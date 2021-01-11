Digital Remedy Divests Direct Response Division to Perform[cb], Doubles-Down on Developing NextGen Digital Marketing Products to Drive Customer Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, today announced the sale of its direct response division to Perform[cb], a powerhouse in performance marketing, specializing in cost-per-acquisition solutions. The deal comes after decades of strategic partnership between the two companies and provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for both to expand their product portfolios and enhance their customer service solutions.

For Digital Remedy, divesting its direct response division will allow the company to focus on its innovative media execution products that streamline planning, execution, and reporting. In the coming year, the company already plans to build out new features and provide more hands-on services to help independent agencies and organizations that need digital marketing support grow their business.

"Perform[cb] has been a trusted partner for over 20 years and they're hands-down the industry leader in the performance marketing space," said Digital Remedy CEO Mike Seiman. "This arrangement ensures our direct response customers are in the best possible hands with a company that will grow and expand that offering, while giving us an opportunity to focus more on our Flip, AdReady+, and other digital execution products yet to come."

With more than 20 years of experience in affiliate marketing, and recognized as the #1 performance network worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is best known for its tenured account management, proprietary technology, and unmatched compliance standards. Perform[cb] offers tailored strategies to meet clients' customer acquisition goals on a pay-per-performance model.

Along with transitioning the product itself, key members of Digital Remedy's direct response team in New York and New Orleans will also join Perform[cb], and the two companies will remain strategic partners throughout and beyond the transition.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for us to expand our direct response capabilities with pay-per-call and media buying solutions that complement our expertise and give our customers access to an exceptional variety of distribution channels," said Perform[cb] CEO Erin Cigich. "We're very excited to welcome members of the Digital Remedy team and to put these solutions to work to benefit our clients."

To learn more about Digital Remedy's cross-channel digital marketing solutions, visit www.digitalremedy.com .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, publishers, and agencies the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From audience extension and targeting strategies, to campaign optimization and inventory monetization, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

About Perform[cb]

Perform[cb] was founded as Clickbooth in 2002 and grew exponentially through a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Perform[cb] offers tailored strategies to meet their clients' specific customer acquisition goals on a pay-per-performance model. With the strictest compliance and brand safety practices in the industry, Perform[cb] operates with integrity and holds themselves and their clients to the highest standards.

For more information, visit performcb.com

