Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Digital Realty

Oct 29, 2019, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2019.  All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

  • Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.24 per share in 3Q19, compared to $0.33 in 3Q18
  • Reported FFO per share of $1.59 in 3Q19, compared to $1.57 in 3Q18
  • Reported core FFO per share of $1.67 in 3Q19, compared to $1.63 in 3Q18
  • Signed total bookings during 3Q19 expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection
  • Revised 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65, reflecting the expected closing of the $1.0 billion joint venture with Mapletree in early November

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2019 of $806 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered third quarter of 2019 net income of $68 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $50 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $0.15 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 4% increase over the same quarter last year (reflecting the January 1, 2019 adoption of FASB Accounting Standard Codification Topic 842, Leases).

The company reported third quarter of 2019 funds from operations of $349 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $1.53 per share in the previous quarter and $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2019 core FFO per share of $1.67, a 2% increase from $1.64 per share in the previous quarter, and a 2% increase from $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

"In the third quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $69 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including an $8 million contribution from interconnection," said Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein.  "We continued to execute well, with record new logos and the third-best bookings in the company's history, close on the heels of our second-highest in the prior quarter.  We also made progress on key strategic priorities, extending our global footprint, expanding our sustainability initiatives and optimizing the portfolio while advancing our private capital program and further strengthening our balance sheet.  Looking ahead, we are confident that our global, multi-product platform will continue to deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 and the contractual commencement date was five months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $152 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter.  Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 rolled up 7.2% on a cash basis and up 10.1% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the third quarter of 2019 are summarized by region and product type as follows:

Annualized GAAP









Base Rent


GAAP Base Rent



GAAP Base Rent

The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt

Turn-Key Flex

$40,097

356,759

$112

34.8


$96

Powered Base Building

72









Colocation

5,987

17,260

347

1.8


276

Non-Technical

154

7,346

21





Total

$46,310

381,365

$121

36.6


$105











Europe (1)









Turn-Key Flex

$5,094

40,811

$125

3.5


$123

Colocation

1,236

4,460

277

0.3


333

Non-Technical

120

2,815

42





  Total

$6,450

48,086

$134

3.8


$140











Asia Pacific (1)









Turn-Key Flex

$7,536

36,225

$208

3.9


$161

Colocation

210

235

893




426

Non-Technical

101

1,766

57





  Total

$7,847

38,226

$205

3.9


$164











Interconnection

$8,009

N/A

N/A

N/A


N/A











Grand Total

$68,616

467,677

$130

44.3


$113


Note:

Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.


(1)

Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Investment Activity

During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty closed on the acquisition of a 22,000 square foot land parcel located in Seoul, South Korea for approximately $15 million.  The site is located within the Sangam Digital Media City in northwest Seoul, a newly developed urban planning zone focused on technology and media companies, designed to promote South Korea's digital economy.  Upon completion, the new facility is expected to support up to 12 megawatts of critical IT capacity.  Construction is expected to commence within the coming months and to be complete in 2021.

During the third quarter of 2019, Digital Realty entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd and Mapletree Industrial Trust for the sale of ten Powered Base Buildings® and the establishment of a joint venture on three existing data centers.  The Powered Base Buildings® will be sold for a total purchase price of approximately $557 million, representing a 6.6% cap rate on expected 2020 net operating income of $37 million.  Separately, an entity jointly owned by Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will purchase an 80% interest, and Digital Realty will retain a 20% interest, in a joint venture on three fully stabilized hyper-scale facilities located in Ashburn, Virginia.  Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust will acquire its 80% stake for approximately $811 million, valuing these three assets at approximately $1.0 billion.  These three facilities are fully leased and are expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of approximately $61 million, representing a 6.0% cap rate.  Digital Realty will continue to operate and manage these facilities, and the transaction will be completely seamless from a customer perspective.  The transactions are expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020 and are subject to customary closing conditions.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $10.9 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2019, comprised of $10.8 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt.  At the end of the third quarter of 2019, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 29.9% and fixed charge coverage was 4.3x.  Pro forma for settlement of the $1.1 billion forward equity offering and $1.4 billion of proceeds from the Mapletree transaction, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.0x and fixed charge coverage was 4.4x.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Digital Realty closed an offering of 13,800,000 shares of 5.20% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (including 1,800,000 shares from the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) at a price of $25.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $345 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty also closed a €500 million (approximately $550 million) Euro-denominated offering of 8.5-year senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 1.125%.

2019 Outlook

Digital Realty revised its 2019 core FFO per share outlook from $6.60 - $6.70 to $6.55 - $6.65.  The assumptions underlying this guidance are summarized in the following table. 


As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Top-Line and Cost Structure

January 8, 2019

February 5, 2019

April 25, 2019

July 30, 2019

October 29, 2019

   Total revenue

$3.2 - $3.3 billion

$3.2 - $3.3 billion

$3.2 - $3.3 billion

$3.2 - $3.3 billion

$3.2 billion

   Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($5 - $15 million)

($5 - $15 million)

($5 - $15 million)

($5 - $15 million)

($25 - $30 million)

   Adjusted EBITDA margin

57.0% - 59.0%

57.0% - 59.0%

57.0% - 59.0%

57.0% - 59.0%

58.0% - 59.0%

   G&A margin

6.0% - 7.0%

6.0% - 7.0%

6.0% - 7.0%

6.0% - 7.0%

6.0% - 7.0%






Internal Growth




   Rental rates on renewal leases




      Cash basis

Down high-single-digits

Down high-single-digits

Down high-single-digits

Down mid-single-digits

Slightly negative

      GAAP basis

Slightly positive

Slightly positive

Slightly positive

Slightly positive

Up mid-single-digits

   Year-end portfolio occupancy

+/- 50 bps

+/- 50 bps

+/- 50 bps

+/- 50 bps

- 150 bps

   "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)

+/- 2.0%

+/- 2.0%

-2.0% to -4.0%

-2.0% to -4.0%

-2.0% to -4.0%






   Foreign Exchange Rates




      U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.20 - $1.30

$1.20 - $1.30

$1.20 - $1.30

$1.20 - $1.30

$1.20 - $1.30

      U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.10 - $1.20

$1.10 - $1.20

$1.10 - $1.20

$1.10 - $1.20

$1.10 - $1.20






External Growth




   Dispositions




   Dollar volume

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$811 million

   Cap rate

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

6.0%

   Development




   CapEx

$1.2 - $1.4 billion

$1.2 - $1.4 billion

$1.2 - $1.4 billion

$1.2 - $1.4 billion

$1.2 - $1.4 billion

   Average stabilized yields

9.0% - 12.0%

9.0% - 12.0%

9.0% - 12.0%

9.0% - 12.0%

9.0% - 12.0%

   Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (3)

$30 - $40 million

$30 - $40 million

$30 - $40 million

$30 - $40 million

$5 - $10 million

   Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (4)

$145 - $155 million

$145 - $155 million

$145 - $155 million

$160 - $170 million

$160 - $170 million






Balance Sheet




   Long-term debt issuance




   Dollar amount

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$1.0 - $1.5 billion

$1.5 - $2.0 billion

$2.3 billion

$2.9 billion

   Pricing

3.50% - 5.00%

2.50% - 5.00%

2.75% - 3.75%

3.03%

2.67%

   Timing

Early-to-mid 2019

Early-to-mid 2019

Early-to-mid 2019

Early-to-mid 2019

Early-to-mid 2019

   Preferred equity issuance




   Dollar amount

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$555 million

   Pricing

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5.45%

   Timing

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mid-2019












Net income per diluted share

$1.40 - $1.45

$1.40 - $1.45

$1.65 - $1.70

$1.50 - $1.55

$2.40 - $2.45

Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$5.15 - $5.15

$5.15 - $5.15

$5.00 - $5.10

$5.10 - $5.10

$4.15 - $4.15

Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$6.55 - $6.60

$6.55 - $6.60

$6.65 - $6.80

$6.60 - $6.65

$6.55 - $6.60

Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.05 - $0.10

$0.05 - $0.10

($0.05 - $0.10)

$0.00 - $0.05

$0.00 - $0.05

Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.60 - $6.70

$6.60 - $6.70

$6.60 - $6.70

$6.60 - $6.70

$6.55 - $6.65

Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.05 - $0.15

$0.05 - $0.15

$0.05 - $0.15

$0.05 - $0.15

$0.05 - $0.15

Constant-Currency Core FFO / share

$6.65 - $6.85

$6.65 - $6.85

$6.65 - $6.85

$6.65 - $6.85

$6.60 - $6.80


(1)

Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., FAS 141 adjustments). 



(2)

The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2017 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development.  It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2018-2019, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. 



(3)

Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. 



(4)

Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, and Adjusted EBITDA.  A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO, and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document.  A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on October 29, 2019, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.  The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's third quarter 2019 financial results and operating performance.  The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 3707672 at least five minutes prior to start time.  A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at http://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until November 29, 2019.  The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10135281.  The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.  Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Contact Information

Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500

John J. Stewart
Investor Relations
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18

Rental revenues

$564,975

$565,925

$585,425

$555,816

$541,073

$1,716,325

$1,606,554

Tenant reimbursements - Utilities

114,719

106,409

102,569

102,641

105,822

323,697

304,482

Tenant reimbursements - Other

57,466

62,820

55,868

53,090

57,282

176,154

164,424

Interconnection & other

65,312

64,232

68,168

63,803

62,760

197,712

185,903

Fee income

3,994

925

1,921

2,896

1,469

6,840

4,945

Other


486

564

21

518

1,050

1,903

Total Operating Revenues

$806,466

$800,797

$814,515

$778,267

$768,924

$2,421,778

$2,268,211









Utilities

$132,565

$123,398

$124,334

$122,108

$127,239

$380,297

$354,939

Rental property operating

126,866

128,634

130,620

133,024

118,732

386,120

346,994

Property taxes

38,255

41,482

37,315

32,098

34,871

117,052

97,418

Insurance

3,103

3,441

2,991

2,412

2,653

9,535

8,990

Depreciation & amortization

286,718

290,562

311,486

299,362

293,957

888,766

887,534

General & administration

49,862

52,318

51,976

38,801

40,997

154,156

121,563

Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses

123

665

1,483

602

645

2,271

2,701

Transaction and integration expenses

4,115

4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626

10,819

19,410

Impairment of investments in real estate



5,351




5,351


Other expenses

92

7,115

4,922

1,096

1,139

12,129

1,722

Total Operating Expenses

$641,699

$651,825

$672,972

$655,420

$629,859

$1,966,496

$1,841,271









Operating Income

$164,767

$148,972

$141,543

$122,847

$139,065

$455,282

$426,940









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures

($19,269)

$6,962

$9,217

$9,245

$8,886

($3,090)

$23,734

Gain on sale / deconsolidation



67,497

7

26,577

67,497

80,042

Interest and other income

16,842

16,980

21,444

1,106

(981)

55,266

2,375

Interest (expense)

(84,574)

(86,051)

(101,552)

(84,883)

(80,851)

(272,177)

(236,646)

Tax benefit (expense)

(4,826)

(4,634)

(4,266)

5,843

(2,432)

(13,726)

(7,927)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

(5,366)

(20,905)

(12,886)

(1,568)



(39,157)


Net Income

$67,574

$61,324

$120,997

$52,597

$90,264

$249,895

$288,518









Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,077)

(1,156)

(4,185)

(1,038)

(2,667)

(6,418)

(8,831)

Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

$66,497

$60,168

$116,812

$51,559

$87,597

$243,477

$279,687









Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends

(16,670)

(16,670)

(20,943)

(20,329)

(20,329)

(54,283)

(60,987)

Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock


(11,760)





(11,760)











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$49,827

$31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$177,434

$218,700









Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

208,421,470

208,284,407

207,809,383

206,345,138

206,118,472

208,173,995

205,931,031

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

209,801,771

209,435,572

208,526,249

207,113,100

206,766,256

209,199,535

206,555,627

Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units

218,755,597

218,497,318

217,756,161

215,417,085

214,937,168

218,280,351

214,824,010









Net income per share - basic

$0.24

$0.15

$0.46

$0.15

$0.33

$0.85

$1.06

Net income per share - diluted

$0.24

$0.15

$0.46

$0.15

$0.33

$0.85

$1.06

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18









Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$49,827

$31,738

$95,869

$31,230

$67,268

$177,434

$218,700

Adjustments:







Non-controlling interests in operating partnership

2,300

1,400

4,300

1,300

2,700

8,000

8,880

Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)

283,090

286,915

307,864

295,724

290,757

877,869

878,193

Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization

13,612

13,623

3,851

3,615

3,775

31,086

10,973

(Gain) on real estate transactions




(7)

(26,577)


(80,042)

Impairment of investments in real estate



5,351




5,351


Funds From Operations

$348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$1,099,740

$1,036,704









Funds From Operations - diluted

$348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$1,099,740

$1,036,704









Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic

217,375

217,346

217,039

214,649

214,289

217,255

214,199

Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)

218,756

218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

218,280

214,824









Funds From Operations per share - basic

$1.60

$1.54

$1.92

$1.55

$1.58

$5.06

$4.84









Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)

$1.59

$1.53

$1.92

$1.54

$1.57

$5.04

$4.83


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18









Funds From Operations - diluted

$348,829

$333,676

$417,235

$331,862

$337,923

$1,099,740

$1,036,704

Adjustments:







Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3)

(16,792)

(16,826)

(14,445)

(21)

(518)

(48,063)

(5,039)

Transaction and integration expenses

4,115

4,210

2,494

25,917

9,626

10,819

19,410

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

5,366

20,905

12,886

1,568



39,157


Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock


11,760





11,760


Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)

123

665

1,483

602

645

2,271

2,701

(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation

23,136

(4,251)

9,604




28,489


(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax



(58,497)




(58,497)


Other non-core expense adjustments

92

7,115

4,922

1,471

2,269

12,129

2,852

Core Funds From Operations - diluted

$364,869

$357,254

$375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$1,097,805

$1,056,628









Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)

218,756

218,497

217,756

215,417

214,937

218,280

214,824









Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)

$1.67

$1.64

$1.73

$1.68

$1.63

$5.03

$4.92










(1)   Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18









Depreciation & amortization per income statement

$286,718

$290,562

$311,486

$299,362

$293,957

$888,766

$887,534

Non-real estate depreciation

(3,628)

(3,647)

(3,622)

(3,638)

(3,200)

(10,897)

(9,341)









Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

$283,090

$286,915

$307,864

$295,724

$290,757

$877,869

$878,193


(2)

For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, and series K preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable.  See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and the share count detail section of the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.



(3)

Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business.



(4)

Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-18

30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18









Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders

$364,869

$357,254

$375,682

$361,399

$349,945

$1,097,805

$1,056,628

Adjustments:







Non-real estate depreciation

3,628

3,647

3,622

3,638

3,200

10,897

9,341

Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,900

2,905

4,493

3,128

3,066

10,298

9,079

Amortization of debt discount/premium

466

515

760

971

902

1,741

2,659

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

8,906

9,468

7,592

5,609

5,823

25,966

19,741

Straight-line rental revenue

(12,764)