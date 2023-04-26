"Digital Recruiting: Speed to Lead is Key" Panel At 2023's Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference Identifies the Strategies Required to Succeed in Today's Highly Competitive Job Market

A brain trust of Senior Living thought leaders will join forces in a session dedicated to helping solve the industry's workforce crisis by leveraging the intersection between human resources departments and digital marketing strategies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel featuring Hollie Walker, VP of Marketing, Arrow Senior Living, Amber Moore, Regional Director of Human Resources, Arrow Senior Living, Terri Sullivan, Co-Founder & CEO, Waypoint and Bobby Youngs, Founder, Canopy, will tackle one of Senior Living's most urgent challenges: meeting today's increasingly dire workforce shortage head-on.

"Our industry continues to struggle with the pressures of an acute, post-Covid workforce shortfall at a time when eight out of ten job searches are online. Succeeding in the 'new normal' requires that we identify and adapt to the intersection between HR and digital marketing," said Hollie Walker, Vice President of Marketing. "An effective digital marketing strategy must be driven by a 'speed to lead' mindset that prioritizes the applicant's journey while also fostering a connection with the applicant."

"Our customers share that it is key to offer multiple ways for potential employment candidates to engage with your company. Candidates possess varying levels of technical and communication skills, said Terri Sullivan, CEO of Waypoint.

The last several years have buffeted the senior living industry. While the census is beginning to recover, operators are confronted with simultaneous challenges, including a hyper-competitive job market, legacy processes, and decentralized messaging that all too often doesn't match HR's mission statement.

The "Digital Recruiting: Speed to Lead" panel will take place on Tuesday, May 9th at 9:30 A.M. CST. Educational objectives include:

Learn how to work hand in hand with your HR department to leverage your company website for data-driven digital recruitment.

Walk away with best practices for digital marketing strategies, including Addressable Geofencing, Mobile Device Tracking, and more, to drive high-quality traffic for your career and job applicant landing pages.

Gain invaluable tips and tricks for capturing employment candidates quickly.

About Arrow Living Senior Management

Arrow Senior Living's portfolio includes 29 communities across the Midwest and is a certified Great Place to Work. Arrow's philosophy has been gleaned from years of experience using the best practices and most innovative tools to provide a structured yet flexible management style of resident-centered leadership. We succeed where others do not by adhering to these tenets. The happiness, safety, and health of residents are at the center of all we do.

About Waypoint

Waypoint helps fill your pipeline with highly qualified prospects. We do this with our Navigator solution that easily embeds right into your website. The Navigator provides a central location for your visitors to find the content they want, move through the buyer's journey, and ultimately become happy customers! In addition, our clients use our Navigator to help potential employees find their perfect role by providing the exact content, information, and engagement options to join their selective candidate pool. This creates a stack of highly qualified applicants for our customers to turn into future staff.

About Canopy

Canopy is an advertising technology company specializing in senior living strategic campaign management. The company offers a wide range of cross-platform digital marketing solutions, including campaign optimization, geofencing, programmatic display, mobile device targeting, and state-of-the-art analytics and reporting. Canopy IQ™ is the company's dedicated marketing intelligence platform.

