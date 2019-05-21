Digital Remedy Names David Zapletal Chief Innovation & Media Officer

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, a white-labeled ad operations and sales solution for publishers, advertisers, and agencies, announced today that David Zapletal has joined the C-Suite as Chief Innovation & Media Officer, a newly created position for the company.

Advancing from his current role as EVP of Media Optimization at Digital Remedy, for the first time Zapletal will be fulfilling a C-Suite position interweaving media, technology, and product. He will remain at the helm of the company's media buying and optimization operations, in addition to spearheading compliance efforts in partnership with internal and external counsel.

With 15 years of involvement in the media operations for Digital Remedy and its clients, Zapletal will continue to lead company offerings through his desire to test and learn, activate and refine, and work hand-in-hand with clients to solve the real business challenges happening today while preparing them for the future of ad tech and digital media.

"As Digital Remedy continues to navigate the changing terrain of our industry, I look forward to actively steering the ship and bringing our offerings into the next decade," said Zapletal. "I plan to continue working directly with our clients to implement the technologies and products that allow them to succeed and move them into their next stage of growth."

Zapletal has been a member on the board of Digital Remedy since 2016. Bringing a wealth of on-the-ground experience and expertise to this new role, Zapletal has a strong connection with the client base of the company. Zapletal spearheaded the implementation of a New Orleans office for Digital Remedy and was integral in positioning the organization for the rise of OTT advertising, which led to the creation of an OTT inventory plan that worked to fuel many of the growth strategies of the company's largest clients.

"David is well known for being a go-to industry expert here at Digital Remedy. His knowledge of industry changes alongside his ability to anticipate and adjust strategy with or before those shifts is rivaled by few," said Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy. "He's an incredibly valuable asset to both our internal team and our clients. Aside from being the most proficient buyer and optimizer we have on staff, he's a crucial part of maintaining some of our largest relationships and our corporate strategy."

Zapletal's appointment reinforces the prioritization of top-down and bottom-up expertise at Digital Remedy alongside their commitment to customer-centric leadership. Zapletal has created a team of experts around him that have learned from his experience, allowing him to push into this Chief Innovation & Media Officer role.

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a digital media solutions and technology company with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, publishers, and agencies the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From audience extension and targeting strategies, to campaign optimization and inventory monetization, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

Media Contact

Liz Reilly

SSPR

lreilly@sspr.com

SOURCE Digital Remedy

Related Links

http://www.digitalremedy.com

