Digital Remedy's New Flip OTT Advertising Platform Offers First ROAS Tracking for Digital TV Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the white-labeled ad ops and sales optimization partner for publishers, advertisers, and agencies, today announced the launch of Flip, the first Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform that delivers full-funnel results, attribution, and Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) tracking for marketers.

Digital Remedy built the Flip platform to help brand marketers, agencies, and ad buyers accurately measure OTT campaign effectiveness and CPA against KPIs for the fast-growing streaming TV industry. The platform provides an easy-to-use dashboard that shows OTT buyers exactly which campaigns are working in real time across which devices, publishers, demographics, and more.

"OTT adoption is skyrocketing, and marketers are eager to get in front of those millions of viewers," said Digital Remedy CEO Mike Seiman. "The problem is, until now, tracking authentic viewership and attribution has been extremely hard because many OTT buying platforms can't connect the dots between SVOD and foot traffic or site traffic, let alone sales data. Marketers could be spending a lot but not know if they're seeing any valid results. Flip solves that problem, letting you see exactly which impressions are driving results, down to the specific device, and publisher."

On the heels of the blockbuster Disney+ launch, which racked up 10 million subscribers in just the first day, it's clear that subscription OTT is still gaining momentum. With nearly 182 million streaming users in the U.S. alone, that number is expected to easily hit 200 million by 2021 , a projection made before the unprecedented Disney+ launch. While the market is ripe, it's also fragmented—the number of users with three or more OTT services has surged 8X , and 65% of Gen Z/millennials have four or more paid OTT subscriptions. With more than 200 services available, that makes it hard for ad buyers to build and manage multi-publisher programs that drive maximum ROI.

Flip solves that problem, providing the only one-stop digital TV ad ops platform for marketers that offers:

Direct access to more premium publishers with preferred pricing than any other OTT solution. Digital Remedy has forged partnerships with CTV and OTT publishers, creating a scalable, efficient, integrated OTT buying marketplace.

Machine Learning backed by human intelligence for best-in-class optimization. Flip leverages the Digital Remedy team's decade-plus of digital ad buying experience alongside AI insights to align budget with the highest performing channels for each campaign.

Full-funnel attribution that traces every OTT impression to a conversion. Flip can trace every ad impression to a store visit, app install or online purchase, giving marketers accurate ROAS tracking.

Flip uses Digital Remedy's AdReady system, a proprietary software and digital tracking to tie ad impressions to app installs, cart amounts, and site visits. The platform can even match a CTV impression to an in-store visit when that device shows up in a physical store, uniquely tying digital impressions to physical actions.

Flip is just part of Digital Remedy's OTT offering that helps digital ad buyers optimize targeting, tracking, and campaign management across multiple platforms and devices increasing ROI and enhanced ROAS with detailed attribution. To learn more, visit www.digitalremedy.com/flip.

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a digital media solutions and technology company with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, publishers, and agencies the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From audience extension and targeting strategies, to campaign optimization and inventory monetization, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

