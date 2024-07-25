Digital Realty Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2024. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.20 per share in 2Q24, compared to $0.34 in 2Q23

per share in 2Q24, compared to in 2Q23 Reported FFO per share of $1.57 in 2Q24, compared to $1.52 in 2Q23

in 2Q24, compared to in 2Q23 Reported Core FFO per share of $1.65 in 2Q24, compared to $1.68 in 2Q23

in 2Q24, compared to in 2Q23 Reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 4.0% on a cash basis in 2Q24

Signed total bookings during 2Q24 that are expected to generate $164 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $40 million contribution from the 0–1 megawatt category and $14 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a contribution from the 0–1 megawatt category and contribution from interconnection Maintained 2024 Core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.75

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues of $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 1% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered net income of $75 million in the second quarter of 2024, and net income available to common stockholders of $70 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $0.82 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.34 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated Adjusted EBITDA of $727 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $511 million in the second quarter of 2024, or $1.57 per share, compared to $1.41 per share in the previous quarter and $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share of $1.65 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.67 per share in the previous quarter and $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.66 for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.33 per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"Digital Realty's second quarter results reflect the continued strength of demand for data center capacity, along with a keen focus on our value proposition," said Digital Realty President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power. "We have returned our balance sheet to below-target leverage levels and broadened our capital sources to capitalize on the global opportunity we see for data center infrastructure."

Leasing Activity

In the second quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings that are expected to generate $164 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $40 million contribution from the 0–1 megawatt category and a $14 million contribution from interconnection.

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the second quarter of 2024 and the contractual commencement date was 20 months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $215 million of annualized cash rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2024 increased 4.0% on a cash basis and 7.5% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the second quarter of 2024 are summarized by region and product as follows:

































Annualized GAAP























Base Rent

Square Feet

GAAP Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent Americas

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt 0-1 MW



$13,980

58



$239

4.4



$263 > 1 MW



87,212

359



243

49.8



146 Other (1)



183

6



32

—



— Total



$101,375

423



$239

54.2



$155



























EMEA (2)

























0-1 MW



$19,397

48



$406

4.9



$331 > 1 MW



14,309

80



178

7.6



158 Other (1)



37

4



10

—



— Total



$33,743

132



$256

12.4



$226



























Asia Pacific (2)

























0-1 MW



$6,264

20



$316

1.7



$304 > 1 MW



8,728

27



327

2.8



264 Other (1)



129

1



118

—



— Total



$15,121

48



$318

4.5



$279



























All Regions (2)

























0-1 MW



$39,642

126



$315

11.0



$299 > 1 MW



110,249

466



236

60.1



153 Other (1)



349

10



34

—



— Total



$150,239

603



$249

71.1



$176



























Interconnection



$14,011

N/A



N/A

N/A



N/A



























Grand Total



$164,250

603



$249

71.1



$176



Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. (2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Investment Activity

As previously disclosed, Digital Realty closed on the sale to Digital Core REIT (SGX: DCRU) of an additional 24.9% interest in a data center facility located in Frankfurt, Germany for €117 million, or approximately $125 million. The transaction valued the Frankfurt facility at €470 million, or approximately $504 million (at 100% share).

Also previously disclosed, Digital Realty expanded its existing joint venture with GI Partners in Chicago, with the sale of a 75% interest in a third stabilized hyperscale data center that is situated on the same campus as two stabilized hyperscale data centers that were contributed to the joint venture with GI Partners in July 2023. Digital Realty received approximately $388 million of gross proceeds and maintained a 25% interest in the joint venture.

During the quarter, Digital Realty acquired a 4.1-acre parcel of land in Amsterdam, near one of its existing campuses for approximately €7.4 million or $7.9 million. The site comprises approximately 70,000 square feet leased to local tenants and approximately 39,000 square feet of land which will be used to develop a new high voltage substation to drive growth at the campus and optimize the use of a previously acquired land plot in the vicinity.

Also during the quarter, Digital Realty liquidated its 17% interest in Colovore, generating gross proceeds of approximately $35 million. Digital Realty realized a gain of approximately $27 million on its original investments, made in 2015 and 2017.

Subsequent to quarter end, and as previously disclosed, Digital Realty closed on its purchase option to acquire two data centers located in the Slough Trading Estate for $200 million. The two stabilized data centers offer a combined 15 MW of IT load, with an established community of 150+ customers, including a broad array of connectivity providers, technology companies, and financial services firms, utilizing over 2,000 cross connects. The acquisition marked Digital Realty's entry into the west London, UK submarket, complementing Digital Realty's existing colocation capabilities in the City and the Docklands.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $16.3 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024, comprised of $15.6 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.7 billion of secured debt and other. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 5.3x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 25.3% and fixed charge coverage was 4.1x.

Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions during the second quarter:

In April, the company repaid €600 million ( $647 million ) in aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% senior notes;

) in aggregate principal amount of its 2.625% senior notes; In May, Digital Realty sold 12.1 million shares of common stock at $144.63 per share pursuant to a follow-on equity offering, raising $1.65 billion of net proceeds; and

per share pursuant to a follow-on equity offering, raising of net proceeds; and The company also sold 1.2 million shares of common stock under its At-The-Market (ATM) equity issuance program at a weighted average price of $148.99 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $177 million .

Subsequent to quarter end, the company sold an additional 1.4 million shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted average price of $152.77 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $219 million. In July, the company also repaid £250 million ($316 million) in aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% senior notes.

2024 Outlook

Digital Realty maintained its 2024 Core FFO per share and Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.60 - $6.75. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.





















As of

As of

As of

Top-Line and Cost Structure

February 15, 2024

May 2, 2024

July 25, 2024

Total revenue

$5.550 - $5.650 billion

$5.550 - $5.650 billion

$5.550 - $5.650 billion

Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($35 - $40 million)

($35 - $40 million)

($35 - $40 million)

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.800 - $2.900 billion

$2.800 - $2.900 billion

$2.800 - $2.900 billion

G&A

$450 - $460 million

$450 - $460 million

$450 - $460 million

















Internal Growth













Rental rates on renewal leases













Cash basis

4.0% - 6.0%

5.0% - 7.0%

5.0% - 7.0%

GAAP basis

6.0% - 8.0%

7.0% - 9.0%

7.0% - 9.0%

Year-end portfolio occupancy

+100 - 200 bps

+100 - 200 bps

+100 - 200 bps

"Same-Capital" cash NOI growth (2)

2.0% - 3.0%

2.5% - 3.5%

2.5% - 3.5%

















Foreign Exchange Rates













U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.25 - $1.30

$1.25 - $1.30

$1.25 - $1.30

U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.10

















External Growth













Dispositions / Joint Venture Capital













Dollar volume

$1,000 - $1,500 million

$1,000 - $1,500 million

$1,000 - $1,500 million

Cap rate

6.0% - 8.0%

6.0% - 8.0%

6.0% - 8.0%

Development













CapEx (Net of Partner Contributions) (3)

$2,000 - $2,500 million

$2,000 - $2,500 million

$2,000 - $2,500 million

Average stabilized yields

10.0%+

10.0%+

10.0%+

Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)

$15 - $20 million

$15 - $20 million

$15 - $20 million

Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)

$260 - $275 million

$260 - $275 million

$260 - $275 million

















Balance Sheet













Long-term debt issuance













Dollar amount

$0 - $1,000 million

$0 - $1,000 million

$0 - $1,000 million

Pricing

5.0% - 5.5%

5.0% - 5.5%

5.0% - 5.5%

Timing

Mid-Year

Mid-Year

Mid-Year

















Net income per diluted share

$1.80 - $1.95

$1.80 - $1.95

$1.40 - $1.55

Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$4.40 - $4.40

$4.40 - $4.40

$4.75 - $4.75

Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$6.20 - $6.35

$6.20 - $6.35

$6.15 - $6.30

Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.40 - $0.40

$0.40 - $0.40

$0.45 - $0.45

Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.60 - $6.75

$6.60 - $6.75

$6.60 - $6.75

Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.00 - $0.00

$0.00 - $0.00

$0.00 - $0.00

Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.60 - $6.75

$6.60 - $6.75

$6.60 - $6.75







(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rental expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) The "Same-Capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2022 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2023-2024, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Excludes land acquisitions and includes Digital Realty's share of JV contributions. Figure is net of JV partner contributions. (4) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (5) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Note: The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this document for further discussion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, Net Operating Income (NOI), "Same-Capital" Cash NOI and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, a reconciliation from Core FFO to Adjusted FFO, reconciliation from NOI to Cash NOI, and definitions of FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NOI and "Same-Capital" Cash NOI are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors, such as dispositions, and balance sheet items such as debt issuances, that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on July 25, 2024, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's second quarter 2024 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power and Chief Financial Officer Matt Mercier.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 2977783 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until August 25, 2024. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 2171709. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data





















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23 Rental revenues



$912,994



$894,409



$885,694



$886,960



$869,298





$1,807,402



$1,740,273 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities



274,505



276,357



316,634



335,477



330,416





550,862



647,565 Tenant reimbursements - Other



41,964



38,434



46,418



64,876



46,192





80,398



86,342 Interconnection & other



109,505



108,071



106,413



107,305



104,521





217,576



206,216 Fee income



15,656



13,010



14,330



7,819



14,908





28,666



22,777 Other



2,125



862



144



—



932





2,987



1,819 Total Operating Revenues



$1,356,749



$1,331,143



$1,369,633



$1,402,437



$1,366,267





$2,687,892



$2,704,991













































Utilities



$315,248



$324,571



$366,083



$384,455



$374,934





$639,818



$721,298 Rental property operating



237,653



224,369



237,118



223,089



224,762





462,021



449,623 Property taxes



49,620



41,156



40,161



72,279



46,718





90,776



87,141 Insurance



4,755



2,694



3,794



4,289



4,385





7,449



8,739 Depreciation & amortization



425,343



431,102



420,475



420,613



432,573





856,445



853,771 General & administration



119,511



114,419



109,235



108,039



105,964





233,931



213,730 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses



884



791



7,565



2,682



3,652





1,675



7,807 Transaction and integration expenses



26,072



31,839



40,226



14,465



17,764





57,911



30,031 Provision for impairment



168,303



—



5,363



113,000



—





168,303



— Other expenses



(529)



10,836



5,580



1,295



655





10,306



655 Total Operating Expenses



$1,346,860



$1,181,776



$1,235,598



$1,344,206



$1,211,407





$2,528,636



$2,372,795













































Operating Income



$9,889



$149,367



$134,035



$58,231



$154,860





$159,256



$332,196













































Equity in earnings / (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures



(41,443)



(16,008)



(29,955)



(19,793)



5,059





(57,451)



19,957 Gain / (loss) on sale of investments



173,709



277,787



(103)



810,688



89,946





451,496



89,946 Interest and other income / (expense), net



62,261



9,709



50,269



24,812



(6,930)





71,970



(6,650) Interest (expense)



(114,756)



(109,535)



(113,638)



(110,767)



(111,116)





(224,291)



(213,336) Income tax benefit / (expense)



(14,992)



(22,413)



(20,724)



(17,228)



(16,173)





(37,405)



(37,627) Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



(1,070)



—



—



—





(1,070)



— Net Income



$74,668



$287,837



$19,884



$745,941



$115,647





$362,505



$184,486













































Net (income) / loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,552



(6,329)



8,419



(12,320)



2,538





(777)



2,427 Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.



$80,220



$281,508



$28,304



$733,621



$118,185





$361,728



$186,913













































Preferred stock dividends



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)





(20,363)



(20,363) Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders



$70,039



$271,327



$18,122



$723,440



$108,003





$341,366



$166,550













































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic



319,537



312,292



305,781



301,827



295,390





315,915



293,316 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted



327,946



320,798



314,995



311,341



306,819





324,451



304,452 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units



334,186



326,975



321,173



317,539



313,022





330,687



310,588













































Net income / (loss) per share - basic



$0.22



$0.87



$0.06



$2.40



$0.37





$1.08



$0.57 Net income / (loss) per share - diluted (1)



$0.20



$0.82



$0.03



$2.31



$0.34





$1.01



$0.52























































(1) The Company has made an adjustment to previously reported amounts to correct an immaterial error in the computation of fully diluted earnings per share in each of the interim periods ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023. This adjustment does not impact any of the other diluted measures per share for FFO, Core FFO or Adjusted FFO.

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23













































Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders



$70,039



$271,327



$18,122



$723,440



$108,003





$341,366



$166,550 Adjustments:











































Non-controlling interest in operating partnership



1,500



6,200



410



16,300



2,500





7,700



4,000 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)



414,920



420,591



410,167



410,836



424,044





835,511



836,236 Reconciling items related to non-controlling interests



(17,317)



(8,017)



(15,377)



(14,569)



(14,144)





(25,335)



(27,532) Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



47,117



47,877



64,833



43,215



35,386





94,993



69,105 (Gain) / loss on real estate transactions



(173,709)



(286,704)



103



(810,688)



(89,946)





(460,413)



(97,771) Provision for impairment



168,303



—



5,363



113,000



—





168,303



— Funds From Operations



$510,852



$451,273



$483,621



$481,535



$465,844





$962,125



$950,589













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



325,777



318,469



311,960



308,024



301,593





322,151



299,452 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3)



334,186



326,975



321,173



317,539



313,022





330,687



310,588













































Funds From Operations per share - basic



$1.57



$1.42



$1.55



$1.56



$1.54





$2.99



$3.17













































Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) (3)



$1.57



$1.41



$1.53



$1.55



$1.52





$2.98



$3.13

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23













































Funds From Operations



$510,852



$451,273



$483,621



$481,535



$465,844





$962,125



$950,589 Other non-core revenue adjustments (4)



(33,818)



3,525



(146)



(27)



27,454





(30,293)



26,566 Transaction and integration expenses



26,072



31,839



40,226



14,465



17,764





57,911



30,031 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



1,070



—



—



—





1,070



— Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses (5)



884



791



7,565



2,682



3,652





1,675



7,807 (Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation



32,222



33,602



(24,804)



451



(7,868)





65,824



(14,647) Other non-core expense adjustments (6)



2,271



10,052



1,956



1,295



655





12,323



655 Core Funds From Operations



$538,482



$532,153



$508,417



$500,402



$507,501





$1,070,634



$1,001,001













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) (3)



326,181



319,138



312,356



308,539



301,806





322,619



299,730













































Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)



$1.65



$1.67



$1.63



$1.62



$1.68





$3.32



$3.34













































(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23













































Depreciation & amortization per income statement



$425,343



$431,102



$420,475



$420,613



$432,573





$856,445



$853,771 Non-real estate depreciation



(10,424)



(10,511)



(10,308)



(9,777)



(8,529)





(20,935)



(17,535) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization



$414,920



$420,591



$410,167



$410,836



$424,044





$835,511



$836,236























































(2) Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. US GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO and AFFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO and AFFO. When calculating diluted FFO, Teraco related minority interest is added back to the FFO numerator as the denominator assumes all shares have been put back to Digital Realty.



















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23 Teraco noncontrolling share of FFO



$12,453



$9,768



$7,135



$11,537



$9,645





$22,221



$20,714 Teraco related minority interest



$12,453



$9,768



$7,135



$11,537



$9,645





$22,221



$20,714





(3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the Definitions section. (4) Includes deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, joint venture development fees included in gains, lease termination fees and gain on sale of equity investment included in other income. (5) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance. (6) Includes write-offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal expenses and adjustments to reflect our proportionate share of transaction costs associated with noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23













































Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders



$538,482



$532,153



$508,417



$500,402



$507,501





$1,070,634



$1,001,001 Adjustments:











































Non-real estate depreciation



10,424



10,511



10,308



9,777



8,529





20,935



17,535 Amortization of deferred financing costs



5,072



5,576



5,744



5,776



5,984





10,648



10,056 Amortization of debt discount/premium



1,321



1,832



973



1,360



1,339





3,153



2,640 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense



14,464



12,592



9,226



14,062



13,893





27,056



26,949 Straight-line rental revenue



334



9,976



(21,992)



(14,080)



(16,151)





10,310



(32,344) Straight-line rental expense



782



1,111



(4,999)



1,427



520





1,893



5 Above- and below-market rent amortization



(1,691)



(854)



(856)



(1,127)



(1,195)





(2,545)



(2,421) Deferred tax (benefit) / expense



(9,982)



(3,437)



33,448



(8,539)



1,339





(13,420)



(8,456) Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions



10,519



13,291



9,848



12,515



11,611





23,809



22,678 Recurring capital expenditures (1)



(60,483)



(47,676)



(142,808)



(90,251)



(53,498)





(108,159)



(93,963)













































AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)



$509,241



$535,073



$407,306



$431,322



$479,873





$1,044,314



$943,679













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



325,777



318,469



311,960



308,024



301,593





322,151



299,452 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)



326,181



319,138



312,356



308,539



301,806





322,619



299,730













































AFFO per share - diluted (3)



$1.56



$1.68



$1.30



$1.40



$1.59





$3.24



$3.15













































Dividends per share and common unit



$1.22



$1.22



$1.22



$1.22



$1.22





$2.44



$2.44













































Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio



78.1 %



72.8 %



93.6 %



87.3 %



76.7 %





75.4 %



77.5 %

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Share Count Detail



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23





30-Jun-24



30-Jun-23













































Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding



325,777



318,469



311,960



308,024



301,593





322,151



299,452 Add: Effect of dilutive securities



404



669



396



515



213





467



278 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted



326,181



319,138



312,356



308,539



301,806





322,618



299,730























































(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the Definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of FFO and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data





































30-Jun-24

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

30-Sep-23

30-Jun-23 Assets





























Investments in real estate:



























Real estate

$27,470,635



$27,122,796



$27,306,369



$25,887,031



$27,087,769 Construction in progress

4,676,012



4,496,840



4,635,215



5,020,464



4,635,939 Land held for future development

93,938



114,240



118,190



179,959



193,936 Investments in Real Estate

$32,240,584



$31,733,877



$32,059,773



$31,087,453



$31,917,644 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(8,303,070)



(7,976,093)



(7,823,685)



(7,489,193)



(7,739,462) Net Investments in Properties

$23,937,514



$23,757,784



$24,236,089



$23,598,260



$24,178,182 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

2,332,698



2,365,821



2,295,889



2,180,313



2,040,452 Net Investments in Real Estate

$26,270,212



$26,123,605



$26,531,977



$25,778,573



$26,218,634































Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

$1,211,003



$1,233,410



$1,414,256



$1,274,410



$1,291,233 Cash and cash equivalents

2,282,062



1,193,784



1,625,495



1,062,050



124,519 Accounts and other receivables, net (1)

1,222,403



1,217,276



1,278,110



1,325,725



1,158,383 Deferred rent, net

613,749



611,670



624,427



586,418



613,796 Goodwill

9,128,811



9,105,026



9,239,871



8,998,074



9,148,603 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net

2,315,143



2,359,380



2,500,237



2,506,198



2,825,596 Assets held for sale



—



287,064



478,503



—



593,892 Other assets

563,500



501,875



420,382



401,068



414,078 Total Assets

$43,606,883



$42,633,089



$44,113,257



$41,932,515



$42,388,735





























Liabilities and Equity



























Global unsecured revolving credit facilities, net

$1,848,167



$1,901,126



$1,812,287



$1,698,780



$2,242,258 Unsecured term loans, net

1,297,893



1,303,263



1,560,305



1,524,663



1,548,780 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount

12,507,551



13,190,202



13,422,342



13,072,102



13,383,819 Secured and other debt, net of discount

686,135



625,750



630,973



574,231



554,594 Operating lease liabilities

1,336,839



1,357,751



1,542,094



1,404,510



1,420,239 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

1,973,798



1,870,344



2,168,983



2,147,103



2,214,820 Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,132,090



1,121,224



1,151,096



1,088,724



1,128,961 Accrued dividends and distributions

—



—



387,988



—



— Security deposits and prepaid rents

416,705



413,225



401,867



385,521



417,693 Obligations associated with assets held for sale



—



9,981



39,001



—



4,990 Total Liabilities

$21,199,178



$21,792,866



$23,116,936



$21,895,634



$22,916,155





























Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,399,889



1,350,736



1,394,814



1,360,308



1,367,422





























Equity



























Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000 shares authorized:



























Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)

$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)

203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)

334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000 shares authorized (5)

3,231



3,097



3,088



3,002



2,967 Additional paid-in capital

26,388,393



24,508,683



24,396,797



23,239,088



22,882,200 Dividends in excess of earnings

(5,701,096)



(5,373,529)



(5,262,648)



(4,900,757)



(5,253,915) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(884,715)



(850,091)



(751,393)



(882,996)



(741,484) Total Stockholders' Equity

$20,537,503



$19,019,850



$19,117,535



$18,190,026



$17,621,456





























Noncontrolling Interests



























Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership

$434,253



$438,422



$438,081



$441,366



$436,099 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

36,060



31,215



45,892



45,182



47,603





























Total Noncontrolling Interests

$470,313



$469,637



$483,972



$486,547



$483,702





























Total Equity

$21,007,816



$19,489,487



$19,601,507



$18,676,573



$18,105,158





























Total Liabilities and Equity

$43,606,883



$42,633,089



$44,113,257



$41,932,515



$42,388,735









































(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50,609 and $42,624 as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. (3) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 8,400 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. (4) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 13,800 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. (5) Common Stock: 325,885 and 299,240 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands





































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23































Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders



$70,039



$271,327



$18,122



$723,440



$108,003 Interest



114,756



109,535



113,638



110,767



111,116 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



1,070



—



—



— Income tax expense (benefit)



14,992



22,413



20,724



17,228



16,173 Depreciation & amortization



425,343



431,102



420,475



420,613



432,573 EBITDA



$625,130



$835,446



$572,958



$1,272,048



$667,866 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



47,117



47,877



64,833



43,214



35,386 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense



27,704



34,271



42,140



27,000



32,105 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses



884



791



7,565



2,682



3,652 Transaction and integration expenses



26,072



31,839



40,226



14,465



17,764 (Gain) / loss on sale of investments



(173,709)



(277,787)



103



(810,688)



(89,946) Provision for impairment



168,303



—



5,363



113,000



— Other non-core adjustments, net (2)



743



21,608



(35,439)



1,719



22,132 Non-controlling interests



(5,552)



6,329



(8,419)



12,320



(2,538) Preferred stock dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181 Adjusted EBITDA



$726,874



$710,556



$699,509



$685,943



$696,604









































(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the Definitions section. (2) Includes foreign exchange net unrealized gains/losses attributable to remeasurement, deferred rent adjustments related to a customer bankruptcy, write offs associated with bankrupt or terminated customers, non-recurring legal expenses, gain on sale of land option and lease termination fees.





































Three Months Ended Financial Ratios



30-Jun-24



31-Mar-24



31-Dec-23



30-Sep-23



30-Jun-23































Total GAAP interest expense



$114,756



$109,535



$113,638



$110,767



$111,116 Capitalized interest



27,592



28,522



33,032



29,130



27,883 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts



(55,605)



55,421



(66,013)



44,183



(60,612) Cash Interest Expense (3)



$86,743



$193,479



$80,657



$184,081



$78,387































Preferred stock dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181 Total Fixed Charges (4)



$152,529



$148,239



$156,851



$150,079



$149,181































































Coverage





























Interest coverage ratio (5)



4.3x



4.3x



4.0x



4.3x



4.5x Cash interest coverage ratio (6)



6.4x



3.2x



6.4x



3.4x



7.4x Fixed charge coverage ratio (7)



4.1x



4.0x



3.8x



4.1x



4.2x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (8)



5.9x



3.1x



5.8x



3.2x



6.6x































Leverage





























Debt to total enterprise value (9)(10)



24.2 %



26.7 %



28.6 %



30.6 %



33.3 % Debt-plus-preferred-stock-to-total-enterprise-value (10)(11)



25.3 %



27.9 %



29.8 %



32.0 %



34.7 % Pre-tax income to interest expense (12)



1.7x



3.6x



1.2x



7.7x



2.0x Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (13)



5.3x



6.1x



6.2x



6.3x



6.8x





(3) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash-based interest expense. (4) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred stock dividends. (5) Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (7) Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges). (8) Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense and preferred stock dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash fixed charges). (9) Total debt divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (10) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (11) Same as (9), except numerator includes preferred stock. (12) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (13) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO):

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gain (loss) from the disposition of real estate assets, provision for impairment, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), our share of unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, net income attributable to non-controlling interests in operating partnership and, depreciation related to non-controlling interests. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, (i) unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (viii) non-controlling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding (i) unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, (ii) unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, (iii) severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses, (iv) transaction and integration expenses, (v) gain (loss) on sale / deconsolidation, (vi) provision for impairment, (vii) other non-core adjustments, net, (vii) non-controlling interests, (ix) preferred stock dividends, and (x) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. Same-Capital Cash NOI represents buildings owned as of December 31, 2022 of the prior year with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development and excludes buildings that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2023-2024, buildings classified as held for sale, and buildings sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented (prior period numbers adjusted to reflect current same-capital pool). However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is total debt plus preferred stock divided by total debt plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred stock dividends. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, GAAP interest expense was $115 million, capitalized interest was $28 million and preferred stock dividends was $10 million.



































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (in thousands)

30-Jun-24

31-Mar-24

30-Jun-23



30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

































Operating income



$9,889



$149,367



$154,860





$159,256



$332,196

































Fee income



(15,656)



(13,010)



(14,908)





(28,666)



(22,777) Other income



(2,125)



(862)



(932)





(2,987)



(1,819) Depreciation and amortization



425,343



431,102



432,573





856,445



853,771 General and administrative



119,511



114,419



105,964





233,931



213,730 Severance, equity acceleration and legal expenses



884



791



3,652





1,675



7,807 Transaction expenses



26,072



31,839



17,764





57,911



30,031 Provision for impairment



168,303



—



—





168,303



— Other expenses



(529)



10,836



655





10,306



655

































Net Operating Income



$731,692



$724,482



$699,629





$1,456,175



$1,413,594



































































Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)

































































Net Operating Income



$731,692



$724,482



$699,629





$1,456,175



$1,413,594

































Straight-line rental revenue



(2,873)



(2,522)



12,116





(5,395)



(3,815) Straight-line rental expense



959



1,369



722





2,328



212 Above- and below-market rent amortization



(1,691)



(854)



(1,195)





(2,545)



(2,421)

































Cash Net Operating Income



$728,088



$722,474



$711,272





$1,450,563



$1,407,570





































































































Constant Currency CFFO Reconciliation

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

30-Jun-24





30-Jun-23



30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

































Core FFO (1)



$538,482









$507,501





$1,070,634



$1,001,001 Core FFO impact of holding '23 Exchange Rates Constant (2)



3,841









—





5,180



—

































Constant Currency Core FFO



$542,323









$507,501





$1,075,814



$1,001,001 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted



326,181









301,806





322,619



299,730 Constant Currency CFFO Per Share



$1.66









$1.68





$3.33



$3.34





1) As reconciled to net income above. 2) Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2024 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2023.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, anticipated continued demand for our products and service, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, Core FFO, constant currency Core FFO, adjusted FFO, and net income, 2024 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs, or increased vacancy rates;

increased competition or available supply of data center space;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

our ability to attract and retain customers;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;

global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;

information security and data privacy breaches;

difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

our inability to attract and retain talent;

impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers, and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;

the expected operating performance of anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations;

environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;

changes in local, state, federal and international laws, and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate, and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and

the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, ServiceFabric, AnyScale Colo, Pervasive Data Center Architecture, PlatformDIGITAL, PDx, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

