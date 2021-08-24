Digital Remedy Named A Crain's Best Places to Work in 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in developing data-driven technology and services for marketers, announced its recognition as one of Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in New York. Through employee-sourced feedback, Digital Remedy has been recognized for its commitment to fostering and maintaining a healthy and balanced work environment for employees in the midst of an unprecedented year.

2021 marks the 9th consecutive year that Digital Remedy has been recognized by Crain's, a poignant milestone as internal teams worked hard to navigate the uncertainty of 2020 and shift to working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our teams created new initiatives and programs that kept employees connected, engaged, and motivated throughout the past year," said Mike Seiman, CEO and Founder of Digital Remedy, "we are proud of the dedication and hard work that they put into seamlessly managing our business continuity while keeping our corporate culture strong."

Backed by more than two decades of award-winning culture and technology, Digital Remedy provides marketers with the access and innovation needed to make the most of their online advertising investments. To foster the talent needed to support this mission, Digital Remedy has held employees as a top priority from the very beginning.

"We believe our greatest asset is our employees, and with so much time previously spent in the office, we always aimed to make our workplace as comfortable and stimulating as possible for them," said Jessica Cortapasso, VP of People at Digital Remedy, "this past year and a half tested that thinking and presented us with an opportunity to creatively support our employees in new and exciting ways."

Some of these initiatives included a new flexible time off policy, financial support to curate home offices, monthly company-wide wellness challenges, virtual trivia nights, and much more that helped keep teams connected, healthy, and motivated throughout the pandemic.

To see the live announcement of the official rankings of the list, and to learn more about the recognized organizations, join Crain's virtual event on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Register today at https://web.cvent.com/event/20feb304-1b73-4bc9-b42b-532058d94904/?RefId=Best+Places+to+Work

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers and agencies the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution, to campaign management and full-funnel targeting and attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

# # # # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julianne Weinman

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Remedy