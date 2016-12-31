Digital Realty Service Exchange Gives Enterprises Direct Private Connections to Salesforce Platform, the World's Leading CRM Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE : DLR ), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today availability of direct, private access to Salesforce via Digital Realty Service Exchange in 15 metros worldwide. As a Salesforce Express Connect partner, Digital Realty now provides its customers direct access to the full range of the Salesforce Lightning Platform.

Digital Realty Service Exchange simplifies the technical burden of configuring and managing the network edge for their customers, accelerating their ability to directly connect to a more robust portfolio of cloud providers. Layer 3 access to Salesforce is available immediately in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Frankfurt, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

"Direct connections to Salesforce through Service Exchange give enterprises the confidence they need to expand their deployment quickly and cost-effectively with the knowledge that application performance will improve significantly with reduced risk of service interruptions," said Chris Sharp, Digital Realty Chief Technical Officer. "Global enterprises increasingly turn to Digital Realty to enable their own rapid expansion, and we are committed to continuing to innovate to meet their interconnection needs."

Direct connections to SaaS applications such as Salesforce offer strong benefits over connectivity via the Internet. As Gartner notes in a recent report, by YE20, more than 30% of organizations will connect to cloud providers using alternatives to the public internet, which is a major increase from 5% in 3Q17. 1

Digital Realty's Service Exchange is a global interconnection solution that connects enterprises directly to IaaS, PaaS and SaaS providers, minimizing latency and enabling customers to expand scalability from a single cabinet to a multi-megawatt facility quickly and easily as their needs grow. Service Exchange greatly simplifies the establishment of direct, private connections to multiple cloud service providers – – in addition to global telecommunications providers and other Digital Realty customers. Service Exchange provides a single port that supports multiple virtual private connections which users can actively manage through the Digital Realty MarketplacePORTAL, increasing and decreasing bandwidth on-demand.

1 Gartner, How to Optimize Your Wide-Area Network for Hybrid and Multicloud, 28 March 2018

About Digital Realty



Digital Realty supports the data center and colocation strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

SOURCE Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

