Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2018. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.33 per share in 3Q18, compared to ($0.02) in 3Q17

per share in 3Q18, compared to in 3Q17 Reported FFO per share of $1.57 in 3Q18, compared to $1.23 in 3Q17

in 3Q18, compared to in 3Q17 Reported core FFO per share of $1.63 in 3Q18, compared to $1.51 in 3Q17

in 3Q18, compared to in 3Q17 Signed total bookings during 3Q18 expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an contribution from interconnection Reiterated 2018 core FFO per share outlook of $6.55 - $6.65

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2018 of $769 million, a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 26% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered third quarter of 2018 net income of $90 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $67 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $0.32 per diluted share in the previous quarter and ($0.02) per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $453 million, a 1% decrease from the previous quarter and a 29% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported third quarter of 2018 funds from operations of $338 million, or $1.57 per share, compared to $1.64 per share in the previous quarter and $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2018 core FFO of $1.63 per share, a 2% decrease from $1.66 per share in the previous quarter, and an 8% increase from $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

"In the third quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This represents the second-highest bookings in the company's history, close on the heels of our record in the prior quarter. We also announced our entry into the rapidly growing Brazilian market, and we took proactive steps to secure our supply chain and further strengthen our balance sheet. We look forward to building on this momentum in the months ahead, setting the stage for sustainable growth into 2019 and beyond."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the third quarter of 2018 and the contractual commencement date was five months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $61 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2018 rolled up 0.2% on a cash basis and up 1.6% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the third quarter of 2018 by region and product type are summarized as follows:

Annualized GAAP Base Rent GAAP Base Rent GAAP Base Rent North America (in thousands) Square Feet per Square Foot Megawatts per Kilowatt Turn-Key Flex $40,958 330,137 $124 33.3 $103 Colocation 8,527 45,081 189 2.4 294 Non-Technical 978 53,916 18 — — Total $50,463 429,134 $118 35.7 $116 Europe (1) Turn-Key Flex $5,076 32,431 $157 3.3 $130 Colocation 1,800 1,869 963 0.4 353 Non-Technical 51 1,715 30 — — Total $6,927 36,015 $192 3.7 $155 Asia Pacific (1) Turn-Key Flex $4,163 23,300 $179 2.4 $146 Total $4,163 23,300 $179 2.4 $146 Interconnection $7,610 N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Total $69,163 488,449 $126 41.7 $121

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Investment Activity

During the third quarter of 2018, Digital Realty closed on the sale of 360 Spear Street, a 155,000 square foot data center in San Francisco, California, for $92 million. The facility was 39% leased and was expected to generate cash net operating income of approximately $2 million in 2018, representing a nominal exit cap rate of 1.9%. The sale generated net proceeds of $91 million, and Digital Realty recognized a gain on the sale of approximately $27 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Likewise during the third quarter of 2018, Digital Realty acquired three separate sites in Manassas, Virginia, Sterling, Virginia and Sydney, Australia, totaling 51.5 acres for a combined investment of $40 million, or approximately $773,000 per acre. The three sites are expected to support the development of approximately 138 megawatts of critical power. Digital Realty also entered into an agreement to acquire 424 acres of undeveloped land in Loudoun County, Virginia for a purchase price of $236.5 million, or approximately $558,000 per acre. The site is adjacent to Washington Dulles International Airport and located near bulk transmission lines as well as a major fiber path. The site is also located less than four miles from Digital Realty's existing data center campuses in Ashburn, Virginia. Commencement of development on these various land parcels will be subject to market demand, and delivery will be phased to meet future growth requirements upon build-out and lease-up of the company's existing campuses in Northern Virginia and Sydney, Australia.

Likewise during the third quarter of 2018, Digital Realty entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ascenty, the leading data center provider in Brazil, from private equity firm Great Hill Partners in a transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion. Digital Realty separately entered into an independent bilateral equity commitment letter with Brookfield Infrastructure, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest owners and operators of infrastructure assets globally, under which Brookfield has committed to fund half of the required initial equity investment, currently estimated to be approximately $613 million, excluding Brookfield's share of the transaction costs, in exchange for 49% of the total equity interests in a joint venture entity expected to ultimately own Ascenty. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $9.2 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2018, comprised of $9.1 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the third quarter of 2018, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.2x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 30.2% and fixed charge coverage was 4.1x.

During the third quarter, Digital Realty executed an offering of 9,775,000 shares of common stock (including 1,275,000 shares from the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option) at a price of $113.00 per share, subject to forward sale agreements. The company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion (net of fees and estimated expenses) upon full physical settlement of the forward sale agreements, expected to be no later than September 27, 2019.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty closed a £400 million pound sterling-denominated bond offering of 12-year senior unsecured notes at 3.750% per annum.

Likewise subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty completed the refinancing of its global credit facilities. The combined facilities total $3.3 billion, comprised of a $2.35 billion global revolving credit facility and approximately $916 million of multi-currency term loans. The company also completed a five-year, ¥33.3 billion (approximately $300 million) Japanese yen-denominated revolving credit facility. In conjunction with the refinancing, pricing for the global revolving credit facility was tightened by 10 basis points at the company's BBB / Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating, the maturity date was extended by three years and total availability was expanded by $350 million. The refinancing provides funds for acquisitions, development, debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

2018 Outlook

Digital Realty reiterated its 2018 core FFO per share outlook of $6.55 - $6.65. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.

As of As of As of As of As of Top-Line and Cost Structure January 8, 2018 February 15, 2018 April 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 October 25, 2018 2018 total revenue $3.0 - $3.2 billion $3.0 - $3.2 billion $3.0 - $3.2 billion $3.0 - $3.2 billion $3.0 - $3.2 billion 2018 net non-cash rent adjustments (1) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) 2018 Adjusted EBITDA margin 58.0% - 60.0% 58.0% - 60.0% 58.0% - 60.0% 58.0% - 60.0% 58.0% - 60.0% 2018 G&A margin 5.5% - 6.5% 5.5% - 6.5% 5.5% - 6.5% 5.5% - 6.5% 5.5% - 6.5% Internal Growth Rental rates on renewal leases Cash basis Slightly negative Slightly negative Slightly negative Slightly negative Slightly negative GAAP basis Up mid-single-digits Up mid-single-digits Up mid-single-digits Up mid-single-digits Up mid-single-digits Year-end portfolio occupancy +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2) 0% - 3.0% 0% - 3.0% 1.0% - 3.0% 1.0% - 3.0% 1.0% - 3.0% Foreign Exchange Rates U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.28 - $1.32 $1.28 - $1.32 $1.35 - $1.40 $1.30 - $1.35 $1.30 - $1.35 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.18 - $1.22 $1.15 - $1.20 $1.15 - $1.20 External Growth Dispositions Dollar volume $0 - $200 million $88 - $200 million $187 - $300 million $199 - $300 million $292 million Cap rate 0.0% - 10.0% 0.0% - 10.0% 0.0% - 10.0% 0.0% - 10.0% 0.0% - 10.0% Development CapEx $0.9 - $1.1 billion $0.9 - $1.1 billion $0.9 - $1.1 billion $1.0 - $1.2 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion Average stabilized yields 10.0% - 12.0% 10.0% - 12.0% 10.0% - 12.0% 10.0% - 12.0% 10.0% - 12.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3) $25 - $30 million $25 - $30 million $25 - $30 million $25 - $30 million $25 - $30 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4) $160 - $170 million $160 - $170 million $160 - $170 million $160 - $170 million $160 - $170 million Balance Sheet Long-term debt issuance Dollar amount $0 - $500 million $0 - $500 million $0 - $500 million $650 million - $1 billion $1.2 - $1.8 billion Pricing 3.25% - 4.25% 3.25% - 4.25% 3.25% - 4.25% 3.25% - 4.50% 3.25% - 4.50% Timing Mid-to-late 2018 Mid-to-late 2018 Mid-to-late 2018 Mid-to-late 2018 Mid-to-late 2018 Net income per diluted share $1.50 - $1.55 $1.50 - $1.55 $1.55 - $1.55 $1.55 - $1.60 $1.55 - $1.60 Real estate depreciation and (gain)/loss on sale $4.90 - $4.95 $4.90 - $4.95 $4.90 - $4.95 $4.95 - $4.95 $4.95 - $4.95 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $6.40 - $6.50 $6.40 - $6.50 $6.45 - $6.50 $6.50 - $6.55 $6.50 - $6.55 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 Core Funds From Operations / share $6.45 - $6.60 $6.45 - $6.60 $6.50 - $6.60 $6.55 - $6.65 $6.55 - $6.65

(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue, straight-line rent expense as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes buildings owned as of December 31, 2016 with less than 5% of the total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes buildings that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2017-2018, buildings classified as held for sale, and buildings sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating data centers, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (4) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Capitalized leasing costs include capitalized leasing compensation as well as capitalized internal leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Rental revenues $541,073 $534,556 $530,925 $517,356 $440,591 $1,606,554 $1,257,293 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 105,822 100,084 98,576 97,657 78,134 304,482 209,939 Tenant reimbursements - Other 57,282 55,639 51,503 54,324 29,479 164,424 78,304 Interconnection & other 62,760 61,770 61,373 60,275 59,851 185,903 175,377 Fee income 1,469 2,343 1,133 1,386 1,662 4,945 4,986 Other 518 527 858 447 208 1,903 584 Total Operating Revenues $768,924 $754,919 $744,368 $731,445 $609,925 $2,268,211 $1,726,483 Utilities $127,239 $115,470 $112,230 $112,055 $95,619 $354,939 $255,556 Rental property operating 118,732 114,852 113,410 113,445 94,442 346,994 278,560 Property taxes 34,871 27,284 35,263 36,348 32,586 97,418 87,666 Insurance 2,653 2,606 3,731 3,223 2,590 8,990 7,758 Depreciation & amortization 293,957 298,788 294,789 287,973 199,914 887,534 554,491 General & administration 40,997 44,277 36,289 44,311 41,477 121,563 112,399 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 645 1,822 234 1,209 2,288 2,701 3,522 Transaction and integration expenses 9,626 5,606 4,178 15,681 42,809 19,410 60,367 Impairment of investments in real estate — — — — 28,992 — 28,992 Other expenses 1,139 152 431 2 3,051 1,722 3,075 Total Operating Expenses $629,859 $610,857 $600,555 $614,247 $543,768 $1,841,271 $1,392,386 Operating Income $139,065 $144,062 $143,813 $117,198 $66,157 $426,940 $334,097 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture $8,886 $7,438 $7,410 $5,924 $5,880 $23,734 $19,592 Gain on real estate transactions 26,577 14,192 39,273 30,746 9,751 80,042 9,609 Interest and other income (981) 3,398 (42) 324 2,813 2,375 3,331 Interest (expense) (80,851) (78,810) (76,985) (73,989) (71,621) (236,646) (184,653) Tax (expense) (2,432) (2,121) (3,374) (545) (2,494) (7,927) (7,356) Gain from early extinguishment of debt — — — — 1,990 — 1,990 Net Income $90,264 $88,159 $110,095 $79,658 $12,476 $288,518 $176,610 Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,667) (2,696) (3,468) (6,023) (40) (8,831) (1,985) Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $87,597 $85,463 $106,627 $73,635 $12,436 $279,687 $174,625 Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends (20,329) (20,329) (20,329) (20,329) (16,575) (60,987) (48,473) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock — — — — — — (6,309) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $67,268 $65,134 $86,298 $53,306 ($4,139) $218,700 $119,843 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 206,118,472 205,956,005 205,714,173 205,448,689 170,194,254 205,931,031 163,481,306 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 206,766,256 206,563,079 206,507,476 206,185,084 170,194,254 206,555,627 164,371,096 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 214,937,168 214,895,273 214,802,763 214,424,363 174,169,511 214,824,010 166,937,862 Net income (loss) per share - basic $0.33 $0.32 $0.42 $0.26 ($0.02) $1.06 $0.73 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $0.33 $0.32 $0.42 $0.26 ($0.02) $1.06 $0.73

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $67,268 $65,134 $86,298 $53,306 ($4,139) $218,700 $119,843 Adjustments: Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 2,700 2,700 3,480 2,138 (79) 8,880 1,632 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1) 290,757 295,750 291,686 284,924 196,871 878,193 545,328 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization 3,775 3,722 3,476 3,323 2,732 10,973 8,243 (Gain) on real estate transactions (26,577) (14,192) (39,273) (30,746) (9,751) (80,042) (9,609) Non-controlling interests share of gain on sale of property — — — 3,900 — — — Impairment of investments in real estate — — — — 28,992 — 28,992 Funds From Operations $337,923 $353,114 $345,667 $316,845 $214,626 $1,036,704 $694,429 Funds From Operations - diluted $337,923 $353,114 $345,667 $316,845 $214,626 $1,036,704 $694,429 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 214,289 214,288 214,009 213,688 173,461 214,199 166,048 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 214,937 214,895 214,803 214,424 174,170 214,824 166,938 Funds From Operations per share - basic $1.58 $1.65 $1.62 $1.48 $1.24 $4.84 $4.18 Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.57 $1.64 $1.61 $1.48 $1.23 $4.83 $4.16 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Funds From Operations - diluted $337,923 $353,114 $345,667 $316,845 $214,626 $1,036,704 $694,429 Adjustments: Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3) (518) (3,663) (858) (447) (208) (5,039) (584) Transaction and integration expenses 9,626 5,606 4,178 15,681 42,809 19,410 60,367 Gain from early extinguishment of debt — — — — (1,990) — (1,990) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock — — — — — — 6,309 Equity in earnings adjustment for non-core items — — — — — — (3,285) Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4) 645 1,822 234 1,209 2,288 2,701 3,522 Bridge facility fees (5) — — — — 3,182 — 3,182 Other non-core expense adjustments 2,269 152 431 2 3,051 2,852 3,075 Core Funds From Operations - diluted $349,945 $357,031 $349,652 $333,290 $263,758 $1,056,628 $765,025 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 214,937 214,895 214,803 214,424 174,170 214,824 166,938 Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.63 $1.66 $1.63 $1.55 $1.51 $4.92 $4.58 (1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Depreciation & amortization per income statement $293,957 $298,788 $294,789 $287,973 $199,914 $887,534 $554,491 Non-real estate depreciation (3,200) (3,038) (3,103) (3,049) (3,043) (9,341) (9,163) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $290,757 $295,750 $291,686 $284,924 $196,871 $878,193 $545,328

(2) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series F, series G, series H, series I and series J preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series F, series G, series H, series I, and series J preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. (3) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. (4) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance. (5) Bridge facility fees are included in interest expense.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders $349,945 $357,031 $349,652 $333,290 $263,758 $1,056,628 $765,025 Adjustments: Non-real estate depreciation 3,200 3,038 3,103 3,049 3,043 9,341 9,163 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,066 2,953 3,060 3,092 2,611 9,079 7,572 Amortization of debt discount/premium 902 882 875 858 816 2,659 2,226 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,823 8,419 5,497 3,923 4,636 19,741 13,977 Straight-line rental revenue (10,511) (8,489) (10,266) (8,705) (1,692) (29,266) (7,860) Straight-line rental expense 2,482 2,669 2,547 (635) 4,212 7,698 12,742 Above- and below-market rent amortization 6,552 6,794 6,666 6,562 (873) 20,012 (4,792) Deferred non-cash tax expense (1,783) (1,137) (216) (1,100) 284 (3,135) (1,812) Capitalized leasing compensation (1) (2,606) (2,825) (2,998) (3,567) (2,945) (8,429) (8,319) Recurring capital expenditures (2) (22,500) (34,447) (27,328) (45,298) (34,664) (84,275) (90,992) Capitalized internal leasing commissions (1) (2,547) (2,822) (2,049) (1,217) (1,225) (7,418) (4,073) AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3) $332,023 $332,066 $328,543 $290,252 $237,961 $992,635 $692,857 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 214,289 214,288 214,009 213,688 173,461 214,199 166,048 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4) 214,937 214,895 214,803 214,424 174,170 214,824 166,938 AFFO per share - diluted (4) $1.54 $1.55 $1.53 $1.35 $1.37 $4.62 $4.15 Dividends per share and common unit $1.01 $1.01 $1.01 $0.93 $0.93 $3.03 $2.79 Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio 65.4 % 65.4 % 66.0 % 68.7 % 68.1 % 65.6 % 67.2 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Share Count Detail 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding 214,289 214,288 214,009 213,688 173,461 214,199 166,048 Add: Effect of dilutive securities (excludes 5.50% debentures) 648 607 794 736 709 625 890 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted 214,937 214,895 214,803 214,424 174,170 214,824 166,938

(1) Includes only second-generation leasing costs. (2) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (3) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (4) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series F, series G, series H, series I and series J preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series F, series G, series H, series I, and series J preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Assets Investments in real estate: Real estate $16,062,402 $15,969,938 $15,654,932 $15,163,846 $14,693,479 Construction in progress 1,464,010 1,323,998 1,470,065 1,399,684 1,405,740 Land held for future development 284,962 261,368 236,415 352,406 330,101 Investments in real estate $17,811,374 $17,555,304 $17,361,412 $16,915,936 $16,429,320 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,755,596) (3,588,124) (3,439,050) (3,238,227) (3,075,294) Net Investments in Properties $14,055,778 $13,967,180 $13,922,362 $13,677,709 $13,354,026 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 169,919 167,306 167,564 163,477 106,374 Net Investments in Real Estate $14,225,697 $14,134,486 $14,089,926 $13,841,186 $13,460,400 Cash and cash equivalents $46,242 $17,589 $22,370 $51 $192,578 Accounts and other receivables (1) 308,709 282,287 309,328 276,347 258,490 Deferred rent 454,412 445,766 442,887 430,026 420,348 Acquired in-place lease value, deferred leasing costs and other real estate intangibles, net 2,734,158 2,823,275 2,928,566 2,998,806 3,052,277 Acquired above-market leases, net 135,127 150,084 165,568 184,375 178,190 Goodwill 3,373,342 3,378,325 3,405,110 3,389,595 3,384,394 Restricted cash 8,068 9,443 7,330 13,130 17,753 Assets associated with real estate held for sale — — 41,707 139,538 132,818 Other assets 176,355 170,168 169,125 131,291 135,250 Total Assets $21,462,110 $21,411,423 $21,581,917 $21,404,345 $21,232,498 Liabilities and Equity Global unsecured revolving credit facility $590,289 $466,971 $952,121 $550,946 $138,477 Unsecured term loans 1,352,969 1,376,784 1,428,498 1,420,333 1,432,659 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount 7,130,541 7,156,084 6,660,727 6,570,757 6,806,333 Mortgage loans, net of premiums 106,072 106,245 106,366 106,582 106,775 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,059,355 1,031,794 1,012,490 980,218 1,024,394 Accrued dividends and distributions — — — 199,761 — Acquired below-market leases 208,202 216,520 225,674 249,465 257,732 Security deposits and prepaid rent 233,667 207,292 207,859 217,898 223,536 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale — — 1,767 5,033 4,660 Total Liabilities $10,681,095 $10,561,690 $10,595,502 $10,300,993 $9,994,566 Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership 17,553 52,805 49,871 53,902 64,509 Equity Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized: Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2) $219,250 $219,250 $219,250 $219,250 $219,250 Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3) 241,468 241,468 241,468 241,468 241,468 Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4) 353,290 353,290 353,290 353,290 353,290 Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (5) 242,012 242,012 242,012 242,012 242,012 Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (6) 193,540 193,540 193,540 193,540 193,667 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 315,000,000 shares authorized (7) 2,049 2,047 2,045 2,044 2,043 Additional paid-in capital 11,333,035 11,310,132 11,285,611 11,261,462 11,250,322 Dividends in excess of earnings (2,455,189) (2,314,291) (2,177,269) (2,055,552) (1,917,791) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (103,201) (107,070) (106,096) (108,432) (116,732) Total Stockholders' Equity $10,026,254 $10,140,378 $10,253,851 $10,349,082 $10,467,529 Noncontrolling Interests Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership $671,269 $654,261 $680,400 $698,125 $699,308 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 65,939 2,289 2,293 2,243 6,586 Total Noncontrolling Interests $737,208 $656,550 $682,693 $700,368 $705,894 Total Equity $10,763,462 $10,796,928 $10,936,544 $11,049,450 $11,173,423 Total Liabilities and Equity $21,462,110 $21,411,423 $21,581,917 $21,404,345 $21,232,498

(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,060 and $6,737, as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (2) Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, 6.625%, $201,250 and $201,250 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,050,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (3) Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.875%, $250,000 and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (4) Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.375%, $365,000 and $365,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 14,600,000 and 14,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (5) Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 6.350%, $250,000 and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (6) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (7) Common Stock: 206,267,055 and 205,470,300 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios Unaudited and in Thousands Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1) Three Months Ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $67,268 $65,134 $86,298 $53,306 ($4,139) Interest 80,851 78,810 76,985 73,989 71,621 (Gain) from early extinguishment of debt — — — — (1,990) Tax expense 2,432 2,121 3,374 545 2,494 Depreciation & amortization 293,957 298,788 294,789 287,973 199,914 Impairment of investments in real estate — — — — 28,992 EBITDA $444,508 $444,853 $461,446 $415,813 $296,892 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 645 1,822 234 1,209 2,288 Transaction and integration expenses 9,626 5,606 4,178 15,681 42,809 (Gain) on real estate transactions (26,577) (14,192) (39,273) (30,746) (9,751) Other non-core adjustments, net 2,269 (2,984) 431 2 3,051 Non-controlling interests 2,667 2,696 3,468 6,023 40 Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends 20,329 20,329 20,329 20,329 16,575 Adjusted EBITDA $453,467 $458,130 $450,813 $428,311 $351,904

(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO) :

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, non-controlling interests share of gain on sale of property, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) termination fees and other non-core revenues, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) gain from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) equity in earnings adjustment for non-core items, (vi) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vii) bridge facility fees and (viii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred non-cash tax expense, (ix) capitalized leasing compensation, (x) recurring capital expenditures and (xi) capitalized internal leasing commissions. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and impairment of investments in real estate, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, (gain) loss on real estate transactions, equity in earnings adjustment for non-core items, other non-core adjustments, net, noncontrolling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, (gain) on real estate transactions, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, and preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, GAAP interest expense was $81 million, capitalized interest was $10 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $20 million.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI) (in thousands) 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Operating income $139,065 $144,062 $66,157 $426,940 $334,097 Fee income (1,469) (2,343) (1,662) (4,945) (4,986) Other income (518) (527) (208) (1,903) (584) Depreciation and amortization 293,957 298,788 199,914 887,534 554,491 General and administrative 40,997 44,277 41,477 121,563 112,399 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 645 1,822 2,288 2,701 3,522 Transaction expenses 9,626 5,606 42,809 19,410 60,367 Impairment in investments in real estate — — 28,992 — 28,992 Other expenses 1,139 152 3,051 1,722 3,075 Net Operating Income $483,442 $491,837 $382,818 $1,453,022 $1,091,373 Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) Net Operating Income $483,442 $491,837 $382,818 $1,453,022 $1,091,373 Straight-line rental revenue (10,511) (8,489) (1,692) (29,266) (7,859) Straight-line rental expense 2,479 2,691 4,128 7,770 12,701 Above- and below-market rent amortization 6,552 6,794 (873) 20,012 (4,792) Cash Net Operating Income $481,962 $492,833 $384,381 $1,451,538 $1,091,423

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the Ascenty acquisition and related financings, the proposed joint venture with Brookfield, expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds from any such settlement, our expected investment and expansion activity, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, core FFO and net income 2018 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2018 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;

increased competition or available supply of data center space;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;

difficulty acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses, including Ascenty;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments (including the proposed joint venture with Brookfield), including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

environmental liabilities and risks related to natural disasters;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities; and

changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. We discussed a number of additional material risks in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our current report on Form 8-K filed on September 24, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Turn-Key Flex and Powered Base Building are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

