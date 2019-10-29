Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 29, 2019, 16:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2019. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.
Highlights
- Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.24 per share in 3Q19, compared to $0.33 in 3Q18
- Reported FFO per share of $1.59 in 3Q19, compared to $1.57 in 3Q18
- Reported core FFO per share of $1.67 in 3Q19, compared to $1.63 in 3Q18
- Signed total bookings during 3Q19 expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection
- Revised 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65, reflecting the expected closing of the $1.0 billion joint venture with Mapletree in early November
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2019 of $806 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered third quarter of 2019 net income of $68 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $50 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $0.15 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase over the same quarter last year (reflecting the January 1, 2019 adoption of FASB Accounting Standard Codification Topic 842, Leases).
The company reported third quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $349 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $1.53 per share in the previous quarter and $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.67, a 2% increase from $1.64 per share in the previous quarter, and a 2% increase from $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year.
Leasing Activity
"In the third quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We continued to execute well, with record new logos and the third-best bookings in the company's history, close on the heels of our second-highest in the prior quarter. We also made progress on key strategic priorities, extending our global footprint, expanding our sustainability initiatives and optimizing the portfolio while advancing our private capital program and further strengthening our balance sheet. Looking ahead, we are confident that our global, multi-product platform will continue to deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders."
The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was five months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $152 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 rolled up 7.2% on a cash basis and up 10.1% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:
|
Annualized GAAP
|
Base Rent
|
GAAP Base Rent
|
GAAP Base Rent
|
The Americas
|
(in thousands)
|
Square Feet
|
per Square Foot
|
Megawatts
|
per Kilowatt
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$40,097
|
356,759
|
$112
|
34.8
|
$96
|
Powered Base Building
|
72
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Colocation
|
5,987
|
17,260
|
347
|
1.8
|
276
|
Non-Technical
|
154
|
7,346
|
21
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$46,310
|
381,365
|
$121
|
36.6
|
$105
|
Europe (1)
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$5,094
|
40,811
|
$125
|
3.5
|
$123
|
Colocation
|
1,236
|
4,460
|
277
|
0.3
|
333
|
Non-Technical
|
120
|
2,815
|
42
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$6,450
|
48,086
|
$134
|
3.8
|
$140
|
Asia Pacific (1)
|
Turn-Key Flex
|
$7,536
|
36,225
|
$208
|
3.9
|
$161
|
Colocation
|
210
|
235
|
893
|
—
|
426
|
Non-Technical
|
101
|
1,766
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$7,847
|
38,226
|
$205
|
3.9
|
$164
|
Interconnection
|
$8,009
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Grand Total
|
$68,616
|
467,677
|
$130
|
44.3
|
$113
|
Note:
|
Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
|
(1)
|
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Investment Activity
During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed on the acquisition of a 22,000 square foot land parcel located in Seoul, South Korea for approximately $15 million. The site is located within the Sangam Digital Media City in northwest Seoul, a newly developed urban planning zone focused on technology and media companies, designed to promote South Korea's digital economy. Upon completion, the new facility is expected to support up to 12 megawatts of critical IT capacity. Construction is expected to commence within the coming months and to be complete in 2021.
During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd and Mapletree Industrial Trust for the sale of ten Powered Base Buildings® and the establishment of a joint venture on three existing data centers. The Powered Base Buildings® will be sold for a total purchase price of approximately $557 million, representing a 6.6% cap rate on expected 2020 net operating income of $37 million. Separately, an entity jointly owned by Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will purchase an 80% interest, and Digital Realty will retain a 20% interest, in a joint venture on three fully stabilized hyper-scale facilities located in Ashburn, Virginia. Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will acquire its 80% stake for approximately $811 million, valuing these three assets at approximately $1.0 billion. These three facilities are fully leased and are expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of approximately $61 million, representing a 6.0% cap rate. Digital Realty will continue to operate and manage these facilities, and the transaction will be completely seamless from a customer perspective. The transactions are expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020 and are subject to customary closing conditions.
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty had approximately $10.9 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2019, comprised of $10.8 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 29.9% and fixed charge coverage was 4.3x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering and $1.4 billion of proceeds from the Mapletree transaction, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.0x and fixed charge coverage was 4.4x.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Digital Realty closed an offering of 13,800,000 shares of 5.20% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (including 1,800,000 shares from the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) at a price of $25.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $345 million.
Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty also closed a €500 million (approximately $550 million) Euro-denominated offering of 8.5-year senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 1.125%.
2019 Outlook
Digital Realty revised its 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65. The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table.
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
Top-Line and Cost Structure
|
January 8, 2019
|
February 5, 2019
|
April 25, 2019
|
July 30, 2019
|
October 29, 2019
|
Total revenue
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 - $3.3 billion
|
$3.2 billion
|
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($5 - $15 million)
|
($25 - $30 million)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
57.0% - 59.0%
|
58.0% - 59.0%
|
G&A margin
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
Internal Growth
|
Rental rates on renewal leases
|
Cash basis
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down high-single-digits
|
Down mid-single-digits
|
Slightly negative
|
GAAP basis
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Slightly positive
|
Up mid-single-digits
|
Year-end portfolio occupancy
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
+/- 50 bps
|
- 150 bps
|
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)
|
+/- 2.0%
|
+/- 2.0%
|
-2.0% to -4.0%
|
-2.0% to -4.0%
|
-2.0% to -4.0%
|
Foreign Exchange Rates
|
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
$1.20 - $1.30
|
U.S. Dollar / Euro
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
$1.10 - $1.20
|
External Growth
|
Dispositions
|
Dollar volume
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$811 million
|
Cap rate
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
6.0%
|
Development
|
CapEx
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
$1.2 - $1.4 billion
|
Average stabilized yields
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
9.0% - 12.0%
|
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3)
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$30 - $40 million
|
$5 - $10 million
|
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4)
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$145 - $155 million
|
$160 - $170 million
|
$160 - $170 million
|
Balance Sheet
|
Long-term debt issuance
|
Dollar amount
|
$0.5 - $1.0 billion
|
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
|
$1.5 - $2.0 billion
|
$2.3 billion
|
$2.9 billion
|
Pricing
|
3.50% - 5.00%
|
2.50% - 5.00%
|
2.75% - 3.75%
|
3.03%
|
2.67%
|
Timing
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Early-to-mid 2019
|
Preferred equity issuance
|
Dollar amount
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$555 million
|
Pricing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
5.45%
|
Timing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Mid-2019
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$1.40 - $1.45
|
$1.40 - $1.45
|
$1.65 - $1.70
|
$1.50 - $1.55
|
$2.40 - $2.45
|
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
|
$5.15 - $5.15
|
$5.15 - $5.15
|
$5.00 - $5.10
|
$5.10 - $5.10
|
$4.15 - $4.15
|
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
|
$6.55 - $6.60
|
$6.55 - $6.60
|
$6.65 - $6.80
|
$6.60 - $6.65
|
$6.55 - $6.60
|
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
|
$0.05 - $0.10
|
$0.05 - $0.10
|
($0.05 - $0.10)
|
$0.00 - $0.05
|
$0.00 - $0.05
|
Core Funds From Operations / share
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.60 - $6.70
|
$6.55 - $6.65
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
$0.05 - $0.15
|
Constant-Currency Core FFO / share
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.65 - $6.85
|
$6.60 - $6.80
|
(1)
|
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments).
|
(2)
|
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
|
(3)
|
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
|
(4)
|
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
Investor Conference Call
Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on October 29, 2019, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's third quarter 2019 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.
To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 3707672 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.
Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until November 29, 2019. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10135281. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.
Contact Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
John J. Stewart
Investor Relations
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
|
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
Rental revenues
|
$564,975
|
$565,925
|
$585,425
|
$555,816
|
$541,073
|
$1,716,325
|
$1,606,554
|
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
|
114,719
|
106,409
|
102,569
|
102,641
|
105,822
|
323,697
|
304,482
|
Tenant reimbursements - Other
|
57,466
|
62,820
|
55,868
|
53,090
|
57,282
|
176,154
|
164,424
|
Interconnection & other
|
65,312
|
64,232
|
68,168
|
63,803
|
62,760
|
197,712
|
185,903
|
Fee income
|
3,994
|
925
|
1,921
|
2,896
|
1,469
|
6,840
|
4,945
|
Other
|
—
|
486
|
564
|
21
|
518
|
1,050
|
1,903
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
$806,466
|
$800,797
|
$814,515
|
$778,267
|
$768,924
|
$2,421,778
|
$2,268,211
|
Utilities
|
$132,565
|
$123,398
|
$124,334
|
$122,108
|
$127,239
|
$380,297
|
$354,939
|
Rental property operating
|
126,866
|
128,634
|
130,620
|
133,024
|
118,732
|
386,120
|
346,994
|
Property taxes
|
38,255
|
41,482
|
37,315
|
32,098
|
34,871
|
117,052
|
97,418
|
Insurance
|
3,103
|
3,441
|
2,991
|
2,412
|
2,653
|
9,535
|
8,990
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
286,718
|
290,562
|
311,486
|
299,362
|
293,957
|
888,766
|
887,534
|
General & administration
|
49,862
|
52,318
|
51,976
|
38,801
|
40,997
|
154,156
|
121,563
|
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
|
123
|
665
|
1,483
|
602
|
645
|
2,271
|
2,701
|
Transaction and integration expenses
|
4,115
|
4,210
|
2,494
|
25,917
|
9,626
|
10,819
|
19,410
|
Impairment of investments in real estate
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
Other expenses
|
92
|
7,115
|
4,922
|
1,096
|
1,139
|
12,129
|
1,722
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$641,699
|
$651,825
|
$672,972
|
$655,420
|
$629,859
|
$1,966,496
|
$1,841,271
|
Operating Income
|
$164,767
|
$148,972
|
$141,543
|
$122,847
|
$139,065
|
$455,282
|
$426,940
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
($19,269)
|
$6,962
|
$9,217
|
$9,245
|
$8,886
|
($3,090)
|
$23,734
|
Gain on sale / deconsolidation
|
—
|
—
|
67,497
|
7
|
26,577
|
67,497
|
80,042
|
Interest and other income
|
16,842
|
16,980
|
21,444
|
1,106
|
(981)
|
55,266
|
2,375
|
Interest (expense)
|
(84,574)
|
(86,051)
|
(101,552)
|
(84,883)
|
(80,851)
|
(272,177)
|
(236,646)
|
Tax benefit (expense)
|
(4,826)
|
(4,634)
|
(4,266)
|
5,843
|
(2,432)
|
(13,726)
|
(7,927)
|
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|
(5,366)
|
(20,905)
|
(12,886)
|
(1,568)
|
—
|
(39,157)
|
—
|
Net Income
|
$67,574
|
$61,324
|
$120,997
|
$52,597
|
$90,264
|
$249,895
|
$288,518
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1,077)
|
(1,156)
|
(4,185)
|
(1,038)
|
(2,667)
|
(6,418)
|
(8,831)
|
Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
$66,497
|
$60,168
|
$116,812
|
$51,559
|
$87,597
|
$243,477
|
$279,687
|
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
|
(16,670)
|
(16,670)
|
(20,943)
|
(20,329)
|
(20,329)
|
(54,283)
|
(60,987)
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
|
—
|
(11,760)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,760)
|
—
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
$49,827
|
$31,738
|
$95,869
|
$31,230
|
$67,268
|
$177,434
|
$218,700
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
|
208,421,470
|
208,284,407
|
207,809,383
|
206,345,138
|
206,118,472
|
208,173,995
|
205,931,031
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
|
209,801,771
|
209,435,572
|
208,526,249
|
207,113,100
|
206,766,256
|
209,199,535
|
206,555,627
|
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
|
218,755,597
|
218,497,318
|
217,756,161
|
215,417,085
|
214,937,168
|
218,280,351
|
214,824,010
|
Net income per share - basic
|
$0.24
|
$0.15
|
$0.46
|
$0.15
|
$0.33
|
$0.85
|
$1.06
|
Net income per share - diluted
|
$0.24
|
$0.15
|
$0.46
|
$0.15
|
$0.33
|
$0.85
|
$1.06
|
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
$49,827
|
$31,738
|
$95,869
|
$31,230
|
$67,268
|
$177,434
|
$218,700
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-controlling interests in operating partnership
|
2,300
|
1,400
|
4,300
|
1,300
|
2,700
|
8,000
|
8,880
|
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
|
283,090
|
286,915
|
307,864
|
295,724
|
290,757
|
877,869
|
878,193
|
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
|
13,612
|
13,623
|
3,851
|
3,615
|
3,775
|
31,086
|
10,973
|
(Gain) on real estate transactions
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
(26,577)
|
—
|
(80,042)
|
Impairment of investments in real estate
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
—
|
5,351
|
—
|
Funds From Operations
|
$348,829
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$1,099,740
|
$1,036,704
|
Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$348,829
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$1,099,740
|
$1,036,704
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
|
217,375
|
217,346
|
217,039
|
214,649
|
214,289
|
217,255
|
214,199
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
|
218,756
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
218,280
|
214,824
|
Funds From Operations per share - basic
|
$1.60
|
$1.54
|
$1.92
|
$1.55
|
$1.58
|
$5.06
|
$4.84
|
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
|
$1.59
|
$1.53
|
$1.92
|
$1.54
|
$1.57
|
$5.04
|
$4.83
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$348,829
|
$333,676
|
$417,235
|
$331,862
|
$337,923
|
$1,099,740
|
$1,036,704
|
Adjustments:
|
Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3)
|
(16,792)
|
(16,826)
|
(14,445)
|
(21)
|
(518)
|
(48,063)
|
(5,039)
|
Transaction and integration expenses
|
4,115
|
4,210
|
2,494
|
25,917
|
9,626
|
10,819
|
19,410
|
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|
5,366
|
20,905
|
12,886
|
1,568
|
—
|
39,157
|
—
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
|
—
|
11,760
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,760
|
—
|
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)
|
123
|
665
|
1,483
|
602
|
645
|
2,271
|
2,701
|
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
|
23,136
|
(4,251)
|
9,604
|
—
|
—
|
28,489
|
—
|
(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax
|
—
|
—
|
(58,497)
|
—
|
—
|
(58,497)
|
—
|
Other non-core expense adjustments
|
92
|
7,115
|
4,922
|
1,471
|
2,269
|
12,129
|
2,852
|
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
|
$364,869
|
$357,254
|
$375,682
|
$361,399
|
$349,945
|
$1,097,805
|
$1,056,628
|
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
|
218,756
|
218,497
|
217,756
|
215,417
|
214,937
|
218,280
|
214,824
|
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
|
$1.67
|
$1.64
|
$1.73
|
$1.68
|
$1.63
|
$5.03
|
$4.92
|
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
|
$286,718
|
$290,562
|
$311,486
|
$299,362
|
$293,957
|
$888,766
|
$887,534
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
(3,628)
|
(3,647)
|
(3,622)
|
(3,638)
|
(3,200)
|
(10,897)
|
(9,341)
|
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
|
$283,090
|
$286,915
|
$307,864
|
$295,724
|
$290,757
|
$877,869
|
$878,193
|
(2)
|
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
|
(3)
|
Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business.
|
(4)
|
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
|
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
|
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Jun-19
|
31-Mar-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Sep-18
|
30-Sep-19
|
30-Sep-18
|
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
|
$364,869
|
$357,254
|
$375,682
|
$361,399
|
$349,945
|
$1,097,805
|
$1,056,628
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
3,628
|
3,647
|
3,622
|
3,638
|
3,200
|
10,897
|
9,341
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
2,900
|
2,905
|
4,493
|
3,128
|
3,066
|
10,298
|
9,079
|
Amortization of debt discount/premium
|
466
|
515
|
760
|
971
|
902
|
1,741
|
2,659
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
8,906
|
9,468
|
7,592
|
5,609
|
5,823
|
25,966
|
19,741
|
Straight-line rental revenue
|
(12,764)