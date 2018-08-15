Digital Resource Named 262nd Fastest-Growing Company by Inc. Magazine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Resource is the 262nd fastest-growing company in America, as named by Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 500. Ranking on the distinguished list, which represents an exclusive segment of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, further solidifies a year of rapid expansion for the West Palm Beach-based internet marketing agency.

"Building Digital Resource over these past few years has been an incredible experience. We're cultivating a team of talented young professionals and constantly working to stay on top of the latest marketing trends," says the company's founder, Shay Berman, 26. "We maintain a mindset that there's always a way to make something happen, and having Inc. recognize our hard work is an honor. I'm excited for what's to come not only for Digital Resource but for our current and future clients and partners."

Since its inception in 2014, Digital Resource has seen a 1,855 percent three-year growth rate, going from $100,000 to $2 million in revenue. The company is projected to bring in $6 million by the end of 2018.

Digital Resource will also be moving in January 2019 to accommodate a personnel gain. After a year and a half, the company has grown out of its current space with nearly 40 employees. The staff includes search engine optimization, social media marketing, content marketing, web development, digital advertising and lead generation specialists. The new 9,000-square-foot facility will be located in the PNC Bank Building in downtown West Palm Beach, allowing for 101 employees.

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Fla. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with our employees, customers and other business partners.

For more information, please direct all inquiries to Jenna Carpenter at (561) 429-2585, or email jen.carpenter@yourdigitalresource.com.

