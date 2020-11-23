Digital Remittance Market Size USD 9,102 Million by 2025 at CAGR 25.35% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Remittance Market is Segmented by Remittance Channel ( Banks Digital Remittance and Digital Money Transfer Operators ), by Remittance Type ( Inward Digital Remittance and Outward Digital Remittance.), by End User (Business and Personal). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Business & Industrial Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

The Global Digital Remittance Market size is expected to grow from USD 2,345.32 Million in 2019 to USD 9,102.30 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.35%.

Major factors driving the growth of digital remittance market size are, rising smartphone penetration, the increasing number of digital-savvy customers opting for digital remittances, increasing internet penetration, and a rise in payment automation and digitalization.

The Digital Remittance Market report detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments by a key player. The report also offers in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses its size, share and trends.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Remittance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-1H188/The_Global_Digital_Remittance_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET SIZE:

Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization is drawing the population of various semi-rural and rural areas to urban parts. People are moving in search of education or employment to different locations and countries. This, in turn, increases the number of cross-border transactions, thereby fuelling the digital remittance market size.

The use of digital remittance services provides high protection and privacy for consumers. This feature is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the digital remittance market size.

As financial institutions are opting for a transparent and data-driven ecosystem, digital remittances are expected to emerge as the preferred mode of remittance. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the digital remittance market size. As service providers focus on expanding the reach of their networks so that everyone can have access to their banking and financial services, the demand for digital remittances will continue to grow. Owing to low remittance costs and shortened money transfer time, consumers are rapidly embracing digital remittance services.

The rapid adoption of banking and financial services, combined with the growing number of digitalization campaigns, is giving impetus to the growth of the digital remittance market size. Digital remittance operators challenge the cash-in-hand providers due to the ease of usability and reduced usage fees. In addition, these operators have a digital network that requires mobile apps that are easy to use and eliminates the need for hectic form-filling procedures. Consumers around the world are embracing banking and financial services as these services offer a quicker and more convenient way of paying.

View Report Details Before Purchasing : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1H188/the-global-digital-remittance

DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest digital remittance market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of major financial service and communication companies. Furthermore, the growing number of immigrants from underdeveloped regions of the world in North America is, in turn, increasing the remittance market size.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. People from different countries such as China and India are gradually engaging with their foreign counterparts in activities related to education, industry, and entertainment, which involve transferring money overseas. As a consequence, this is anticipated to accelerate growth in the regional market.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-1H188/The_Global_Digital_Remittance_Market

DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

This research report categorizes the Digital Remittance to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Remittance Channel, the Digital Remittance Market studied across

Banks Digital Remittance and

Digital Money Transfer Operators.

Based on Remittance Type, the Digital Remittance Market studied across

Inward Digital Remittance and

Outward Digital Remittance.

Based on End User, the Digital Remittance Market studied across

Business and

Personal.

Who are the major vendors in the Digital Remittance Market?

Azimo Limited, coins.ph Pte. Ltd., Digital Wallet Corporation, InstaReM PTE limited, MoneyGram International, Inc., OrbitRemit Global Money Transfer Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Remitly, Inc., Ria Financial Services Ltd., The Western Union Company, TNG Limited, Toastme Pte Limited, TransferGo Ltd., TransferWise Ltd., and WorldRemit Ltd

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-1H188&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-1H188&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Alternative Lending Market - Alternative lending may offer a possible mix of attractive yields and short duration that contrasts strongly with the conventional fixed income universe. The relatively short duration of alternative lending will decrease sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates. This feature is, in turn, expected to increase the growth of alternative lending market size.



The rising importance of creative lending practices is expected to further drive the growth of the alternative lending market size. In particular, demand for peer-to-peer (P2P) business lending and crowdfunding is expected to increase in the near future. This may play a key role in the growth of the global alternative lending market.

Alternative lending can also offer outsize credit spreads, gross of any defaults and recoveries. Although alternative loans are often unsecured, it is believed that alternative credit spreads can provide a buffer against realized principal losses when investors encounter adverse economic conditions, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or experienced during the global financial crisis.



- Alternative lending may offer a possible mix of attractive yields and short duration that contrasts strongly with the conventional fixed income universe. The relatively short duration of alternative lending will decrease sensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates. This feature is, in turn, expected to increase the growth of alternative lending market size. The rising importance of creative lending practices is expected to further drive the growth of the alternative lending market size. In particular, demand for peer-to-peer (P2P) business lending and crowdfunding is expected to increase in the near future. This may play a key role in the growth of the global alternative lending market. Alternative lending can also offer outsize credit spreads, gross of any defaults and recoveries. Although alternative loans are often unsecured, it is believed that alternative credit spreads can provide a buffer against realized principal losses when investors encounter adverse economic conditions, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or experienced during the global financial crisis. The Global Digital lending platform market size was valued at USD 4.79828 Billion in 2018, and digital lending platform market forecast is projected to reach USD 19.88451 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026.



North America is expected to hold the largest Digital Lending Platform Market share from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of a large number of digital lending platform vendors and the early adoption of these solutions and services among organizations in the region. In addition, the proliferation of emerging technology and the high rate of digitalization of organizations in the area are further encouraging organizations to implement digital lending platform solutions and services on a large scale.



Regional markets in APAC and Europe are also expected to deliver future growth opportunities due to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices in organizations.



size was valued at in 2018, and digital lending platform market forecast is projected to reach by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026. is expected to hold the largest Digital Lending Platform Market share from 2018 to 2023 due to the presence of a large number of digital lending platform vendors and the early adoption of these solutions and services among organizations in the region. In addition, the proliferation of emerging technology and the high rate of digitalization of organizations in the area are further encouraging organizations to implement digital lending platform solutions and services on a large scale. Regional markets in APAC and are also expected to deliver future growth opportunities due to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices in organizations. The Global Payments market size is expected to reach USD 2 Trillion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.83% during 2019-2025.



The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest payment market share. This dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing urbanization, internet penetration, and smartphone usage rise.



North America has become the first region to perform more than half of its transactions electronically. It brings other areas in this dimension far and away at 450 electronic transactions per capita per year.



Latin America's payments industry has been the fastest-growing industry in the latest past among the primary areas (although off the lowest income pool). While several Latin American nations continued to generate double-digit development in 2017, Brazil's payment sector–the dominant income engine in the region–was hampered by regulatory intervention aimed at loan card prices.



This report focuses on global Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present Payment development in the United States , Europe , and China .



size is expected to reach by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.83% during 2019-2025. The is expected to hold the largest payment market share. This dominance of is attributed to the increasing urbanization, internet penetration, and smartphone usage rise. has become the first region to perform more than half of its transactions electronically. It brings other areas in this dimension far and away at 450 electronic transactions per capita per year. payments industry has been the fastest-growing industry in the latest past among the primary areas (although off the lowest income pool). While several Latin American nations continued to generate double-digit development in 2017, payment sector–the dominant income engine in the region–was hampered by regulatory intervention aimed at loan card prices. This report focuses on global Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present Payment development in , , and . The Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market size was valued at USD 49.85 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 269.78 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Remittance Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance), Remittance Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), and Others), and End User (Business and Personal) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.



size was valued at in 2018 and is estimated to reach by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Remittance Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance), Remittance Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), and Others), and End User (Business and Personal) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026. Lending Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Loan Origination Software (LOS), Loan Management Software (LMS), Loan Analytics Software (LAS), Loan Servicing Software (LSS)), by Application (Retail Lending, Commercial Lending, Trade Finance, Leasing & Cards, Residential Mortgages, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026



Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Loan Origination Software (LOS), Loan Management Software (LMS), Loan Analytics Software (LAS), Loan Servicing Software (LSS)), by Application (Retail Lending, Commercial Lending, Trade Finance, Leasing & Cards, Residential Mortgages, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026 Peer to Peer Lending Market By Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending and Traditional Lending), Type (Consumer Lending and Business Lending), and End User (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, and Real Estate Loans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market size was valued at USD 67.93 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 558.91 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2027.



By Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending and Traditional Lending), Type (Consumer Lending and Business Lending), and End User (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, and Real Estate Loans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market size was valued at in 2019, and is projected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2027. Online Lending Market segmented by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by Application (Individuals, Businesses) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.



segmented by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by Application (Individuals, Businesses) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026. Remittance Market By Type (Inward Remittance and Outward Remittance), Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, and Others), Application (Consumption, Savings, and Investments), and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



The global remittance market size was valued at USD 682.60 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 930.44 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026



By Type (Inward Remittance and Outward Remittance), Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, and Others), Application (Consumption, Savings, and Investments), and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 The global remittance market size was valued at in 2018 and is projected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026 The global fintech market size is expected to grow to USD 124.3 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.84%.



The Report contains segmentation by Type (API, AI, Blockchain, Distributed Computing, Cryptography), by Application ( Financing, Asset Management, Payments) Global and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.



size is expected to grow to by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.84%. The Report contains segmentation by Type (API, AI, Blockchain, Distributed Computing, Cryptography), by Application ( Financing, Asset Management, Payments) Global and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026. The Global AI in Fintech Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.68368 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.96355 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.13% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for automation among the financial organization is one of the factors largely attributing to the global AI's growth in Fintech Market size.



The Report contains segmentation by Component ( Services and Solutions ), by Development ( On-Cloud, On-Premises ), by Application (Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics, Virtual Assistants) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025.



size is expected to grow from in 2018 to by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.13% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automation among the financial organization is one of the factors largely attributing to the global AI's growth in Fintech Market size. The Report contains segmentation by Component ( Services and Solutions ), by Development ( On-Cloud, On-Premises ), by Application (Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics, Virtual Assistants) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025. FinTech Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Cloud, On-Premise), by Application (Fraud Detection, Customer Relationship Management, Cybersecurity, Payment Gateways, Financial Transactions, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

To see the full list of related reports on the Online Lending

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports