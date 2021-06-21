Digital Remedy Promotes David Zapletal to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, announced that David Zapletal has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Zapletal will realign and connect internal resources in order to steer the company's swift product innovation and execution to better serve client needs.

A 15-year Digital Remedy veteran, Zapletal most recently served as Chief Innovation & Media Officer for over a year after initially joining the company as EVP of Media Buying and Optimization. In his most recent role, Zapletal's expertise and influence has been crucial to the development of the groundbreaking AdReady+ and Flip solutions, not only in leading the cross-functional and distributed teams but also bringing his personal experience in media operations to the table, along with his deep understanding of the customers' needs and pain points.

"David's hands-on industry experience, insight, and innovation have been absolutely critical in solving our clients' biggest challenges with our recent product launches like AdReady+ and Flip," said Digital Remedy CEO Mike Seiman. "He's proven to be an outstanding leader, and his expertise will be incredibly valuable for both our organization and our clients as we head into the next chapter of growth for the company."

As COO, Zapletal will leverage his proven expertise in the media and technology space to spearhead the expansion of the Digital Remedy product suite and teams, which will be a primary focus for the organization in 2021. Through ongoing feature releases, Digital Remedy will push the boundaries of their product offerings to expand the overall market reach of Flip and AdReady+ in a way that will better serve their clients, and digital advertisers at large. Zapletal's vision will set the pace for the innovation and product roadmap for Digital Remedy as it radically transforms the entire media planning and execution process through automation, intelligent workflows, and scalability.

With over 15 years of experience in media operations, Zapletal's forward-thinking approach has been pivotal in advancing not only Digital Remedy, but the industry as a whole. His penchant for continuous learning, bold innovation, and experimenting with new techniques have enabled Digital Remedy clients to solve fast-evolving business challenges with leading-edge technologies.

A Digital Remedy board member since 2016, Zapletal maintains strong relationships with industry partners and has been instrumental in fueling growth for both the company and its clients. His "a rising tide lifts all boats" approach embodies the company's commitment to customer-centric innovation.

"I've always been deeply committed to helping our clients meet new challenges head-on, and this new role gives me an opportunity to embed that customer focus throughout every aspect and touchpoint of our organization," Zapletal said. "I'm incredibly excited to continue pushing the envelope on our product development and client services."

