Digital Renaissance: New NFT Art Meets Old Masters of the KHM

NFT marketplace Tokapi and artist Seerlight launch a unique art project in cooperation with the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

VIENNA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Digital Rennaissance - NFTs meet Classical Art, the European marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Tokapi launches an innovative art project in cooperation with established artists in the digital space and the Kunsthistorisches Museum. Inspired by Old Masters, antique sculptures, or even the architecture of the museum, unique artworks are created and sold via Tokapi in very limited editions.

Project launch in cooperation with digital artist Seerlight

The first Digital Renaissance NFT drop will be launched as early as March 23 and was created in cooperation with Los Angeles-based artist Ronald Kuang, better known by his pseudonym Seerlight. He is a pioneer of the NFT space, Co-Founder of the NFT collection Capsule House and reaches more than 1.5 million people through his social media channels. For the two works that will be launched as part of the project, Seerlight drew inspiration from the architecture of the Kunsthistorisches Museum and Pieter Bruegel the Elder's The Hunters in the Snow.

"I am delighted that an NFT pioneer like Seerlight has accepted the invitation to draw inspiration from our rich collections and the architecture of our building to create a 1/1 and a limited edition." - Sabine Haag, general director of the KHM Museum Association, on the collaboration.

Dialogue between old and new: the journey to the Web3

The KHM X Seerlight drop marks the start of a longer-term collaboration between Tokapi and the Kunsthistorisches Museum. "The dialogue between contemporary and old art has been a particular concern of mine for years, and this is reflected not only in our exhibition and lecture program but also in editions that we have realised together with contemporary artists in recent years," Sabine Haag explains. "Taking the next step into the digital world is a novelty for us, but also a logical development in a time of advancing digitalization."

Daniel Lenikus, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokapi, is an NFT expert, a passionate collector of digital art, and acts as a curator of the Digital Renaissance project. He is responsible for the selection of artists and, in collaboration with the Kunsthistorisches Museum, offers the opportunity to study the collections and the venues in depth to create entirely new digital works.

"It is an honour to accompany such a prestigious institution as the KHM on its journey into Web3. With this collaboration, we want to show how the intersection between old and new can look like. Together with Seerlight, we are setting an important milestone for digital art and NFTs." - Daniel Lenikus, Co-Founder & CEO Tokapi

Sale via NFT marketplace Tokapi starting March 23

The NFTs can be purchased directly via the Tokapi platform. The Kunsthistorisches Museum provides relevant image rights and data material for this purpose. Currently, it is planned to launch one new NFT drop per quarter.

The KHM X Seerlight NFT drop will be available for purchase via Tokapi.com starting March 23 at 7 PM (CET). For sale is a unique 1/1 inspired by The Hunters in the Snow by Pieter Bruegel the Elder and an edition of ten inspired by the architecture of the Kunsthistorisches Museum.

