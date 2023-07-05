Digital Realty Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023.  The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID #5098292 at least five minutes prior to start time.  A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until August 27, 2023.  The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID #3348387. The webcast replay may be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx ®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

