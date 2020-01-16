Digital Realty Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 p.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID # 8863535 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until March 13, 2020. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID # 10138356. The webcast replay may be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

