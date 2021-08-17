Digital Resource Named Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for Fourth Year in a Row

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Resource, a full-service internet marketing agency, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year. Digital Resource ranked 1,810 on the annual list.

Digital Resource is the 1,810th fastest-growing private company in America, as ranked by Inc. 5000 in 2021.

"It is always an honor to be recognized by Inc.," says Digital Resource founder and President Shay Berman, age 29. "Over the past few years, our team has relished in the excitement of making Inc. 5000, but this time around is especially meaningful. I couldn't be more proud of us to have grown through what will hands down be our hardest year as a company. It's a testament of the perseverance and resilience of our young team. It's what makes us, as we say, the 'DReam Team.'"

In previous years, Digital Resource showcased its accelerated growth on the exclusive list — twice in the top 10% of all companies. The agency debuted at #262 in 2019 and, from there, landed at #334 and #747 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, Inc. named Digital Resource as the 51st fastest-growing company in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida in 2021, following its ranking at #30 on the inaugural list in 2020.

To learn more about Digital Resource, please visit www.yourdigitalresource.com or contact [email protected].

About Digital Resource

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with its employees, clients and business partners.

Related Images

digital-resource-logo.png

Digital Resource Logo

Digital Resource is the 1,810th fastest-growing private company in America, as ranked by Inc. 5000 in 2021.

SOURCE Digital Resource