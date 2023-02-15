Digital Realty to provide Ashburn Campus new AWS Direct Connect location

PlatformDIGITAL® , Digital Realty's global data center platform, now offers customers at its Ashburn campus cross connect access to AWS Direct Connect

Customers are now able to place hybrid IT workloads at the Ashburn campus reducing latency and optimizing performance

Customers can leverage Digital Realty's SDN-based ServiceFabric™ solution to establish hosted connections from nearly 100 data centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ) , the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that a new AWS Direct Connect on-ramp region is available at Digital Realty's Ashburn Campus which will enable its customers to access to AWS services via a single cross connect.

Digital Realty's customers located on its Ashburn Campus will be able to connect their private infrastructure to the AWS US East (Northern Virginia) Region, allowing the optimization of hybrid architecture solutions. Enterprise customers will benefit from low-latency, high-performance, secure, and cost-efficient connectivity to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With the addition of the Ashburn Campus, PlatformDIGITAL® now hosts 16 AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramps globally in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Seattle, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich. Customers can interconnect directly in these locations, as well as leverage virtual access to every AWS Direct Connect location via Digital Realty's proprietary interconnection solution and orchestration solution ServiceFabric™ from almost 100 locations globally.

The AWS Direct Connect cloud service is the shortest path to customers' AWS resources. While in transit, customers' network traffic remains on the AWS global network and never touches the public internet. This reduces the chance of hitting bottlenecks or unexpected increases in latency. When creating a new connection, customers can choose a hosted connection provided by an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner or choose a dedicated connection from AWS—and deploy at over 100 AWS Direct Connect locations around the globe. Digital Realty provides the physical meeting place where AWS customers and AWS Partners can establish direct connections to AWS, optimizing hybrid IT solutions.

"With the addition of the Ashburn AWS Direct Connect to our existing locations in Seattle and Atlanta, PlatformDIGITAL® adds coast to coast US coverage to our robust portfolio of AWS Direct Connect locations across EMEA. Our customers increasingly recognize the value of placing their private infrastructure in our facilities to facilitate hybrid architectures across a combination of colocation and one or multiple cloud platforms. The availability of cloud on-ramps, an extensive community of local and global carriers, as well as intelligent orchestration through ServiceFabric™, provides our customers with comprehensive options to modernize their edge-to-cloud networking architectures," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer for Digital Realty.

"With AWS Direct Connect, you can transfer data privately and directly from your data center, office, or colocation environment into and out of AWS. These private connections can reduce your network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet. Customers can choose dedicated 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 100 Gbps connections, or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner like Digital Realty for hosted connections with bandwidth from 50Mbps to 10 Gbps," says Emad Benjamin, General Manager for AWS Direct Connect.

"Our customers are increasingly seeking interconnection from the public clouds to our bare metal servers. Digital Realty's addition of AWS Direct Connect in Virginia improves performance and ease of delivery of these cloud interconnections for our customers," says Richard Nicholas, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development for Hivelocity.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Digital Realty