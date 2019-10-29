Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2019. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.24 per share in 3Q19, compared to $0.33 in 3Q18

per share in 3Q19, compared to in 3Q18 Reported FFO per share of $1.59 in 3Q19, compared to $1.57 in 3Q18

in 3Q19, compared to in 3Q18 Reported core FFO per share of $1.67 in 3Q19, compared to $1.63 in 3Q18

in 3Q19, compared to in 3Q18 Signed total bookings during 3Q19 expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an contribution from interconnection Revised 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65 , reflecting the expected closing of the $1.0 billion joint venture with Mapletree in early November

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2019 of $806 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered third quarter of 2019 net income of $68 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $50 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $0.15 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase over the same quarter last year (reflecting the January 1, 2019 adoption of FASB Accounting Standard Codification Topic 842, Leases).

The company reported third quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $349 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $1.53 per share in the previous quarter and $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.67, a 2% increase from $1.64 per share in the previous quarter, and a 2% increase from $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

"In the third quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We continued to execute well, with record new logos and the third-best bookings in the company's history, close on the heels of our second-highest in the prior quarter. We also made progress on key strategic priorities, extending our global footprint, expanding our sustainability initiatives and optimizing the portfolio while advancing our private capital program and further strengthening our balance sheet. Looking ahead, we are confident that our global, multi-product platform will continue to deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was five months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $152 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 rolled up 7.2% on a cash basis and up 10.1% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:



Annualized GAAP



















Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent







GAAP Base Rent The Americas (in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt Turn-Key Flex $40,097



356,759



$112



34.8





$96

Powered Base Building 72



—



—



—





—

Colocation 5,987



17,260



347



1.8





276

Non-Technical 154



7,346



21



—





—

Total $46,310



381,365



$121



36.6





$105























Europe (1)



















Turn-Key Flex $5,094



40,811



$125



3.5





$123

Colocation 1,236



4,460



277



0.3





333

Non-Technical 120



2,815



42



—





—

Total $6,450



48,086



$134



3.8





$140























Asia Pacific (1)



















Turn-Key Flex $7,536



36,225



$208



3.9





$161

Colocation 210



235



893



—





426

Non-Technical 101



1,766



57



—





—

Total $7,847



38,226



$205



3.9





$164























Interconnection $8,009



N/A



N/A



N/A





N/A























Grand Total $68,616



467,677



$130



44.3





$113







Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.



(1) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Investment Activity

During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed on the acquisition of a 22,000 square foot land parcel located in Seoul, South Korea for approximately $15 million. The site is located within the Sangam Digital Media City in northwest Seoul, a newly developed urban planning zone focused on technology and media companies, designed to promote South Korea's digital economy. Upon completion, the new facility is expected to support up to 12 megawatts of critical IT capacity. Construction is expected to commence within the coming months and to be complete in 2021.

During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd and Mapletree Industrial Trust for the sale of ten Powered Base Buildings® and the establishment of a joint venture on three existing data centers. The Powered Base Buildings® will be sold for a total purchase price of approximately $557 million, representing a 6.6% cap rate on expected 2020 net operating income of $37 million. Separately, an entity jointly owned by Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will purchase an 80% interest, and Digital Realty will retain a 20% interest, in a joint venture on three fully stabilized hyper-scale facilities located in Ashburn, Virginia. Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will acquire its 80% stake for approximately $811 million, valuing these three assets at approximately $1.0 billion. These three facilities are fully leased and are expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of approximately $61 million, representing a 6.0% cap rate. Digital Realty will continue to operate and manage these facilities, and the transaction will be completely seamless from a customer perspective. The transactions are expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020 and are subject to customary closing conditions.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $10.9 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2019, comprised of $10.8 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 29.9% and fixed charge coverage was 4.3x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering and $1.4 billion of proceeds from the Mapletree transaction, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.0x and fixed charge coverage was 4.4x.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Digital Realty closed an offering of 13,800,000 shares of 5.20% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (including 1,800,000 shares from the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) at a price of $25.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $345 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty also closed a €500 million (approximately $550 million) Euro-denominated offering of 8.5-year senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 1.125%.

2019 Outlook

Digital Realty revised its 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.



As of As of As of As of As of Top-Line and Cost Structure January 8, 2019 February 5, 2019 April 25, 2019 July 30, 2019 October 29, 2019 Total revenue $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 - $3.3 billion $3.2 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($5 - $15 million) ($25 - $30 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 57.0% - 59.0% 58.0% - 59.0% G&A margin 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0% 6.0% - 7.0%











Internal Growth









Rental rates on renewal leases









Cash basis Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits Down high-single-digits Down mid-single-digits Slightly negative GAAP basis Slightly positive Slightly positive Slightly positive Slightly positive Up mid-single-digits Year-end portfolio occupancy +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps +/- 50 bps - 150 bps "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2) +/- 2.0% +/- 2.0% -2.0% to -4.0% -2.0% to -4.0% -2.0% to -4.0%











Foreign Exchange Rates









U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 $1.20 - $1.30 U.S. Dollar / Euro $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20 $1.10 - $1.20











External Growth









Dispositions









Dollar volume N/A N/A N/A N/A $811 million Cap rate N/A N/A N/A N/A 6.0% Development









CapEx $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion $1.2 - $1.4 billion Average stabilized yields 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% 9.0% - 12.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3) $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $30 - $40 million $5 - $10 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4) $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million $145 - $155 million $160 - $170 million $160 - $170 million











Balance Sheet









Long-term debt issuance









Dollar amount $0.5 - $1.0 billion $1.0 - $1.5 billion $1.5 - $2.0 billion $2.3 billion $2.9 billion Pricing 3.50% - 5.00% 2.50% - 5.00% 2.75% - 3.75% 3.03% 2.67% Timing Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Early-to-mid 2019 Preferred equity issuance









Dollar amount N/A N/A N/A N/A $555 million Pricing N/A N/A N/A N/A 5.45% Timing N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-2019























Net income per diluted share $1.40 - $1.45 $1.40 - $1.45 $1.65 - $1.70 $1.50 - $1.55 $2.40 - $2.45 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale $5.15 - $5.15 $5.15 - $5.15 $5.00 - $5.10 $5.10 - $5.10 $4.15 - $4.15 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined) $6.55 - $6.60 $6.55 - $6.60 $6.65 - $6.80 $6.60 - $6.65 $6.55 - $6.60 Non-core expenses and revenue streams $0.05 - $0.10 $0.05 - $0.10 ($0.05 - $0.10) $0.00 - $0.05 $0.00 - $0.05 Core Funds From Operations / share $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.60 - $6.70 $6.55 - $6.65 Foreign currency translation adjustments $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 $0.05 - $0.15 Constant-Currency Core FFO / share $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.65 - $6.85 $6.60 - $6.80





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments).



(2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.



(3) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.



(4) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on October 29, 2019, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's third quarter 2019 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 3707672 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until November 29, 2019. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10135281. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Rental revenues $564,975

$565,925

$585,425

$555,816

$541,073



$1,716,325

$1,606,554

Tenant reimbursements - Utilities 114,719

106,409

102,569

102,641

105,822



323,697

304,482

Tenant reimbursements - Other 57,466

62,820

55,868

53,090

57,282



176,154

164,424

Interconnection & other 65,312

64,232

68,168

63,803

62,760



197,712

185,903

Fee income 3,994

925

1,921

2,896

1,469



6,840

4,945

Other —

486

564

21

518



1,050

1,903

Total Operating Revenues $806,466

$800,797

$814,515

$778,267

$768,924



$2,421,778

$2,268,211



















Utilities $132,565

$123,398

$124,334

$122,108

$127,239



$380,297

$354,939

Rental property operating 126,866

128,634

130,620

133,024

118,732



386,120

346,994

Property taxes 38,255

41,482

37,315

32,098

34,871



117,052

97,418

Insurance 3,103

3,441

2,991

2,412

2,653



9,535

8,990

Depreciation & amortization 286,718

290,562

311,486

299,362

293,957



888,766

887,534

General & administration 49,862

52,318

51,976

38,801

40,997



154,156

121,563

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses 123

665

1,483

602

645



2,271

2,701

Transaction and integration expenses 4,115

4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626



10,819

19,410

Impairment of investments in real estate —

—

5,351

—

—



5,351

—

Other expenses 92

7,115

4,922

1,096

1,139



12,129

1,722

Total Operating Expenses $641,699

$651,825

$672,972

$655,420

$629,859



$1,966,496

$1,841,271



















Operating Income $164,767

$148,972

$141,543

$122,847

$139,065



$455,282

$426,940



















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures ($19,269)

$6,962

$9,217

$9,245

$8,886



($3,090)

$23,734

Gain on sale / deconsolidation —

—

67,497

7

26,577



67,497

80,042

Interest and other income 16,842

16,980

21,444

1,106

(981)



55,266

2,375

Interest (expense) (84,574)

(86,051)

(101,552)

(84,883)

(80,851)



(272,177)

(236,646)

Tax benefit (expense) (4,826)

(4,634)

(4,266)

5,843

(2,432)



(13,726)

(7,927)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt (5,366)

(20,905)

(12,886)

(1,568)

—



(39,157)

—

Net Income $67,574

$61,324

$120,997

$52,597

$90,264



$249,895

$288,518



















Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,077)

(1,156)

(4,185)

(1,038)

(2,667)



(6,418)

(8,831)

Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $66,497

$60,168

$116,812

$51,559

$87,597



$243,477

$279,687



















Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends (16,670)

(16,670)

(20,943)

(20,329)

(20,329)



(54,283)

(60,987)

Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock —

(11,760)

—

—

—



(11,760)

—



















Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $49,827

$31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268



$177,434

$218,700



















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 208,421,470

208,284,407

207,809,383

206,345,138

206,118,472



208,173,995

205,931,031

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 209,801,771

209,435,572

208,526,249

207,113,100

206,766,256



209,199,535

206,555,627

Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units 218,755,597

218,497,318

217,756,161

215,417,085

214,937,168



218,280,351

214,824,010



















Net income per share - basic $0.24

$0.15

$0.46

$0.15

$0.33



$0.85

$1.06

Net income per share - diluted $0.24

$0.15

$0.46

$0.15

$0.33



$0.85

$1.06



Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO) 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18

















Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $49,827

$31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268



$177,434

$218,700

Adjustments:















Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 2,300

1,400

4,300

1,300

2,700



8,000

8,880

Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1) 283,090

286,915

307,864

295,724

290,757



877,869

878,193

Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization 13,612

13,623

3,851

3,615

3,775



31,086

10,973

(Gain) on real estate transactions —

—

—

(7)

(26,577)



—

(80,042)

Impairment of investments in real estate —

—

5,351

—

—



5,351

—

Funds From Operations $348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923



$1,099,740

$1,036,704



















Funds From Operations - diluted $348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923



$1,099,740

$1,036,704



















Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic 217,375

217,346

217,039

214,649

214,289



217,255

214,199

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 218,756

218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937



218,280

214,824



















Funds From Operations per share - basic $1.60

$1.54

$1.92

$1.55

$1.58



$5.06

$4.84



















Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.59

$1.53

$1.92

$1.54

$1.57



$5.04

$4.83





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO 30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18

















Funds From Operations - diluted $348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923



$1,099,740

$1,036,704

Adjustments:















Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3) (16,792)

(16,826)

(14,445)

(21)

(518)



(48,063)

(5,039)

Transaction and integration expenses 4,115

4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626



10,819

19,410

Loss from early extinguishment of debt 5,366

20,905

12,886

1,568

—



39,157

—

Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock —

11,760

—

—

—



11,760

—

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4) 123

665

1,483

602

645



2,271

2,701

(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation 23,136

(4,251)

9,604

—

—



28,489

—

(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax —

—

(58,497)

—

—



(58,497)

—

Other non-core expense adjustments 92

7,115

4,922

1,471

2,269



12,129

2,852

Core Funds From Operations - diluted $364,869

$357,254

$375,682

$361,399

$349,945



$1,097,805

$1,056,628



















Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2) 218,756

218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937



218,280

214,824



















Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2) $1.67

$1.64

$1.73

$1.68

$1.63



$5.03

$4.92





















(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization: Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18

















Depreciation & amortization per income statement $286,718

$290,562

$311,486

$299,362

$293,957



$888,766

$887,534

Non-real estate depreciation (3,628)

(3,647)

(3,622)

(3,638)

(3,200)



(10,897)

(9,341)



















Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization $283,090

$286,915

$307,864

$295,724

$290,757



$877,869

$878,193







(2) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.



(3) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business.



(4) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.