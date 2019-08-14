Digital Resource Ranks on Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Resource is the 334th fastest-growing private company in America, as ranked by Inc. Magazine's 2019 Inc. 5000.

With a 1,399.7% three-year growth rate between 2015 and 2018, the full-service internet marketing agency is among an elite group of the top 10% of companies to make the list. In 2018, Digital Resource ranked #262 on the annual list with a 1,855% three-year growth rate. Furthermore, only one in four companies appears on Inc. 5000 more than once.

Founder and President Shay Berman, age 27, says, "I'm beyond proud of our team for the accomplishment of ranking on Inc. 500 two years in a row. Very few companies are able to make it here and our team continues to learn, grow and strive for the excellence needed to be one of the fastest-growing companies in America."

With the upward momentum holding strong, Digital Resource is projected to hit $6.8 million in revenue by end of year, after reaching $4 million in 2018.

Also, in 2019, the company moved into a 9,000-square-foot office in Downtown West Palm Beach, grown its team to over 50 members and has secured several high-profile accolades, including a Great Place to Work certification. Berman was also recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as a "40 Under 40" for his entrepreneurship and continued dedication to the community.

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust and integrity with its employees, clients and business partners.

