Digital Remedy Promotes Tony Pascal to SVP, Product & Technology

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, announced today that Tony Pascal has been promoted to SVP, Product & Technology and will be joining the company's Leadership Team.

With over two decades of experience in the design, product, and technology space, Tony joined Digital Remedy as a graphic designer in 2007. His responsibilities quickly evolved, landing him in leadership roles across multiple disciplines including creative direction, analytics, monetization optimization, and platform development. He continued to grow with the organization over the last fourteen years into his most recent position, where he oversaw all design, development, and execution of Digital Remedy products and platforms.

In his new role as SVP, Product & Technology, Tony will lead product and technology development for the company, helping to build the connective tissue across all internal and client-facing technology initiatives by unifying the teams and processes that power the data-driven solutions that Digital Remedy offers to marketers.

"The promotion is a testament to Tony's ability to pivot and adapt to the ever-changing needs at Digital Remedy, and in the industry," said David Zapletal, COO at Digital Remedy, "This will allow us to better serve our clients today, and build solutions to meet their future needs."

This move comes during a period of great momentum for Digital Remedy, as their OTT platform, Flip, was recently recognized by the Digiday Video & TV Awards as the "Best New TV/Streaming Ad Sales Program or Product" for 2021. Tony plays a crucial role in the development of Flip, and excels at bringing technological concepts to life through building creative visuals, and intuitive UI.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this position during such an exciting period of time for Digital Remedy," Tony said, "This new role gives me an opportunity to unify our technology from a product and data standpoint, and redefine our processes for product and feature releases moving forward."

To learn more about the data-powered ad tech and competitive digital media solutions that Digital Remedy provides for agencies and advertisers, visit www.digitalremedy.com .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and publishers the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution, to campaign management and full-funnel targeting and attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

