Digital Realty To Provide Seamless Access to Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced it will offer connectivity to the recently-launched Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect. Customers can benefit from secure and reliable connectivity to the Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud regions in Frankfurt and Madrid, and they can choose to use Digital Realty to interconnect their Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud-based applications and workloads to other cloud platforms.

Located entirely within the European Union (EU), Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud provides customers with access to OCI's public cloud services, while giving them additional control over their data privacy and sovereignty requirements. Designed to address the EU's evolving regulatory landscape, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud offers customers the services and capabilities of OCI's public cloud regions with the same prices, support, and service level agreements (SLAs) to run all workloads.

The OCI FastConnect interconnection to Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud is facilitated by Digital Realty's proprietary interconnection and orchestration solution ServiceFabric™, which also extends access to Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud from more than 130 locations globally. This helps ensure that customers can choose to connect from anywhere around the globe.

"Reliable connectivity is necessary for critical, high bandwidth workloads like analytics, artificial intelligence, data warehousing, and streaming. With OCI FastConnect, customers can achieve high service levels and reliably high throughput in their network connection to Oracle Cloud. Partners like Digital Realty play a key role in supporting the hybrid multicloud solutions that our customers expect," said Yogesh Kaushik, Vice President of Product Management, Networking Services, Oracle.

"As more organizations harness the power of the cloud, prioritizing data protection, reliability, latency and compliance become mission critical. We believe that embracing the cloud should not come at the cost of compromising data privacy or facing regulatory hurdles. With Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, businesses can unlock the full potential of digital transformation while adhering to the highest standards of data protection and sovereignty. We're delighted to work with Oracle to drive demand for its new Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud and to enable our joint customers to seamlessly and securely interconnect to OCI FastConnect and other cloud platforms," said Harm Joosse, Global Head of Strategy & Business Segments, Service Providers, Digital Realty.

In addition to OCI FastConnect connectivity to Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud in Madrid, Digital Realty currently hosts nine other OCI FastConnect points-of-presence (PoPs) globally, including Amsterdam, Chicago, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Marseille, and Sao Paulo, to provide customers with low-latency, secure, and high-performance connectivity to OCI FastConnect.

