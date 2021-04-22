Digital Remedy's Flip OTT Advertising Platform Wins 2021 Digiday Video & TV Award

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, today announced its Flip platform, has been named the Best New TV/Streaming Ad Sales Program or Product in the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards . The platform is a revolutionary OTT platform that delivers full-funnel attribution by connecting ad views to measurable results in order to provide transparent ROI and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) tracking for marketers in the fast-growing OTT/CTV space.

Flip, which Digiday called "a game changer for any team's KPIs," provides a complete reporting and attribution system that addresses one of the biggest challenges in OTT advertising: tracking audience actions, not just views. With its exclusive live proprietary reporting dashboard, Flip is the only solution that ties ad impressions to physical consumer conversions like website traffic or store visits, app installs, and sales to inform marketers—in real time—which campaigns are moving the needle on the business objectives that matter.

The platform automatically optimizes campaigns as they progress, shifting budget away from underperforming variables to focus on higher-performance variables to maximize budget impact and overall performance. With Flip, brands can also customize target audiences across platforms by date, demographics, time of day, behavior, income, and other factors, and use Flip to tap into more premium inventory through direct publisher partnerships.

"If a central challenge for OTT and CTV advertisers is attribution — how to measure it, how to adjust for it and how to capitalize on it — the feature set in Flip is a huge win for brands," Digiday said in making the award. "Not only does it promise bottom-funnel results, it opens the game board to marketers along the lines of mid-flight changes and optimizations based on publisher performance."

In fact, with only just over a year in-market, demand for Flip has grown exponentially as brand investment in the booming OTT/CTV market skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2020, as consumers spent less time watching live TV, streaming media consumption jumped more than 74% compared to 2019 . Unsurprisingly, brands pounced on the trend, and ad spending on premium streaming services shot up 87% almost immediately, surpassing $1 billion in just the first half of the year. And all signs indicate that the trend toward streaming isn't just a temporary blip; it represents a monumental shift in consumer behavior toward on-demand media consumption.

"Flip gives brands access to the data and insights that matter, allowing them to make smart, real-time decisions about streaming ad investment at a time when they need it most," said Digital Remedy CEO Mike Seiman. "We're extremely pleased to be recognized by Digiday as a game changer in this fast-growing segment, and we already have a number of new capabilities on tap to roll out for Flip in Q2 to help brands capitalize on the OTT opportunity."

The Digiday Video & TV Award is the latest in a handful of industry recognitions for Flip in its first year on the market. The platform has also been nominated by the Digiday Media Awards , the Digiday Technology Awards , and the Drum Digital Advertising Awards as a leading product innovation and attribution solution for advertisers and agencies.

To learn how Flip helps brands connect the dots between OTT/CTV viewership and consumer actions, visit www.digitalremedy.com/flip/ .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution, to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

