|
$148,972
|
$141,543
|
$122,847
|
$139,065
|
$144,062
|
$290,514
|
$287,875
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
$6,962
|
$9,217
|
$9,245
|
$8,886
|
$7,438
|
$16,180
|
$14,848
|
Gain on sale / deconsolidation
|
—
|
67,497
|
7
|
26,577
|
14,192
|
67,497
|
53,465
|
Interest and other income
|
16,980
|
21,444
|
1,106
|
(981)
|
3,398
|
38,424
|
3,356
|
Interest (expense)
|
(86,051)
|
(101,552)
|
(84,883)
|
(80,851)
|
(78,810)
|
(187,603)
|
(155,795)
|
Tax benefit (expense)
|
(4,634)
|
(4,266)
|
5,843
|
(2,432)
|
(2,121)
|
(8,900)
|
(5,495)
|
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|
(20,905)
|
(12,886)
|
(1,568)
|
—
|
—
|
(33,791)
|
—
|
Net Income
|
$61,324
|
$120,997
|
$52,597
|
$90,264
|
$88,159
|
$182,321
|
$198,254
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1,156)
|
(4,185)
|
(1,038)
|
(2,667)
|
(2,696)
|
(5,341)
|
(6,164)
|
Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
$60,168
|
$116,812
|
$51,559
|
$87,597
|
$85,463
|
$176,980
|
$192,090
|
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
|
(16,670)
|
(20,943)
|
(20,329)
|
(20,329)
|
(20,329)
|
(37,613)
|
(40,658)
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
|
(11,760)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,760)
|
—
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
$31,738
|
$95,869
|
$31,230
|
$67,268
|
$65,134
|
$127,607
|
$151,432
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
208,284,407
|
207,809,383
|
206,345,138
|
206,118,472
|
205,956,005
|
208,048,207
|
205,835,757
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
209,435,572
|
208,526,249
|
207,113,100
|
206,766,256
|
206,563,079
|
208,894,294
|
206,460,170
|
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
|
218,497,318
|
217,756,161
|
215,417,085
|
214,937,168
|
214,895,273
|
218,039,658
|
214,773,601
|
Net income per share - basic
|
$0.15
|
$0.46
|
$0.15
|
$0.33
|
$0.32
|
$0.61
|
$0.74
|
Net income per share - diluted
|
$0.15
|
$0.46
|
$0.15
|
$0.33
|
$0.32
|
$0.61
|
$0.73
|
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
$31,738
|
$95,869
|
$31,230
|
$67,268
|
$65,134
|
$127,607
|
$151,432
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-controlling interests in operating partnership
|
1,400
|
4,300
|
1,300
|
2,700
|
2,700
|
5,700
|
6,180
|
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
|
286,915
|
307,864
|
295,724
|
290,757
|
295,750
|
594,779
|
587,436
|
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
|
13,623
|
3,851
|
3,615
|
3,775
|
3,722
|
17,474
|
7,198
|
(Gain) on real estate transactions
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
(26,577)
|
(14,192)
|
—
|
(53,465)
|
Impairment of investments in real estate
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
Funds From Operations
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$353,114
|
$750,911
|
$698,781
|
Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$353,114
|
$750,911
|
$698,781
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
|
217,346
|
217,039
|
214,649
|
214,289
|
214,288
|
217,194
|
214,149
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
214,895
|
218,040
|
214,774
|
Funds From Operations per share - basic
|
$1.54
|
$1.92
|
$1.55
|
$1.58
|
$1.65
|
$3.46
|
$3.26
|
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
|
$1.53
|
$1.92
|
$1.54
|
$1.57
|
$1.64
|
$3.44
|
$3.25
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$353,114
|
$750,911
|
$698,781
|
Adjustments:
|
Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3)
|
(16,826)
|
(14,445)
|
(21)
|
(518)
|
(3,663)
|
(31,271)
|
(4,521)
|
Transaction and integration expenses
|
4,210
|
2,494
|
25,917
|
9,626
|
5,606
|
6,704
|
9,784
|
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|
20,905
|
12,886
|
1,568
|
—
|
—
|
33,791
|
—
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
|
11,760
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,760
|
—
|
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)
|
665
|
1,483
|
602
|
645
|
1,822
|
2,148
|
2,056
|
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
|
(4,251)
|
9,604
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,353
|
—
|
(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax
|
—
|
(58,497)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(58,497)
|
—
|
Other non-core expense adjustments
|
7,115
|
4,922
|
1,471
|
2,269
|
152
|
12,037
|
583
|
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$357,254
|
$375,682
|
$361,399
|
$349,945
|
$357,031
|
$732,936
|
$706,683
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
214,895
|
218,040
|
214,774
|
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
|
$1.64
|
$1.73
|
$1.68
|
$1.63
|
$1.66
|
$3.36
|
$3.29
|
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
|
$290,562
|
$311,486
|
$299,362
|
$293,957
|
$298,788
|
$602,048
|
$593,577
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
(3,647)
|
(3,622)
|
(3,638)
|
(3,200)
|
(3,038)
|
(7,269)
|
(6,141)
|
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
|
$286,915
|
$307,864
|
$295,724
|
$290,757
|
$295,750
|
$594,779
|
$587,436
|
(2)
|
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
|
(3)
|
Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business.
|
(4)
|
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
|
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
|
$357,254
|
$375,682
|
$361,399
|
$349,945
|
$357,031
|
$732,936
|
$706,683
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
3,647
|
3,622
|
3,638
|
3,200
|
3,038
|
7,269
|
6,141
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
2,905
|
4,493
|
3,128
|
3,066
|
2,953
|
7,398
|
6,013
|
Amortization of debt discount/premium
|
515
|
760
|
971
|
902
|
882
|
1,275
|
1,757
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
9,468
|
7,592
|
5,609
|
5,823
|
8,419
|
17,060
|
13,916
|
Straight-line rental revenue
|
(13,033)
|
(15,979)
|
(11,157)
|
(10,511)
|
(8,489)
|
(29,013)
|
(18,755)
|
Straight-line rental expense
|
318
|
1,235
|
2,052
|
2,482
|
2,669
|
1,552
|
5,216
|
Above- and below-market rent amortization
|
3,954
|
6,210
|
6,521
|
6,552
|
6,794
|
10,163
|
13,460
|
Deferred tax expense
|
(979)
|
(15,397)
|
(8,835)
|
(1,783)
|
(1,137)
|
(16,376)
|
(1,353)
|
Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions (1)
|
4,025
|
3,581
|
(5,160)
|
(5,153)
|
(5,647)
|
7,606
|
(10,694)
|
Recurring capital expenditures (2)
|
(39,515)
|
(38,059)
|
(47,951)
|
(22,500)
|
(34,447)
|
(77,574)
|
(61,775)
|
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3)
|
$328,559
|
$333,740
|
$310,215
|
$332,023
|
$332,066
|
$662,296
|
$660,609
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
|
217,346
|
217,039
|
214,649
|
214,289
|
214,288
|
217,194
|
214,149
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4)
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
214,895
|
218,040
|
214,774
|
AFFO per share - diluted (4)
|
$1.50
|
$1.53
|
$1.44
|
$1.54
|
$1.55
|
$3.04
|
$3.08
|
Dividends per share and common unit
|
$1.08
|
$1.08
|
$1.01
|
$1.01
|
$1.01
|
$2.16
|
$2.02
|
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio
|
71.8
|
%
|
70.5
|
%
|
70.1
|
%
|
65.4
|
%
|
65.4
|
%
|
71.1
|
%
|
65.7
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Share Count Detail
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
|
217,346
|
217,039
|
214,649
|
214,289
|
214,288
|
217,194
|
214,149
|
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
|
1,151
|
717
|
768
|
648
|
607
|
846
|
625
|
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
214,895
|
218,040
|
214,774
|
(1)
|
The company adopted ASC 842 in the first quarter of 2019.
|
(2)
|
Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
|
(3)
|
For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above.
|
(4)
|
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
|
Assets
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Jun-18
|
Investments in real estate:
|
Real estate
|
$17,324,416
|
$16,988,322
|
$17,055,017
|
$16,062,402
|
$15,969,938
|
Construction in progress
|
1,685,056
|
1,584,327
|
1,621,927
|
1,464,010
|
1,323,998
|
Land held for future development
|
152,368
|
163,081
|
162,941
|
284,962
|
261,368
|
Investments in real estate
|
$19,161,840
|
$18,735,730
|
$18,839,885
|
$17,811,374
|
$17,555,304
|
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(4,312,357)
|
(4,124,002)
|
(3,935,267)
|
(3,755,596)
|
(3,588,124)